The New Apple Watch Series 8 Is Now Just $349 for Early Holiday Shoppers

There are really only two types of people — those who do their Christmas shopping early, and those who wait too long. If you need some incentive to move from the latter category to the former, then we’ve got a compelling reason to get started: The Apple Watch Series 8 is now on sale for early holiday shoppers.

In fact, if you’re interested in the GPS-only version of the Apple Watch, then you can now buy Apple’s flagship smartwatch for just $349.

SPY is in the process of testing the Apple Watch Series 8, but we asked our tech editor for a spoiler on his upcoming review. He said that it’s absolutely the best smartwatch for the money, and that it “Kills the Pixel Watch in the battery life department.”

Right now, both Amazon and Walmart have dropped prices on the new Series 8 to $349 for the GPS version. The GPS + Cellular Series 8 is more expensive, and it will cost you $449 at Amazon (or $479 at Walmart).

Top christmas gift $349.00 $399.00 13% off Given supply chain and manufacturing delays, we wouldn’t be surprised if this smartwatch sells out closer to Christmas, and we don’t know how long this discount will last. Pick up the new Apple Watch Series 8 and get your hands on one of the year’s most sought-after new tech gadgets.

also consider $449.99 $499.00 10% off Do you want to get texts, incoming calls and other notifications straight to your wrist? Then you’ll want to splurge on the GPS + Cellular edition of the Series 8. Currently, you’ll find the lowest price on this model at Amazon, where discounted by 10%.

If you want to get one of the year’s hottest new gadgets and top Christmas gifts, this is your chance. Just be sure to select the right size for yourself or your giftee, as this watch is available in multiple sizes.

Recently, SPY has been busy writing about the best Black Friday deals, which started early in 2022. Walmart in particular has been hosting an insane early Black Friday sale, and you can find some incredible deals on Apple products right now.

In addition to covering Black Friday sales, we’ve also counted down the best Apple gifts for 2022. And unlike the average shopper, this isn’t just a wishlist for us. SPY has been reviewing and testing all of the latest Apple products for SPY readers, and we’ll have more reviews coming soon.

As mentioned above, our tech editor is still in the process of testing the Apple Watch Series 8, and we’ll have a full in-depth review coming later in November.