Back-To-School Flash Sale: Amazon Is Selling New Chromebooks for Students for 50% Off Right Now

For students, teachers and parents looking for discounts before the semester starts, we’ve been hard at work collecting the best back-to-school laptop deals. And considering that inflation is officially out of control, you’d be foolish not to keep your eyes peeled for deals.

Well, we’ve found another great back-to-school sale, and we think parents and students should take note.

This weekend, Amazon is offering savings of 48-50% on Chromebooks for students, with top-rated laptops starting at just $119.

First up, the Samsung Chromebook 4. There are lots of cheap Chromebooks for sale, but this is one that I’ve personally tested and loved. In fact, this exact Chromebook is sitting on my desk as I type this. I use an Apple MacBook Pro for work, but when I log off, I break out my Samsung Chromebook, aka the party laptop. I’m a firm believer that you should have one laptop for work or school and a separate cheap Chromebook you use for pleasure. You shouldn’t be distracted by that unfinished essay when you’re trying to binge-watch your favorite sitcom or browse Instagram.

As part of its back-to-school event, Amazon has discounted the 2021 Samsung Chromebook 4 by 48% — total savings of $110. This isn’t just my personal recommendation as a SPY editor; it’s also an “Amazon’s Choice” product. This same machine is currently priced at $200 or more at sites like Walmart. We’ve even found used and refurbished versions of this device selling for $120, the same price Amazon is offering on new models.

Looking for a slightly more powerful Chromebook? Next up, we’ve got a Lenovo laptop specifically designed for students.

The Lenovo Chromebook 14e for Students has an AMD Dual-Core Processor. This weekend, Amazon has discounted this laptop by 50% — total savings of $150. Like the Samsung Chromebook, we haven’t been able to find any similar discounts on this product anywhere, and we think this is the lowest price you’re going to find anywhere.

At this price point, most Chromebooks feature a 10 or 11-inch screen. The Samsung Chromebook above has an 11.6-inch screen, for example.

However, the Lenovo Chromebook 14e has a gorgeous 14-inch HD display. Like we said, for $150 and under, that’s really rare. Ultra-slim, ultra-sleek, and specifically designed for educational use, this is a great back-to-school sale you won’t want to miss.

On top of that, this device is loaded up with ports, and it comes with 2 USB-C ports, 2 USB-A ports, and a 3.5mm audio-microphone jack for your convenience.

We recently previewed and reviewed the new generation of Lenovo Thinkpad laptops, and the company is making some of the best small laptops in the world right now.

