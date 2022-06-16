Go Hands Free With This 53% Off Apple Watch Series 6 Cellular Deal

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Apple Watch deals are hard to come by. Sure, there are the occasional deals for the base models, like the Apple Watch SE, but it’s not often we see generous discounts on models with cellular connectivity. That’s why we’re surprised about the deal Amazon is having for a limited time right now on the Apple Watch Series 6 (Renewed), which has an amazing 53% off discount. Best of all, it means you can ditch the iPhone and still remain connected because of its cellular connection.

Why the Apple Watch Series 6 (Renewed) Is a Great Deal

Originally $529.00, but now $248.00

Instant savings of $281.00

53% off its normal price

Free shipping for Amazon Prime subscribers

What We Love About The Apple Watch Series 6 (Renewed)

Aesthetically, it’s the same design you’ll find with a brand new Apple Watch Series 6. What is a renewed product? Amazon states that this renewed version “shows no signs of cosmetic damage visible from a distance of 12 inches.” If you’re not too concerned about some minor scruffs that may be indistinguishable to the eye, then this renewed model of the Apple Watch Series 6 should be just fine. Just know that this deal is only for the 44mm casing with a deep navy sport band. Of course, you can always swap the band out for something that suits your taste, but don’t forget to complement it with some of the best apple watch accessories around.

Functionally, it comes with the same set of sensors found you’ll find in just about any other Apple Watch Series 6 model, including heart rate and blood oxygen sensors. You’ll also have useful features like Walkie-Talkie for instant communication to other Apple Watch users, notifications from all of your favorite apps, and other tracking functions such as step tracking, breathing, and much more. For fitness junkies that are really serious about their performance, it’s a wonderful way to track their progress over time using the Apple Health app on their iPhone. It has all the functions of a fitness tracker, but with so much more.

And lastly, we can’t tell you how incredibly useful it is to have an Apple Watch with cellular connectivity. In fact, this enables you to be untethered from your iPhone because you can make and receive phone calls directly with the Apple Watch Series 6. If that’s not enough, we love it for jogging outdoors because you can ditch the iPhone and listen to music through using just the Apple Watch on your wrist. There’s also the life saving potential of a cellular connected Apple Watch, which can help you receive emergency services almost anywhere in the world.

Courtesy of Amazon.

