Amazon’s Early Black Friday Discounts Are Live — Get 70% Off Patio Heaters, Free Echo Dot Speakers

The holiday season is officially upon us, which means many people are trying to get a head start on shopping. This year, retailers are sharing their best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals earlier than ever before, which means you don’t have to wait to find great deals on the items on your holiday gift and wish lists. In this shopping guide, we’re collecting all of the best Amazon Black Friday deals into one place.

Unless specifically noted, we don’t recommend waiting until Black Friday to buy the items below. In some cases, we do expect prices to drop further on Black Friday itself, but the majority of these deals are as good as they’re going to get.

Thankfully, if you like to get your Christmas shopping done early, many of Amazon’s best Black Friday deals are already live. As of this writing, AirPods and AirPods Pro earbuds are down to their lowest-ever prices, Amazon’s line of smart TVs is up to 25% off,

From the best gifts for men and best gifts for her to the best stocking stuffers and tech gadgets, Amazon has the best deals to gift for everyone on your Christmas shopping list.

To help you get started, we’ve created a guide to the best discounts we’ve found so far. Keep scrolling to find the top Amazon Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals. You can also bookmark this page, as we’ll keep adding Black Friday deals Amazon shoppers need to know about.

$229.99 $249.00 Everyone wants the new AirPods, and given this price drop, we can see why. As of November 14, Amazon has dropped prices on both AirPods and AirPods Pro, and already this is one of the best Amazon Black Friday deals of the year. If the new AirPods Pro are out of your budget, second-generation AirPods are currently at their lowest-ever price of $89.99.

$24.78 $49.99 Grab the top rated Bonaok karaoke microphone for 25% off today and watch your family sing their hearts out throughout the entire holiday season. Holiday parties will never be the same.

$11.92 $17.54 With frigid temps on the horizon, a hand warmer is just the thing you need. Snag this perfect stocking stuffer for just $12 today.

NEW RELEASE $599.99 $799.99 25% off Last year, we were impressed by the first-ever Amazon TV – the Omni Series. For 2022, Amazon has released a new QLED version of this TV, and despite being brand new, it’s already on sale thanks to early Amazon Black Friday deals. We gave this TV a glowing review (read the full SPY review), and for a limited time it’s 25% off for Prime members.

$149.99 $179.99 A TV without a soundbar is like a bee without honey. You simply can’t have one without the other. Lucky for you, this soundbar is also on sale right now for almost 17% off!

FREE GIFT WITH PURCHASE Recently, we told SPY readers that pre-Black Friday sales at Amazon were the the perfect time to buy LED Christmas trees — with savings up to 48% on popular artificial trees. However, Amazon has sweetened the pot. When you buy a qualifying Christmas tree from Amazon, you can also get a free smart plug and Echo Dot speaker, which makes it easy to turn the lights on and off with voice control. To take advantage of this limited-time deal, go to the product page and look for the “Extra Savings” message.

$149.95 $199.95 If you don’t have a pair of noise-canceling headphones yet, now’s finally the time to pick up a pair.

$15.97 $19.99 Teach the kids about the classics with 20% off your favorite childhood game.

$197.99 $219.00 Did someone say coffee? Be your own at-home barista.

$444.00 $659.99 Seriously, over $200 off a 15-inch HP Laptop isn’t something you see every day. Thanks to this Amazon Black Friday sale, you can now get this laptop for under $500.

$625.00 $695.00 Memorial Day isn’t the only best time to buy a mattress, because right now you can save $70 on the Casper Sleep Element Mattress as one of the best early Amazon Black Friday deals. Casper means comfort, so much so that they’ll let you return the mattress with a free return if you don’t like it for up to 100 days.

$349.00 $399.00 If you’ve ever considered buying a drone to capture video from up above, now’s the time.

$9.99 $21.99 With over 80,000 perfect reviews, the Outward Slow Feeder Dog Bowl is a must-have at 55% off.

$233.98 $299.99 Why clean your own house when you can have one of the world’s leading vacuums do it for you?

$139.99 $169.99 Because it’s getting cooooold outside. With this heated vest as part of your layering, you can stay outside all day long.

$103.95 $129.99 Control the temperature from your home, your car, your workplace, the supermarket, a continent away or in the middle of the ocean (if you have the Wi-Fi, that is). The best Amazon Black Friday deals let you save on popular gift ideas, and The Google Nest Thermostat is one of the most giftable smart home products for sale in 2022.

$419.00 $529.00 Because we all know that nugget ice is the most superior of all ice. The best Amazon Black Friday deals of 2022 include some great discounts on appliances, and the GE Profile is a splurge-worthy appliance that would make a worthy addition to any home bar.

$547.99 $615.00 SAMSUNG 50-Inch Class QLED Q60A Series Smart TV works with Google and Alexa. It uses Quantum HDR for maximum image quality and goes beyond HDTV with a range of colors that’s beyond impressive.

$197.00 $295.00 Almost $100 off this gorgeous watch? This is just one of the men’s watches on sale as part of Amazon’s early Black Friday sale.

$129.95 $159.99 If you don’t have an air fryer, you need an air fryer. And lucky for you, this new Instant Pot fryer is one of the best Amazon Black Friday deals of 2022.

$964.99 $1,359.00 It’s not that anyone really wants a generator, it’s more of a need these days — so might as well snag yours when it costs the least possible amount of money it could. This 7500-watt generator is over $400 off right now, which will save you a pretty penny.

$14.99 $50.00 It wouldn’t be an Amazon Black Friday sale without a massive discount on the LifeStraw. In a similar light as the generator above, you really will never know when you need to use the LifeStraw. For those that are unaware, this straw removes 99.999999% of waterborne bacteria through its microfiltration membrane. And, it’s 70% off right now.

The Keurig has become a main staple to coffee at this point for just house easy and convenient coffee-making is. Oh, you don’t have one? Well, the classic Keurig is on sale on Amazon right now for 33% off. We also recommend keeping an eye on the Keurig K-Mini, as we expect Amazon to drop prices on the K-Mini to $49 or lower during Black Friday-Cyber Monday.

Now, if you ever wanted a computer mouse that looks like it belongs in the future, now you can. And, it’s 50% off right now.

Robot vacuums are super cool and require very little work on our part. The Eufy has an infrared sensor for evading obstacles and even a sensor to avoid falls. It also will automatically recharge, so it’s always ready for you when you need it — which is more than we can say for the humans we live with!

Let’s face it: the best camera brands are always priced astronomically high, so any deal we can get when purchasing for the holiday season is one we can get behind, especially when it’s nearly $900 off the Nikon Z6 Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera Body. Keep in mind that this camera comes without the lens, so you’ll have to buy that separately.

Hamilton Beach’s 6-in-1 Egg Bites Cooker can be snagged for 25% off this week. Perfect for breakfast made simple, it can make up to four egg bites, four poached eggs, nine hard-boiled eggs, omelets, scrambled eggs, fried eggs, and more.