The 12 Best Android Tablets for Browsing on the Go

Whether you’re looking to game on the go, watch your favorite films, read books or leisurely browse the web, tablets have always been great devices for media consumption. While the Amazon Fire tablet was one of the first devices to offer a worthy alternative to the ubiquitous iPad, companies such as Lenovo and Samsung have also created some of the best Andriod tablets, offering new ideas for how these devices fit into our lives. While the iPad is still the best tablet overall, the best Andriod tablets and iPad alternatives provide many of the same features at a fraction of the cost of a new Apple product.

While the interest in great Android tablets has fallen off in recent years, both from consumers and manufacturers, there are still plenty of good options available and just as many reasons why you’d want to have one. In addition to being more affordable than iPads, these cheap tablets offer many of the same apps and features and are in some ways more versatile (they were optimized for a keyboard and mouse long before iPads were).

What to Look for When Buying the Best Android Tablet

Let’s address the elephant in the room — why should you buy an Android tablet instead of an iPad? For starters:

Accessories – Android tablets, like the Samsung Galaxy S6 and up, certainly aren’t stingy with their accessories. The useful and versatile S Pen stylus comes standard allowing for better interaction with your tablet. Of course, Apple has the Apple Pencil, but the second generation will cost you an extra $110 to buy separately.

Connectivity – We don’t necessarily mean ports like those on an ultrabook, but the actual charging port. Many Android tablets use USB-C charging ports to charge the device, while iPad, up until recently, has opted to continue using their proprietary lightning port. This provides Android tablets the advantage of using extra accessory cables to charge their devices and gives you more variety when looking for charging cables. Speaking of variety …

Variety – With iPad, you get iOS, but depending on what Android tablet you get below, you get a wider variety from the platform you interact with. Take Fire HD 10 tablet below. Built as an entertainment machine, you get everything from your favorite streaming apps to your library of Kindle books available laid out to you in an incredibly intuitive way. And that system varies from, let’s say, the Samsung S7.

There’s also a wide variety in price, making some of the best Android tablets more budget-friendly than iPad. The Amazon Fire 7 is under $50, for goodness sakes!

Alright, let’s get back to the Android tablets. From portable powerhouses to beautiful displays, models for kids and more, we’ve rounded up 12 of the best Android tablets available in 2022. Keep reading for our selection of the best Android tablets from top brands like Samsung, Amazon and Lenovo.

1. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

BEST ANDROID TABLET OVERALL

For power uses who binge content or prefer to use their Android tablets as their daily driver, the Samsung Tab S8 Ultra boasts a giant display for you to have more real estate for both work and play. We’re serious, the display is massive at 14.6-inches. The extra room affords you the ability to open multiple documents at once while the included S-Pen helps make the large display more manageable. It’s certainly powerful especially when maxed out with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Admittedly, it’s not the most portable because of its size, and it is pricey, but this is an ambitious Android tablet that has the power to replace your laptop.

2. Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet

RUNNER UP

As Amazon’s best available tablet, the Fire 10 comes with a stunning 10.1-inch 1080p HD display and a powerful 2 GHz octa-core processor for performance that can handle all of your media and entertainment consumption. It also comes with 2GB of built-in RAM and sports a 10-hour battery life. Sure, the specs may not sound as impressive as the other tablets, but the name recognition certainly counts in the Fire’s favor. Plus, Fire tablets — for the most part — are really built to last thanks to solid software support and a robust app selection. And because the Fire HD Tablet comes from Amazon, it also comes with Alexa baked in, which makes this a truly smart tablet when your hands are full with something else.

3. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

BUDGET SAMSUNG

Bargain shoppers know that you can get great deals on great tech if you are patient. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite may be a generation old, but it’s still considered one of the most popular and best android tablet options due to its excellent design, long 12-hour battery life, and inclusion of the responsive S Pen. And you can score this one for $200 less than the S7, making it not only an excellent tablet overall but a steal of a deal.

4. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6

S7 ALTERNATIVE

Although it is about $300 more than the S6 we just mentioned — which admittedly does feel steep — you get a better camera and 10.5 AMOLED screen that’s better than that of the Lite. And, of course, you still get that fantastic response S Pen. If you can’t find the S7 but have the money, the S6 is where it’s at.

5. TCL Tab

BEST BANG FOR THE BUCK

TCL is best known for its affordable flat-screen TVs, which offer fantastic performance for a reasonable price, but now the company is taking that philosophy and applying it to tablets with the TCL Tab. Considering this is TCL’s first crack at a tablet, the TCL Tab is impressive, with a 2.0 GHz octa-core CPU, 3 GB of RAM and an 8-inch, 1080p display that makes this an excellent choice for reading or streaming. But what we love most is that the battery can provide up to 24 hours of use on a single charge while offering the ability to share its power with Qi-compatible phones wirelessly. And when you consider that all of this comes packed in a device that costs less than $200, we could see this having the same impact on Android tablets that TCL’s 6-Series had on TVs.

6. Samsung Tab A7

BEST MID-RANGE TABLET

Available in both 32 GB and 64 GB offerings, the Samsung Tab A7 is a tablet that offers excellent performance for the price. This 10.4-inch tablet packs an octa-core Snapdragon 662 CPU that’s paired with 3 GB of RAM, and while the base model might be a bit light on storage, the MicroSD card slot means that you can add up to 1 TB of additional storage. While you may not be playing all of the latest mobile games or using this as a hybrid PC, the Samsung Tab A7 is more than equipped to make browsing the web, streaming video and reading books a pleasurable experience. And when you’re on the go, you don’t worry about recharging the Samsung Tab A7 because it’s rated for 15 hours of use on a single charge, which adds to its portability factor.

7. Lenovo Yoga Tab 13

PERSONAL TV

When you’re sick of watching movies on your phone or that tiny little monitor built into the back of airplane seats, the Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 can be a complete game-changer. The large 13-inch screen is like having your TV with you, and if you aren’t on a plane, the audio is also quite good. You can even plop it on a tabletop thanks to a kickstand built-in on its back. For other entertainment, like surfing the web or perhaps a little bit of gaming, the Snapdragon 870 process and 8GB of memory make the tablet a speedy one.

8. Lenovo Tab P11 Plus

GREAT AUDIO

Many people use their Android tablets to binge their favorite shows and movies. Great visuals, which the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus produces, is only half the battle. But the P11 also has great speakers as well so even if you forgot your headphones or earbuds, you’ll be satisfied with the audio. Considering the price, the big display and overall performance of the laptop components make it a solid buy, especially if you’re trying to find quality below $300.

9. Lenovo Tab M10 Plus

FAMILY-FRIENDLY

The Lenovo Tab M10 Plus may not be the most fully-featured Android tablet, but a 1080p display, octa-core CPU, and 4GB of RAM aren’t too shabby when you consider this price 10.3-inch Android tablet. It comes with 64GB of storage which you can expand to 256GB with a MicroSD card, so you and all your family can store their content without it getting filled up. And while you’re sharing with your kids, you can use advanced parental controls for their protection. Speaking of protection, this Lenovo Tablet also features facial recognition for easily signing in multiple users.

10. Amazon Fire 7

BEST CHEAP TABLET

It’s nothing short of incredible that the Amazon Fire 7 is under $50. This 7-inch tablet comes in either 16GB or 32GB variety with a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor to let you accomplish most of the basic tasks you want from a tablet, such as web browsing, video and music. And while you’re doing all of that, you can expect about seven hours of battery life, which isn’t as good as some other tablets, but for the price, that’s pretty good.

11. Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus

BEST FOR AMAZON JUNKIES

What makes Amazon’s Fire OS so great is that it’s built around Amazon’s suite of entertainment and media services, namely the Kindle Store and Prime Video. And if your primary reasons for using a tablet revolve around those two things, Amazon Tablets are a delight to use since all of your content is woven into the home screen experience. And if you want the perfect hardware complement to the OS, consider the Fire HD 8 Plus, which is small enough to function as a reader comfortably but has a screen big enough that you don’t have to squint while watching movies. Equipped with an 8-inch, 1280×800 display, 3 GB of RAM, and a 2 GHz quad-core CPU, all of your media needs will be satisfied. And if you buy the optional charging dock, you can transform the tablet into a smart display, much like the Lenovo Smart Tab M8.

12. Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab

BEST ANDROID TABLET FOR VIDEO

One of the best uses for a tablet is watching video in places where you might not have a TV, but keeping that screen propped up either requires you to use a stand accessory or rely on a foldable cover, which isn’t always the most stable solution. However, the 10-Inch Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab has a flip-out stand integrated into its base so that you can easily take things vertical whenever a Netflix craving might strike. The footprint is small enough that you don’t have to clear out a bunch of space around it, and as an added benefit, the cylindrical base also makes for an excellent handgrip when you’re using it as a reader. Equipped with a 2 GHz quad-core CPU, 1080p resolution and 4 GB of RAM, this thing will be your go-to media consumption device for a long time after you buy it, making it one of the best Android tablets on the market.