The 19 Best Anker Chargers and Power Devices We’ve Tested For All Situations

Carrying a mobile device into unfamiliar territory always comes with a handful of risks. What if there’s no Wi-Fi or data coverage? Should you be concerned with pickpocketing? Perhaps a more common worry is whether or not there’s going to be a place to charge your phone or tablet. Fortunately, this is one issue you can easily cast aside with an Anker charger. There’s no reason you should have to deal with the irritation of a dead battery. Skip the nightmare with one of the best portable phone chargers from Anker.

In 2022, there are plenty of portable phone chargers, Qi wireless chargers, and power solutions that also offer surge protection. But Anker has a built a great reputation in this space, offering a wide variety of charging solutions, from portable options for juice on the go to AC-powered plugs, and adapters, meaning there are choices for every possible power need and situation.

Why Anker Chargers?

Any quick Google search for a portable charger will reveal a handful of brands to choose from, many with four-star reviews or higher. Thus, you may be asking yourself, “why Anker chargers over any other company?”

For starters, Anker is a tried and trusted charger manufacturer with a long history of quality, production, and plenty of call-outs to bolster their reliability. That same reputation extends to the confidence you’ll have when buying Anker.

The company itself offers fairly inclusive warranties for most of their chargers, along with connected equipment premiums in the event that a personal device is damaged while plugged into an Anker charger.

There is also the wide variety that Anker provides. Whether you’re looking for a charger that can fit in your pocket, a multi-port hub with several types of USB connections, or a monstrous power station that can keep your lights on in the event of a power outage, you can bet that Anker makes something that satisfies whatever need you and your devices demand. But most importantly, the products we tested seem generally durable and well-made.

How We Chose the Best Anker Chargers

There’s only one way to know for sure what you’re getting — using it. That’s why we insist on being hands-on with each of these products to feel it, try it, and share with you what we’ve discovered.

We consider durability, usefulness and versatility, size, and power output. And if there are a few “extras” thrown in, like a carrying case or a thoughtful design element, we factor that in too.

To choose the best anker chargers, we looked at which Anker charging devices would be most useful to the majority of people, but if you have other thoughts (or ones you prefer) we want to hear about them in the comments. Let’s take a closer look at both portable and wired charging options from Anker.

1. Anker GaNPrime 733: Dual AC +Power Bank

BEST OVERALL

This gadget is insanely useful and versatile for both at-home, office, and travel use. And for that reason it’s our top pick.

The Anker 733 takes all the benefits of the 737 (below) and adds even more functionality. This plug can be used at home to convert your standard wall socket into a multi-device charger with its two USB-C and single USB-A power ports. The added benefit of this one, aside from those now ubiquitous folding prongs, is that this outlet doubles as a power bank, making it extremely versatile. Use it at home plugged in or pull it free and take it to go. The design is chic and minimalist and smooth to the touch, featuring charcoal and silver styling.

This device has more of a stacked design, meaning it shouldn’t tip out of the wall very easily. Plus, it is also compatible with fast-charging devices. While it does have a decent amount of heft, the fact that this plug is also a powerful portable battery pack more than makes up for its weight. Like its cousin, the 737, it is also compatible with both Apple and Samsung devices.

What we particularly like about the GaN line of products from Anker is that they feel extremely well-built and high-end, and like we’ll have them for life. I also appreciate that the company has thrown in a small bag for storage and travel, ensuring devices and cables won’t get messed up in a bag.

2. Anker PowerCore 5000

Runner-Up

Courtesy of Amazon

Essentially like carrying around a slightly larger lip balm in your pocket, the PowerCore 5000 is as portable as they come and that’s what makes it a must-have. This tiny portable Anker charger holds enough juice only for a charge or two, depending on what needs charging, but it will be a lifesaver for you, particularly because it’s small enough to keep in hand at all times. Its small footprint makes it a great travel companion and a smart choice for air travel. This is the ideal charging solution when it comes to something you can leave in a bag, briefcase, or drawer and reach for it when you need it. It’s also available in multiple colors.

3. Anker Magnetic Wireless Charger 623

BEST FOR HOME OFFICE + APPLE USERS

Erin Lawrence

Here’s a charging station that handles both your phone and a set of wireless earbuds. Anker’s Wireless Charger 623 is specifically designed for boosting any MagSafe iPhone and your AirPods Pro or AirPods 2 (with wireless charging case). The magnetized charging dock has a heavyweight base and easily grips your iPhone plus it can be rotated up to 60 degrees so you can keep it in view. Do that and you’ve got a convenient spot behind the pad to rest and charge your earbuds. There’s even an LED indicator for monitoring the charge status while your devices are asleep. We love the dual-purpose utility of this charger and it comes in some cool color options too.

4. Anker PowerCore III Wireless Power Bank

BEST SLIM PORTABLE

Courtesy of Amazon

iPhone 14, Samsung, and Airpods Pro 2nd Gen users will appreciate the ability to wirelessly charge their devices thanks to Qi-certified technology. If the 5W wireless charging isn’t speedy enough, you can connect your device to this Anker charger using one of the two 12W USB ports. It will even charge your devices while it’s plugged in. This is evidence that portable power banks are getting smarter.

5. Anker PowerCore 20, 100mAH Portable Charger

PORTABLE RUNNER UP

Courtesy of Amazon

This portable Anker charger has a ton of charges stored in a tiny form factor. In fact, you can expect to charge an iPhone 14 over four times or an iPad Air 2 one-and-a-half times before you need to fill it back up. It takes about 10 to 20 hours to completely recharge (depending on your wall charger) and it’s available in four different colors. No wonder it has over 43,000 ratings on Amazon with an average of 4.7 stars.

6. Anker 622 Portable Charger

BEST PORTABLE MAGSAFE

Courtesy of Amazon

The Anker 622 might be the smallest, most portable Anker charger on our list. It doubles as a power bank, and its tiny size means you can connect the charged power bank to your phone and charge away while it’s connected. It also has a USB-C port that both charges the power bank and can be used to charge devices. It also has a cool flip-out folding stand made of thin plastic that allows it to double as a stand while charging. It’s made for iPhone 12 and up, but you’ll need to be careful about cards, keys, and pop grips interfering with the charge.

7. Anker PowerDrive Speed 2

BEST FOR ROAD TRIPS

Courtesy of Amazon

The PowerDrive Speed 2 can be a lifesaver on long road trips or when you’re on your way to the airport and realize your phone is about to die. It boasts both a USB-C and standard USB port and quick-charging technology to make quick work of bringing your devices back to life. This is a handy item to leave in your car or keep in a travel bag for use in a rental car. This might be our new favorite gadget for both its simplicity, and it’s versatility. The way this is configured you can easily connect and charge two devices at the same time. Despite its dual-purpose charging slots, the head of the charger is not too deep or large, meaning it shouldn’t take up more space in a car console than it needs to.

8. Anker Car Charger PowerDrive 2

BEST FOR OLDER DEVICES

Courtesy of Amazon

Unlike the PowerDrive Speed 2, this Anker charger sports two USB inputs instead of adding a USB-C. PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technology speed up the charging process so you can get a big bump in battery life in no time. If you don’t have one of these stored in your car or in your travel bag already, you should.

9. Anker PowerHouse 100

BEST FOR LAPTOPS

Courtesy of Amazon

Not many of the best portable Anker chargers have a 100W AC (wall plug) adapter built into them, but that’s exactly what the PowerHouse 100 has. It stores enough juice to charge a MacBook Air once with a bit to spare or an iPhone multiple times. It’s quick, too, charging a MacBook Air in just two hours. No power outlet? No problem. The only downside to this device is it’s quite heavy.

10. Anker Powerport Solar

BEST FOR OUTDOOR ENTHUSIASTS

Courtesy of Amazon

Solar-powered portable chargers like this one can be so convenient when hiking or camping, especially for long stretches. You get virtually endless charges as long as the sun is out, and when it’s not, you can fold up the solar panel and pack it back in your camping bag. And just because it’s solar, doesn’t mean this Anker portable charger won’t charge your devices quickly. The 12W of charging power has something to say about that.

11. Anker Portable PowerHouse 200

BEST FOR POWER OUTAGES

Courtesy of Amazon

This can be a total luxury out in the RV, but it might be most useful when the power goes out in your house or during emergency situations. It can power lamps for hours on end, store up to 20+ phone charges, and can even keep a mini-fridge going for anywhere from two to five hours. This is one of the best Anker portable chargers to have around, especially when crises arise.

12. Anker PowerCore Slim

BEST VALUE

Courtesy of Amazon

Slim is the name of the game with this ultra-compact, minimalist-design Anker charger. About the size of an iPhone, this power bank has only one standard USB charger. Though it does have both a Mini-USB and USB-C, these are input-only and used to recharge the power bank. Using the device is simple — just plug in a standard USB plug into the end of this device and tap the power button to get the juice flowing. Four tiny blue LED lights on the button also report back on the overall battery power remaining. This device can be used to charge a phone or a tablet, headphones, or smart watches; essentially anything that will connect with a standard USB port.

Anker has included a stretchy mesh bag to keep it protected and from knocking around. Also tucked in the package is a micro-USB cable for recharging. With the PowerCore Slim 10,000, you can power devices quickly when you need battery life, stat. You can also trickle-charge low-powered devices, which is what makes the Anker PowerCore Slim such a versatile and resourceful pocket-sized power pack. Once the power pack is drained, 4.5 hours on the charger fills it back up. It’s a slim, powerful, and affordable option that’s great for travel.

However, this isn’t just one of the best Anker portable chargers. With a $40 price tag, it’s also one of the best Anker values you can find.

13. Anker GaNPrime 737 AC Charger

BEST FOR REMOTE WORKERS

Anker’s GaN lineup is meant to be a smarter, better, and more efficient lineup of charging products. With more energy and charging efficiency, better power distribution, faster speeds, and built-in temperature sensing to avoid overloading, Anker GaN products are at the higher end of the product lineup. One of the key features is that these devices monitor the power needs of multiple connected devices in real-time and intelligently distribute power accordingly to ensure the best charge every time.

On the Anker GaN 737, which is compatible with both Apple and Samsung devices, you get 120 W of charging power, with two USB-C plug-ins, and one standard USB-A. The two USB-C ports support more dynamic power distribution, which means you can actually connect a laptop and still get full charging power to it. Interestingly, this gadget comes with an odd silicone frame with tiny suction cups attached. By the looks of the diagram that’s included, this will keep the rather long and heavy plug from potentially tipping out of the wall. This device is also made for travel, if you need to, with folding collapsible prongs.

14. Anker PowerPort Atom Slim 4 Port Adapter

BEST FOR SMALL DESKS

Courtesy of Amazon

Okay, so this isn’t a portable power bank, but it is an Anker charger and it allows you to quickly charge up to four different devices at once with a single power source. If all of your devices need a boost before you hit the road, this is the charger you want. It’s compatible with iPhones as well as Samsung as well as Google Pixel phones. This is a handy device to keep beside a desk or to toss into a suitcase when traveling. The only missed opportunity we thought of here is that the flat top of the charger could have been made into a Qi wireless pad. Maybe in the next generation version?

15. Anker 524 Cube Outlet Extender

BEST SPACE-SAVER

If your office space is at a premium, or you need a power bar for traveling that won’t take up much space, the Anker 524 cube-shaped power bar is a great choice. It’s 6 centimeters, or 2 square inches, on each side. But even as small as it is, it’s got three AC outlets and three USB-A ports at the end of a 5-foot cable. It also comes in white or black. Plug it into the wall and set the compact cube on your desk for multiple charting options at your fingertips.

16. Anker 313 Qi Wireless Charging Stand (2 Pack)

BEST FOR WIRELESS CHARGING

Courtesy of Amazon

This convenient wireless charging bundle comes with two Anker charges for re-juicing mobile devices in a pinch. Optimized for Samsung Galaxy devices, both chargers deliver 10 watts of power to select Galaxy phones and 7.5 watts for select iPhone models (requires Quick Charge connections for both brands). Want to kick back and watch some YouTube while your phone gets boosted? No issue there, as you’ll be able to dock and charge in both portrait and landscape positions.

17. Anker USB-C 511 AC Adapter

BEST FOR PORTABLE USB-C CHARGING

Courtesy of Amazon

Small enough to be tossed into any carry-on accessory, this 20-watt USB-C charger is a saving grace for compatible phones and honestly, you can never have too many AC adapters around the house. The Anker 511 is super small, and with its folding prongs, it’s an ideal plug for tossing in your bag while traveling both domestically and abroad. It weighs next to nothing, and the chic shiny face gives it a bit of a luxe look. Cables connect easily and hold securely into the plug, and it actually takes a bit of force to remove the USB-C end, so no accidental unplugging.

18. PowerCore Fusion 5000

BEST FOR AUTOMATIC RECHARGING

Courtesy of Amazon

More than just a wall charger, this portable Anker charger provides speedy charges when plugged in. The genius of this device is that when it’s plugged into a wall, it will charge itself once it’s finished charging your devices. No need for extra wires or power sources. Away from the wall, it will give newer iPhones about one charge.

19. PowerCore 13400 Nintendo Switch Edition

BEST FOR NINTENDO SWITCH

Courtesy of Amazon

Gamers will appreciate this Anker charger that is optimized for the Nintendo Switch. It stores enough power for 1.7 Switch charges, but that’s not all it can do. Plug in your MacBook Pro, iPhone 14, and other devices to bring them back from the dead. When the pack is drained, 3.5 hours of charging will fill the tank back up. The standard Nintendo Switch battery is notoriously so-so, which is why the PowerCore 13400 is a mobile gamer’s best friend. No need for gamers to go without anymore.

What To Consider When Buying an Anker Charger

Portable chargers are convenient accessories for whatever devices you’re lugging around. That said, not all of these charge packs will be relevant to you on a day-to-day basis. Depending on what kind of hardware you tout around or where you’ll be using your gear, there are several key parameters to know when shopping for a an Anker charger.

Features and Design

Do you often find yourself in the great outdoors? In settings where wall outlets are nowhere to be found, a portable charger with a solar attachment would really come in handy. Or perhaps you’re shopping for a truly diesel amount of power for blizzards and summer storm outages. This kind of re-powering calls for something like the PowerHouse 200 (featured below), a heavy-duty charger that can power lights and even mini-fridges.

Traditional portable chargers are great, too, but it’s good to know about the unique features and design considerations (like the literal size of the charger) you need prior to forking over the dough.

Size and Weight

When it comes to mobile charging, the more compact and lightweight the charger, the better. But this doesn’t necessarily translate to the types of equipment you’ll be re-juicing throughout the day. Think of it this way: a busy commuter with a bounty of workflow hardware (phone, tablet, and laptop) is going to need a bigger charger.

Why, you ask? The largest chargers will carry the greatest milliamps (mAh) and the most charging inputs, allowing you to re-power an entire backpack’s worth of gear for longer charge cycles. Large chargers (especially ones with dedicated power outlets) do tend to be heavy, though.

Now consider the basic commuter that only needs to re-juice an iPhone once a day or so. In cases like this, a much smaller, pocket-sized portable charger with fewer inputs and milliamps should be just fine.

Charge Time

Depending on what kind of devices you’re recharging, you’ll want to match your hardware to a battery that will get you the most charges. For instance, our “runner-up” choice in this roundup, the Anker PowerCore 20, will charge an iPhone 14 up to four times before the charger itself requires a recharge.

While smaller Anker chargers will generally take longer to boost up your gear, a bite-sized battery might be just fine for situations and settings where you don’t need to power as many devices at once. Likewise, a battery with fewer milliamps or a smaller footprint will give you fewer full-device charges, but maybe you don’t charge your phone more than once a day, and that’d be just fine.

What to Consider When Buying Hard-Wired Anker Chargers

Unlike portable options, hard-wired charging solutions are designed to stay plugged in and stay put. But this type of charger is designed to do what portable chargers don’t do as well — charge more devices at once and manage power-hungry gadgets like laptops without draining completely.

When choosing an AC-powered charging device, it’s often best to select one with more ports and connections than you think you need. This will give you room to connect not only the gadgets you know about, but the ones you forget require immediate charging as well, such as your earbuds, smartwatch, and even your Vape pen.

Another consideration is to look at the length of the cable it comes with. No one wants to be stuck facing the wall waiting for devices to charge. A nice long connection cable allows you to continue to access your devices on your desk or countertop while they’re getting full power.

A final consideration, particularly these days, is to opt for a device that can handle additional AC outlets, as well as traditional USB, and USB-C connections. The world is moving to a more USB-C-centric world, but that doesn’t mean USB is out the window. In fact, there are still plenty of devices landing on our desks these days that have annoying and inefficient micro-USB connections. Sigh. So USB (or USB-A) isn’t going away completely, at least not yet.

