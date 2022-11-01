Reviews: We Found the 10 Best Android Smart Watches for Style, Function, and Fitness

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

The best Android smartwatches have come a long way since the first models burst onto the scene in 2014. Back then, they were pretty utilitarian when it came to their designs and functionality, but they’ve changed so much.

Not only is there an abundance of stylish smartwatches that span various manufacturers, but today’s best smartwatches are smarter, and more functional than ever before. While they complement the functions of our smartphones, some allow you to ditch them entirely because of their always-on connectivity courtesy of cellular data.

Choosing the best one for you, however, can be a daunting task because of the dizzying selection out there. Some love them for thefitness-trackinging qualities, while others may prefer how they work with their favorite apps.

That’s why we’re here to make sure you understand how to find the best Android smartwatch for you, what features to consider, and how much is too much. While most of the selections we’ve made are powered by Wear OS, Google’s official smartwatch operating system, we also chose others running Samsung’s Tizen OS, Fitbit OS, Garmin OS, HarmonyOS, and many more that are compatible to work with Android smartphones.

1. Google Pixel Watch

BEST OVERALL

Who’s It For: Android users who are looking for the best Android smartwatch to complement the functions of their smartphone.

Coolest Feature: It combines the best features of Wear OS with the superior health tracking of a Fitbit fitness tracker.

The Google Pixel Watch is the best Android smartwatch you can buy. First of all, its $350 starting price undercuts many of its rivals in this list. More importantly, though, Google made sure to design a piece of jewelry that looks amazing when it’s worn on your wrist.

We’ve been using it for some time now and we love how Wear OS performs smoothly, offering instant responses to all of our actions. Its edge-to-edge OLED display adds to its beauty, not only because it looks like a traditional timepiece, but also for the fact that it puts out exceptional brightness at over 1,500 lux and vibrant colors that don’t distort at wide angles.

And lastly, it’s been imbued with the superior functions of Fitbit’s trackers. In fact, you’ll need to use the Fitbit app to access premium features like stress management and sleep tracking. When you take into consideration its beautiful design, excellent performance, and modest price, it’s no wonder why it’s the best Android smartwatch.

Pros:

Stylish design

Gorgeous OLED display

Responsive performance

Modestly priced

Cons:

Shorter battery life

2. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Who’s It For: Outdoor enthusiasts who want to track their activities, routes, and exercise.

Coolest Feature: You get haptic and audio feedback when you go running.

Courtesy of Samsung

Samsung made substantial changes with its fifth-generation Android smartwatch because the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro not only continues to run Google’s Wear OS, but there’s been a focus on fitness, health, and exercise with this year’s “pro” model.

This runner-up still has incredible functionality on your wrist, like its lightweight titanium casing, outstanding battery life, and support for Wear OS. The latter’s noteworthy because this smartwatch is no longer tied down to Samsung’s line of Galaxy smartphones, so you can pair it with any Android device.

Other new changes include its more premium sapphire crystal glass, titanium body, temperature sensor (coming soon), and updated GPS guidance. For those who like to run outdoors, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro would be the best Android smartwatch thanks to its new GPS guidance that provides haptic and voice feedback.

Pros:

Long-lasting battery life

Premium choice of materials

Useful GPS guidance for outdoor running

Cons:

Some features are still exclusive to Galaxy phones

3. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

BEST MINIMALIST DESIGN

Who’s It For: Guys who thrive on that minimalist life.

Coolest Feature: There are plenty of bands to choose from, ranging from simple sporty styles to sophisticated ones.

Some of the best Android smartwatches are just plain dapper. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 doesn’t skip a beat by continuing the legacy of having the best minimalist design in an Android smartwatch. Paired with a sporty design that has access to a ton of different bands, its minimalism is exactly what fitness buffs need as they’re sweating.

Speaking of fitness, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is one of the most fitness-centric smartwatches around powered by its BioActive sensor. This arrangement of sensors provides wearers with heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring, sleep tracking, and ECG analysis. It goes deeper to offer body composition as well, something we don’t typically get in a smartwatch unless it’s more of a fitness tracker.

Pros:

Diverse set of fitness tracking features

Minimalist design

Brilliant-looking AMOLED displays

Cons:

Battery life could be better

4. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

BEST VALUE

Who’s It For: Budget shoppers looking for a smartwatch that balances out features and price.

Coolest Feature: Even as a previous model it still holds its own as one of the best Android smartwatches.

Courtesy of Samsung

We know what you’re thinking: we already have the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and Galaxy Watch 5 on our list, but how in the world does the aging Galaxy Watch 4 make the list? Well, it’s priced even lower and still functions perfectly.

In the face of newer offerings, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is the best value you’ll find in an Android smartwatch. You’ll have either 40 mm or 44 mm sizes to choose from, and the same minimalist design is present here. Furthermore, it features the same circular Super AMOLED that makes it a breeze to see. Functionally, it still has everything you’ll need to be kept up-to-date with notifications, as well as a strong emphasis on health and wellness.

Pros:

More affordable than ever before

Stylish, minimalist design

Tons of fitness features

Cons:

It’s a couple of years old

5. Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra

BEST RUGGED DESIGN

Who’s It For: Hikers, weekend adventurers, and anyone who needs the best Android smartwatch for living that off-the-grid lifestyle.

Coolest Feature: It actually features two kinds of displays: a monochrome LCD and a color OLED screen.

Courtesy of Mobvoi

When you’re in the great outdoors, it may be problematic trying to recharge your smartwatch. While most true smartwatches tend to get upwards of a day with their battery life, the Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra can spit out a bit more juice thanks to the monochrome LCD display that sits underneath the main OLED screen.

Everything is wrapped in a design that that’s IP68 rated to withstand drops and submersion under water, essentially protection from the elements if you’re big into the outdoors. We love that its built-in GPS has access to all five global satellite systems (GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and Beidou), so you’ll get an accurate reading no matter where you’re at.

Pros:

Large, sizable OLED screen

Monochrome displays helps to extend its battery

Rugged construction

Impressive battery life

Cos:

May be too bulky for some people

6. Withings ScanWatch Horizon

BEST BATTERY LIFE

Who’s It For: Anyone who doesn’t want to constantly charge their smartwatch every night.

Coolest Feature: The POLED display adds a slick look to its already premium design.

Withings’ ScanWatch Horizon follows the traditional design of other dive watches but adds a dose of smartness in the form of sensors to track your heart rate, measure your blood oxygen level, and even perform an ECG. It does all of this in a design that works for business and pleasure.

While we absolutely love how it exudes a sophisticated look when it’s worn, we also love how the POLED display provided us with notifications from our smartphones. Even better was the fact that it delivered the best battery life in a smartwatch we’ve tested, getting us upwards of three weeks before a charge was needed.

Pros:

Best battery life in a smartwatch

Premium materials

Traditional-looking dive watch design

Cons:

It’s pricey

7. Honor Watch GS 3

ALSO CONSIDER

Who’s It For: Budget shoppers who want a sophisticated-looking smartwatch without spending a fortune.

Coolest Feature: It has dual-frequency GNSS9 for precise and reliable GPS positioning.

Courtesy of Honor

Chinese smartphone maker Honor is known for offering the best Android smartwatches at the best value. The Honor Watch GS 3 is no exception either because it’s packing everything you’d need in a reliable smartwatch.

For starters, it has a surprisingly premium-looking design complete with a curved 1.43-inch OLED screen, as well as sensors to measure your heart rate and blood oxygen levels. Even though most of Honor’s products need to be imported, you can actually pick this one up from a local retailer.

Pros:

Beautifully curved OLED screen

A lot of features for the price

Good battery life

Cons:

Choppy performance

8. Fitbit Sense 2

BEST HYBRID

Who’s It For: Anyone who wants the long-lasting battery performance in fitness trackers, combined with the useful functions of a smartwatch.

Coolest Feature: It combines the best features of Wear OS with the superior health tracking of a Fitbit fitness tracker.

Courtesy of Fitbit

Fitbit is king when it comes to fitness trackers, but its Fitbit Sense 2 is the best Android smartwatch hybrid you’ll find. That’s because it packages everything we love about Fitbit trackers, like a heart rate sensor that accurately can tell you how many calories you burned during a workout.

But it does more than the average Fitbit tracker because it complements your smartphone by delivering timely notifications, but we really love how it also comes with Fitbit Pay for mobile payments. We found it extremely handy in those situations when we didn’t have cash on us to buy something.

Pros:

Comprehensive fitness tracking

Long-lasting battery

Elegant design

Cons:

It’s pricey when it’s not on sale

9. Fossil Gen 6

BEST FOR ALEXA

Who’s It For: Users who want a good-looking Android smartwatch that covers all the basics.

Coolest Feature: You have access to both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa on your wrist.

Courtesy of Fossil

Another smartwatch to consider is the Fossil Gen 6. We say it’s one of the best Android smartwatches around because it’s one of the few that can provide wearers access to either Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa on their wrist. Having this smartwatch is handy since it doesn’t tie you into using one particular smart home ecosystem.

Additionally, it covers the basics of what we want in a top-performing Android smartwatch — a charming design, sensors for tracking exercises, and a pixel-dense display.

Pros:

Charges fast

Charming design

It’s not too expensive

Cons:

Minor upgrade over its predecessor

10. Wyze Watch

MOST AFFORDABLE

Who’s It For: Those on a tight budget who don’t want to spend more than $50 on an Android smartwatch.

Coolest Feature: You can still measure your blood oxygen levels.

Courtesy of Wyze

Who says you need to spend hundreds of dollars to get one of the best Android smartwatches? The Wyze Watch proves that you can have the Android smartwatch basics on a budget. Even though its design certainly justifies its cost, the Wyze Watch impressed us with the rich features it somehow packaged.

For starters, we’re surprised it even comes with a sensor to measure our blood oxygen levels because it’s a premium feature we typically don’t see in fitness trackers or smartwatches under $100. Furthermore, it still managed to cover the basics of a smartwatch by offering sleep tracking and notifications from our smartphones.

Pros:

Inexpensive cost

Simple operation

It can still measure blood oxygen levels

Long battery life

Cons:

Materials feel cheap

How We Chose the Best Android Smartwatches

As we mentioned at the beginning, we’ve been testing Android smartwatches since they first came out. In just the last year alone, we’ve tested well over 15 different Android smartwatches and hybrids from various manufacturers. These are wearables that run traditional smartwatch operations systems, like Google Wear OS or Samsung’s Tizen. However, we also tested other hybrids that run other software such as Fitbit OS or the software running on the Wyze Watch. All of these selections are compatible to work with Android smartphones.

In order for us to determine the best Android smartwatches, we graded them in the following categories after testing them for a period of one week at the minimum:

Design : The best Android smartwatches should look nice and stylish, not boring or cheap.

: The best Android smartwatches should look nice and stylish, not boring or cheap. Battery Life : No one should be constantly recharging them. The best Android smartwatches can work for weeks.

: No one should be constantly recharging them. The best Android smartwatches can work for weeks. Performance : Instant responses when tapping on notifications and opening apps are preferred.

: Instant responses when tapping on notifications and opening apps are preferred. Display : The best smartwatch displays should be detailed and offer excellent clarity. We used a lux sensor to measure the intensity of a display.

: The best smartwatch displays should be detailed and offer excellent clarity. We used a lux sensor to measure the intensity of a display. Sensors : Nearly all Android smartwatches can measure your heart rate, but the best ones have sensors to measure your blood oxygen levels and can even perform an ECG.

: Nearly all Android smartwatches can measure your heart rate, but the best ones have sensors to measure your blood oxygen levels and can even perform an ECG. Internal Storage : No one likes to rely on their smartphone for listening to music, that’s why we appreciate the Android smartwatches that have some internal storage for music.

: No one likes to rely on their smartphone for listening to music, that’s why we appreciate the Android smartwatches that have some internal storage for music. Price: There’s actually a sweet spot for the best Android smartwatches. For us, it’s in between and $200 and $300.

Editor’s note: This was last updated on October 31, 2022. In this most recent update, we listed them according to the results of our in-depth testing.

These 26 Smart Home Gadgets Will Turn Your Home Into a Technological Marvel