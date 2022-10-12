Tonight Only: This Asus Chromebook Has a Rugged Design and Is Marked Down To $120

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Nowadays, it’s not rare at all to find laptops under $100. While the price may garner your attention, they’re often accompanied by low-end components. However, you’re in luck because there’s one laptop worth buying that’s actually really good.

For today only, the Asus C203XA Chromebook laptop is on sale with a whopping 52% off. It may not be under that $100 threshold, but it’s still nonetheless an incredible, tiny laptop perfect for students and basic productivity.

Why The ASUS Chromebook C203XA Is a Great Deal

What We Love About the Asus Chromebook C203XA

If you prefer traveling light, then you’ll absolutely love this laptop’s compact size and lightweight feel. Sporting an 11.6-inch 1,366 x 768 display, it’s tinier than most laptops — making an easy carry in your backpack, purse, or luggage. Like really, it doesn’t pack a whole lot of weight at 2.6 pounds. Additionally, it’s worth mentioning that this Chromebook also has a rugged construction complete with a spill-resistant keyboard and anti-scratch body. This is especially handy if it’s going to be used by younger children.

In terms of processing power, it’s packing a quad-core MediaTek MT8173C processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and a 32GB hard drive. You might be thinking that the hard drive isn’t all that large, but you have to remember that Chromebooks are powered by cloud computing. Therefore, it’ll save your documents and files to the cloud, so there’s never a worry about having to save them locally.

Speaking of Google’s Chrome OS, which is the software running on the Asus C203XA, you’ll still be able to use many of the native Google apps without internet connectivity. Better yet, you can also download some of your favorite Android apps to the laptop too. For basic productivity, surfing the web, and the occasional cat video on YouTube, this Asus Chromebook is more than adequate to handle it.