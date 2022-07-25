Target Just Discounted Back To School Computers & Gadgets – Get Scientific Calculators for $9!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

With August on the horizon, many parents, students, and teachers are starting to prepare themselves for back to school. That means it’s time to shop for the best backpacks, best computers, best calculators, and more for the elementary, high school, or college students in your life. Always prepared with the best deals of the season, Target is offering a new back-to-school deal that’s almost too good to be true: up to 30% off computers and office essentials.

This stellar deal will help you save big on necessities for the new school year. Although we’re still amidst some of the hottest days of summer, it’s never too soon to score a deal on this year’s best school supplies. In addition to to the computer and office supply deal, Target has a back-to-school savings program that offers an increased 20% college student discount through Target Circle. The brand also expanded its Teacher Prep Event, which runs from July 17 until September 10 this year. With it, educators can save up to 15% on back-to-school supplies and more.

As one of the top big box retailers in the country, Target really knows how to get you prepared for the trek back into the classroom, offering sales on everything from PaperMate Pens and wide-ruled notebooks to top-rated computers, tablets, and backpacks. That said, their most recent computer and office supply deal is one of the best back-to-school sales you’ll see this week, and SPY editors are here to help you find everything you need and more.

Check out the full sale here or keep scrolling to view some of our favorite back-to-school deals below, including a Texas Instrument scientific calculator that you can purchase for just $9.

HP 15.6″ Laptop with Windows Home in S Mode

Texas Instruments TI-30XIIS Scientific Calculator

Dell OptiPlex 3090 Micro Form Factor Desktop

Logitech MK360 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Set

Contixo V10+ 7” Kids Tablet With Protection Case

Epson Expression Home Wireless Small-in-One Printer

SteelSeries Premier Gaming Bundle

