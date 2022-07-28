13 Best Back-to-School Laptop Deals of the Summer: Save Some Cash Before the Semester Starts

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Between buying new books, college backpacks, student loans, rent, food and clothes, there’s a lot of stuff students have to spend their money on to prepare for the new school year. One place where students can save a little coin on their back-to-school shopping list is on their laptops. But the best laptops are expensive, right? They don’t have to be.

Not all laptops are crazy expensive, and, depending on your needs, you may be able to get away with a Chromebook for under $200 instead of $1,000-plus for a new Apple MacBook Pro. That being said, you might be surprised by some of the top laptop deals of the summer.

First, you’ll have to decide if you need a new laptop or if you can make it through the school year with a Chromebook. If you just need to send emails, research, write a few papers and stream some Netflix, a Chromebook is a fine choice. Go with a laptop for more intensive projects, like editing videos, photos, or spreadsheet work.

Whether you choose a laptop, PC, gaming laptop or Chromebook, we found the best back-to-school laptop deals on Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart to help you save money on your new computer. Now all you have to do is make it to class this semester.

Save some coin on your new laptop for school with the top back-to-school laptop deals below.

*Please note that these discounts are subject to change. The best laptop deals usually don’t last very long, so if you find the right device, we recommend investing in a new computer sooner rather than later.

1. MacBook Pro with M1 chip 2021

SAVE $300

If you’re looking for a MacBook, Amazon hands-down has the best laptop deals at the moment. Right now, you can save $300 on a powerful 16-inch MacBook Pro with the lightning-fast M1 chip at Amazon. The 16-inch display is great for content creators and study breaks when you want to binge content. And the 16GB of RAM with 512 SSD is enough to easily handle any project the professor throws your way. Now is the time to save a good amount of cash on this powerful MacBook Pro on Amazon.

Courtesy of Amazon

2. Apple MacBook Air M1

SAVE $100

Although the Apple MacBook Pro is slightly more powerful than the Air, many believe the Air is the better buy. Why? It’s a slimmer and more lightweight version of the Pro, yet it doesn’t compromise that much power — you’d have to push it extremely hard to notice a difference. The battery life on the Air is impressive, and right now, this awesome laptop is $100 off at Amazon. The Air version lacks a cooling fan and a Touch Bar, but most people won’t miss either.

Seriously, we can’t recommend this laptop highly enough. And at this price, the 2020 MacBook Air puts pretty much all other laptops to shame.

Courtesy of Amazon

3. Dell Inspiron 16 5000

SAVE $200

The best Dell laptops are some of the best MacBook alternatives in the world right now, and Dell has some great back-to-school laptop deals happening now. One that caught our eye was the New Inspiron 16 5000 that you can snatch up right now for $200 off. The 16-inch FHD display is great for having multiple applications open at once or watching your favorite shows. The 512GB of storage and 8GB of RAM will do the trick for your school projects, and the two USB-A, SD card reader, USB-C and HDMI are plenty of connectivity packed into the unit, especially at this steal of a deal pricing through Dell.

Read More: The Best Dell Laptop Deals

Courtesy of Dell

4. Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2

SAVE $1,484.45

The most monumental discounts we’ve seen on laptops thus far are through Lenovo, where you can find this Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 for almost $1,500 off the original price. That’s not a typo; that’s like, Black Friday doorbuster status in the middle of summer. This ThinkPad is an excellent laptop for college students thanks to its advanced security features like fingerprint scanner and auto locking when you move away from your laptop. Plus, there’s plenty of connectivity with two USB-C, two USB-A, an HDMI port, and a smart card reader. Jump on this deal from Lenovo before it’s gone.

Courtesy of Lenovo

5. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9

SAVE $1,445.50

Joining in on the monster laptop deal fun is the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9. You can now score it for $1,445.50 off the original price. The ThinkPad X1 is one of the best laptops in 2022 with its excellent combination of processing power, battery life and security features. And you can expect all the same connectivity as the ThinkPad T14s, which is also selling for a steal of a deal through Lenovo.

Courtesy of Lenovo

6. HP 15.6” Laptop with Windows Home in S Mode

SAVE $170

One of the least expensive laptops — when you include the back-to-school deal of $170 off — is this 15.6” HP Laptop. Granted, it’s not the most powerful with an Intel Pentium Silver N5030 processor, but the 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage are plenty for school work. And when you tack on 11 hours of battery life — which will get you through the school day and then some — scoring a laptop for under $300 isn’t a bad way to start the school year.

Courtesy of Target

7. HP ENVY x360

SAVE $350

Best Buy currently has some screaming back-to-school deals on laptops, including the HP Envy x360, which is $350 off the original price. We appreciate the combination of the AMD Ryzen 7, 12GB of RAM and 512 SSD storage, and touchscreen capabilities. Oh, this laptop charges quickly, too, going from dead to 50% in just a half hour. Don’t sleep on this laptop deal from Best Buy.

Courtesy of Best Buy

8. Lenovo Yoga 7i

SAVE $400

At Best Buy, you can save up to $400 on the 2-1 Lenovo Yoga 7i. This Yoga packs a lot of power with 32GB of memory, 1TB of storage and an i7 12th generation processor. And let’s not forget about its 2-1 capabilities with a hinge that allows you to use this powerful laptop as a tablet, in tent mode or however you like to work. This laptop is impressive and impressively discounted right now at Best Buy.

Courtesy of Best Buy

9. Microsoft Surface Pro 8

SAVE $250

Another impressive laptop that can essentially serve as a tablet for a college student or a laptop to prepare you for school, the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 has great utility. And to make matters even better, it’s currently $250 off at Best Buy. This configuration features an i5 processor with 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage – plenty for your upcoming school projects. It also features a Pixel Flow touch display with a 120Hz refresh rate which makes the content look sharp with smooth scrolling for school projects or when you’re taking a break and watching your shows.

Courtesy of Best Buy

10. Asus Vivobook 15.6” Laptop

SAVE $140

You can get the impressive Asus Vivobook 15.6” laptop at Best Buy for $140 off the original price. It features a powerful 10th generation i7 processor designed for multimedia creation and multitasking. You also get 8GB of RAM along with 1TB of storage. When you consider the price with the deal is under $600, you’re getting a lot of computer without spending a lot of what’s in your wallet.

Courtesy of Best Buy

11. Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop

SAVE $571

Another great back-to-school laptop deal is Dell offering the mighty Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop for $571 off the original price. With that, you get an 11th Gen i7 processor along with 512GB of storage and 8GB of memory. That’ll certainly do for the upcoming school year. Dell even made this iteration a touch display featuring an amazing UHD screen and now has added the extra touch utility. You will want to jump on this deal from Dell before it’s gone.

Courtesy of Dell

12. Microsoft Surface Laptop Go

SAVE $180

There’s a lot to like about the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go, starting with it being $180 off at Best Buy. Beyond the more affordable price tag, it features a bright touchscreen display as well as 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage which is more than enough for daily driver use or more intensive work projects. And esthetically, the Sandstone color is as stylish as laptops come.

Courtesy of Best Buy

13. Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha

SAVE $262

This Samsung laptop is a total powerhouse. And right now, you can get it for $262 off the original price at Best Buy. With 16GB of memory and 512GB of storage, you have all the power you need to do everything from running multiple programs at once to editing video. Toss in the QLED touchscreen in a package that weighs less than three pounds, and you got yourself one hell of a laptop at a screaming deal.

Courtesy of Best Buy

The Best Dell Laptops Are Why PC Lovers Can Live Without a MacBook