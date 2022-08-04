What If You Never Had To Buy Batteries Again? Try Energizer’s $8 Battery Charger and Find Out

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether it’s the TV remote, wall clock, gaming controllers, or an emergency flashlight, we can all agree that continuously purchasing new batteries can be a real pain in the behind — and not to mention expensive. When you don’t need them, you have plenty of spare AA batteries rolling around your junk drawer. But when your smoke alarm starts to beep or your TV remote goes dead, all of those batteries disappear.

What if we told you there’s a way to alleviate that expense with a rechargeable battery charger? And, what if we told you that you can purchase said battery charger for just $7.99 today?

Unfortunately, rechargeable batteries don’t last indefinitely, but they can last for up to five years. And we wouldn’t be surprised if five years from now, your TV remotes and gaming controllers are charged wirelessly or by USB cables rather than via batteries, as that’s definitely the direction the industry is moving.

Until then, you can get an Energizer AA and AAA battery charger for less than $8 at Amazon. In addition, we also recommend buying a pack of Energizer Rechargeable batteries, unless you already have these batteries on hand.

Courtesy of Amazon

With a battery charger like this, you’ll be able to reuse your AA and AAA batteries over and over, meaning you’ll no longer have to replace your batteries which will save you a good deal of money (and time) in the long run.

Rechargeable batteries have come a long way since their first introduction to the market. Once plagued with the reputation of having a shorter lifespan, the best rechargeable batteries are now equipped to match the reliability of their disposable counterparts. Thanks to these improvements and the fact that they are better for the environment, interest in rechargeable batteries and rechargeable battery chargers, like this one from Energizer, are now at an all-time high.

With more than 3,400 perfect 5-star reviews on Amazon, shoppers really enjoy the convenience this charger provides. One reviewer noted that they “love not having to buy batteries over and over again,” and shared that the Energizer Recharge Basic Battery Charger “recharges with no problem.”

SPY editors also recently named a similar Energizer Battery charger as the Best Overall in our roundup of The Best Rechargeable Battery Chargers.

Energizer Recharge, Basic Charger for Rechargeable Batteries

Energizer Recharge Basic Battery Charger can charge 2 to 4 AA or AAA batteries, giving them full power in just 12 hours of charging. It’ll help reduce waste and has a LED progress indicator and auto-shutoff that helps prevent overcharging.

With this order, you’ll receive:

Energizer Recharge Basic Battery Charger

Two (2) Energizer rechargeable AA batteries

USB charging cord

Again, an Energizer AA and AAA battery charger is only $8 at Amazon today. Be sure to act quickly because it’s unclear how long this deal will last.

Remember that to take advantage of this battery recharger, you’ll also need to buy compatible Rechargeable Batteries, which we’ve included below.

Courtesy of Amazon

