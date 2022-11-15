Amazon’s Early Black Friday Discounts Are Live — Get 70% Off Patio Heaters, Free Echo Dot Speakers

The holiday season is officially upon us, which means many people are trying to get a head start on shopping. This year, retailers are sharing their best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals earlier than ever before, which means you don’t have to wait to find great deals on the items on your holiday gift and wish lists. In this shopping guide, we’re collecting all of the best Amazon Black Friday deals into one place.
Unless specifically noted, we don’t recommend waiting until Black Friday to buy the items below. In some cases, we do expect prices to drop further on Black Friday itself, but the majority of these deals are as good as they’re going to get.
Thankfully, if you like to get your Christmas shopping done early, many of Amazon’s best Black Friday deals are already live. As of this writing, AirPods and AirPods Pro earbuds are down to their lowest-ever prices, Amazon’s line of smart TVs is up to 25% off,
From the best gifts for men and best gifts for her to the best stocking stuffers and tech gadgets, Amazon has the best deals to gift for everyone on your Christmas shopping list.
To help you get started, we’ve created a guide to the best discounts we’ve found so far. Keep scrolling to find the top Amazon Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals. You can also bookmark this page, as we’ll keep adding Black Friday deals Amazon shoppers need to know about.
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Everyone wants the new AirPods, and given this price drop, we can see why. As of November 14, Amazon has dropped prices on both AirPods and AirPods Pro, and already this is one of the best Amazon Black Friday deals of the year. If the new AirPods Pro are out of your budget, second-generation AirPods are currently at their lowest-ever price of $89.99.
BONAOK Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone
Grab the top rated Bonaok karaoke microphone for 25% off today and watch your family sing their hearts out throughout the entire holiday season. Holiday parties will never be the same.
Zippo 12-Hour Refillable Hand Warmer
With frigid temps on the horizon, a hand warmer is just the thing you need. Snag this perfect stocking stuffer for just $12 today.
Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series 4K 65-Inch Smart TV
Last year, we were impressed by the first-ever Amazon TV – the Omni Series. For 2022, Amazon has released a new QLED version of this TV, and despite being brand new, it’s already on sale thanks to early Amazon Black Friday deals. We gave this TV a glowing review (read the full SPY review), and for a limited time it’s 25% off for Prime members.
TCL Alto 8i 2.1 Channel Dolby Atmos Sound Bar
A TV without a soundbar is like a bee without honey. You simply can’t have one without the other. Lucky for you, this soundbar is also on sale right now for almost 17% off!
Buy a Christmas Tree, Get a Free Smart Plug and Echo Dot Speaker
Recently, we told SPY readers that pre-Black Friday sales at Amazon were the the perfect time to buy LED Christmas trees — with savings up to 48% on popular artificial trees. However, Amazon has sweetened the pot. When you buy a qualifying Christmas tree from Amazon, you can also get a free smart plug and Echo Dot speaker, which makes it easy to turn the lights on and off with voice control. To take advantage of this limited-time deal, go to the product page and look for the “Extra Savings” message.
JBL Live 660NC – Wireless Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones
If you don’t have a pair of noise-canceling headphones yet, now’s finally the time to pick up a pair.
Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine by De’Longhi
Did someone say coffee? Be your own at-home barista.
HP 15.6-inch Laptop
Seriously, over $200 off a 15-inch HP Laptop isn’t something you see every day. Thanks to this Amazon Black Friday sale, you can now get this laptop for under $500.
Casper Sleep Element Mattress, Queen
Memorial Day isn’t the only best time to buy a mattress, because right now you can save $70 on the Casper Sleep Element Mattress as one of the best early Amazon Black Friday deals. Casper means comfort, so much so that they’ll let you return the mattress with a free return if you don’t like it for up to 100 days.
DJI Mavic Mini – Drone FlyCam Quadcopter
If you’ve ever considered buying a drone to capture video from up above, now’s the time.
Outward Hound Fun Feeder Slo Bowl
With over 80,000 perfect reviews, the Outward Slow Feeder Dog Bowl is a must-have at 55% off.
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum
Why clean your own house when you can have one of the world’s leading vacuums do it for you?
ORORO Men’s Lightweight Heated Vest
Because it’s getting cooooold outside. With this heated vest as part of your layering, you can stay outside all day long.
Google Nest Thermostat
Control the temperature from your home, your car, your workplace, the supermarket, a continent away or in the middle of the ocean (if you have the Wi-Fi, that is). The best Amazon Black Friday deals let you save on popular gift ideas, and The Google Nest Thermostat is one of the most giftable smart home products for sale in 2022.
GE Profile Countertop Nugget Ice Maker
Because we all know that nugget ice is the most superior of all ice. The best Amazon Black Friday deals of 2022 include some great discounts on appliances, and the GE Profile is a splurge-worthy appliance that would make a worthy addition to any home bar.
SAMSUNG 50-Inch Class QLED Q60A Series Smart TV
SAMSUNG 50-Inch Class QLED Q60A Series Smart TV works with Google and Alexa. It uses Quantum HDR for maximum image quality and goes beyond HDTV with a range of colors that’s beyond impressive.
Bulova Men’s Classic Stainless Steel Watch
Almost $100 off this gorgeous watch? This is just one of the men’s watches on sale as part of Amazon’s early Black Friday sale.
Instant Pot Instant Vortex Plus 6 Quart Air Fryer
If you don’t have an air fryer, you need an air fryer. And lucky for you, this new Instant Pot fryer is one of the best Amazon Black Friday deals of 2022.
Champion Power Equipment Generator, Electric Start
It’s not that anyone really wants a generator, it’s more of a need these days — so might as well snag yours when it costs the least possible amount of money it could. This 7500-watt generator is over $400 off right now, which will save you a pretty penny.
LifeStraw Personal Water Filter
It wouldn’t be an Amazon Black Friday sale without a massive discount on the LifeStraw. In a similar light as the generator above, you really will never know when you need to use the LifeStraw. For those that are unaware, this straw removes 99.999999% of waterborne bacteria through its microfiltration membrane. And, it’s 70% off right now.
Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker
The Keurig has become a main staple to coffee at this point for just house easy and convenient coffee-making is. Oh, you don’t have one? Well, the classic Keurig is on sale on Amazon right now for 33% off. We also recommend keeping an eye on the Keurig K-Mini, as we expect Amazon to drop prices on the K-Mini to $49 or lower during Black Friday-Cyber Monday.
Microsoft RVF-00052 Arc Touch Mouse
Now, if you ever wanted a computer mouse that looks like it belongs in the future, now you can. And, it’s 50% off right now.
eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim), Robot Vacuum Cleaner
Robot vacuums are super cool and require very little work on our part. The Eufy has an infrared sensor for evading obstacles and even a sensor to avoid falls. It also will automatically recharge, so it’s always ready for you when you need it — which is more than we can say for the humans we live with!
Nikon Z6 Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera Body
Let’s face it: the best camera brands are always priced astronomically high, so any deal we can get when purchasing for the holiday season is one we can get behind, especially when it’s nearly $900 off the Nikon Z6 Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera Body. Keep in mind that this camera comes without the lens, so you’ll have to buy that separately.
Hamilton Beach 6-in-1 Electric Egg Bites Cooker
Hamilton Beach’s 6-in-1 Egg Bites Cooker can be snagged for 25% off this week. Perfect for breakfast made simple, it can make up to four egg bites, four poached eggs, nine hard-boiled eggs, omelets, scrambled eggs, fried eggs, and more.
Hiland 91-Inch Tall Quartz Glass Tube Heater
Stay warm all winter long with this outdoor patio heater. It’s only $150, which is 70% off its retail price. The best Amazon Black Friday deals include a few discounts on patio heaters, but this is our top recommendation.