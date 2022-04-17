We’re Geeking Out Over These Apple Deals: The Apple Watch 7 Is $309 (Lowest Price This Year), Deep Cuts on 2nd and 3rd Gen AirPods

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Spring is officially here, which means there are some great Apple deals making rounds on the internet. And while Apple itself doesn’t tend to host huge sales, all the big retailers are constantly competing to offer the best Apple deals out there. Between Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and Target, you can find discounts on almost all Apple’s most popular products. If you know where to look, you can even find bargains on the newest generation of products, including the new AirPods, the 2021 generation of iPods, iPads, and most recently, the Apple Watch Series 7.

With the top Apple deals of April 2022, you can also save hundreds of dollars by buying incredible Apple products first released in 2019 or 2020. For instance, you can find discounts on the entire AirPods family at Amazon right now.

To help you find the best Apple deals, we checked all the major retailers to bring you the week’s top deals. We watch product listings closely to ensure we’re getting SPY readers the latest price drops and coupon codes, and we’ve already found tons of sales in April. Keep reading to find discounts on brand new products like the Apple Watch Series 7 and the AirPods Max over-ear headphones. We’ve even seen significant savings on flagship products like the iPhone 13.

We’ve highlighted a few of the best Apple deals below, but keep scrolling to find the details on all of the latest Apple promotions.

Editor’s Note: These Apple deals were last updated on Monday, April 17, at 10:00 p.m. EST. The sales and discounts described below are subject to change at any time. Many of the best Apple deals are semi-permanent, but we will try to update this page when major price changes occur.

Best Deals on Apple Watches

It’s hard to imagine now, but the Apple Watch was once seen as something of a flop. The continued success of this smartwatch shows that the Apple Watch beat the skeptics, and the new full-screen Series 7 was one of the top Christmas gifts in 2021. The Apple Watch continues to innovate, especially in the health space. For example, you can measure blood oxygen and check your heart rhythm. You can also track fitness, and switch between activities like swimming, cycling and running.

Get the Apple Watch Series 7 for $309.00

Today, Amazon is offering the newest Apple Watch Series 7 for $309.00, the lowest price we’ve seen this year.

The Retina display on the new Series 7 is nearly 20 percent larger than that of the Series 6. It comes in 41mm and 45mm faces, compared to the previous models’ 40mm and 44mm sizes. It has all of the fantastic health features of the Series 6 plus a more durable face, faster charging times, and longer battery life.

Courtesy of Walmart

Get the Apple Watch SE (GPS) for $249

Even though the Apple Watch SE has a lower price point, it still has most of the same excellent fitness features as the Series 7. Is a larger full-screen display worth an extra hundred bucks to you? If not, the SE is an outstanding buy and nowhere better than at Amazon, where the budget version of Apple’s smartwatch is just $249. Best Buy has some open box deals that further bring the price down. If you’re looking for the lowest prices on Apple Watches, this type of open box deal is the best you will find.

Courtesy of Amazon

Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro

Back in 2021, the previous generation of AirPods and AirPods Pro was almost always on sale, and rumors were flying that a new generation of Apple’s popular earbuds was about to be released. The rumors were true, and Apple officially released the Third Generation AirPods in October 2021.

If you’re looking for the best AirPods deals, you can always find some kind of discount available at the big retailers. Because these earbuds are so popular, retailers compete to offer the best price, and you can already find the new generation of AirPods on sale.

While there are plenty of other great wireless earbuds for sale in 2022 from brands like Samsung, Sony, Jabra and Master & Dynamic, Apple’s newest earbuds are a great choice if you mostly use Apple products. These earbuds seamlessly connect to iPhones, MacBooks, iPads and other Apple products, and they are comfortable to wear for long periods of time. Throw in a fantastic battery and excellent noise-canceling (though not the best in the world), and it’s easy to see why AirPods are so incredibly popular. Just how popular are these buds? These audio devices have a 4.8-star rating after nearly 225,000 reviews.

Buy AirPods Pro for $174.99 at Amazon

Where can you find the best deals on the new AirPods Pro? That occasional price drop to under $180 is back at Amazon for AirPods Pro wireless earbuds. This is the best deal we’ve seen in weeks, and they go as suddenly as they arrive, so jump on this now!

NEW PRICE DROP

Courtesy of Amazon

Buy New Apple AirPods (3rd Gen) for $149.99 at Amazon and Walmart

The new Apple AirPods were one of the most popular products featured on SPY in 2021, and Walmart recently slashed the price to just $149.99. Unfortunately, that discount was short-lived, so if you’re ready to buy the new AirPods and don’t want to wait, you’ll find the lowest prices at Amazon and Walmart. This isn’t the lowest-ever price we’ve seen on the new Third Generation AirPods, but it’s still a nice deal on one of the coolest tech gadgets of 2022.

Courtesy of Apple

Buy Apple AirPods (Second Gen) for $99

Looking to save even more money on Apple’s wireless earbuds? Then you’ll want to buy the Second Gen version of these earbuds instead, currently available via Amazon for just $99.99. We haven’t seen them go this low since President’s Day, so they’re a great buy if you’re willing to sacrifice some of the features of the Third Gen AirPods to save a few bucks.

Courtesy of Amazon

Best Deals on iMacs

The new generation of iMacs are among the very best desktop computers in the world, and they are priced accordingly. Considering the processing power inside, the $1,500 price tag is more than fair, but one of the best Apple deals of April 2022 covers the new iMacs.

We rarely find deals on Apple’s incredibly cool, incredibly fast iMacs, which got a major makeover and upgrade in 2021. We’ve recently seen the 7-core GPU version of this powerful desktop powered by the incredibly speedy and robust M1 chip go as low as $1200 on Amazon in select colors.

Courtesy of Amazon

Best Deals on the iPhone 13 Ready to upgrade to the newest iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro? We recently got our hands on the most recent Apple smartphone, and it’s a thing of beauty. While the phone itself is hard to find discounted, mobile carriers compete aggressively to get new customers, so you can sometimes get some cool bonus gifts like free AirPods or $200 gift cards when you switch mobile carriers and buy a new iPhone 13. If you don’t want to switch carriers, you can still find some carrier-specific discounts at retailers like Walmart. Apple’s latest flagship phone offers a professional-quality camera and faster speeds, plus all the great features we’ve come to expect from the iPhone. As this is still a very in-demand product, there aren’t a lot of iPhone 13 deals to be found yet. That said, we’ve included the best deals on iPhone 13 models below, and we’ll update this post as we find more. Get the iPhone 13 Pro Max for $29.14/Month Are you an AT&T or Verizon customer looking to upgrade to the new iPhone 13? Right now Walmart is selling the iPhone 13 Pro Max for as little as $29.14 a month for AT&T and Verizon customers. Courtesy of Amazon

iPhone 13 Pro Max $29.14 per month Buy Now

Best Deals on iPads

Every new generation of iPads is faster, lighter and easier to use. Typically, the best places to go for the new iPad 9th Gen are Best Buy and Amazon, where they are usually available for a discounted price of $319.99. However, Walmart is offering an even more significant discount on the new iPad 9, selling the 2021 release for $309. The new iPad and iPad Mini will also likely drive down the prices of their predecessors, which are still mighty impressive tablets. You can also luck out and find occasional price drops on the new iPad Pro.

We promise that Apple isn’t paying us to promote these devices. That’s the thing — Apple doesn’t need to because the latest generation of chips is just that dang good. Inside the newest iPads, you’ll find either an A12 or A14 Bionic chip with a neural engine and Apple’s famous Retina Display. These iPads are so fast that they can completely replace your laptop for a lot of people. In fact, if you use your device primarily for streaming, apps and browsing the internet, that’s exactly what we recommend. (In that case, we recommend going with additional memory and investing in some of the best iPad accessories.)

This April, Walmart has the best prices (by far) on the 2021 iPad Pro, which is available for $749 for a limited time. We’ve got details on all of the best deals on iPads below.

Buy the 2021 iPad Pro for $749 at Walmart

The newest version of the iPad Pro puts other tablets to shame, and it’s got a price to match its feature set. Even so, you can still find this new Apple tablet for sale when you shop at Walmart, where the current low price is just $749.00.

NEW PRICE DROP

Walmart

Get the 2021 iPad Mini for $459 at Amazon

The iPad Mini is one of Apple’s most highly-rated iPads on the market, and thus it’s becoming harder and harder to find. Right now, the best deal lives on Amazon for $459. Recently this great tablet was as low as $369 at Walmart and could go back that low at any time. Definitely, one to watch!

SAVE $40

Courtesy of Walmart

Purchase the 2021 IPad 9 for Just $309 at Walmart

The 9th Generation iPad is one of the more popular and affordable Apple tablets to date. Released in September 2021, it features the A13 Bionic chip, which offers faster performance.

You can sometimes find this tablet on sale for under $300, but this has been few and far between in 2022. The lowest price on the 64GB Apple 10.2 inch iPad right now is $309 at Walmart, which is still an excellent price. Alternatively, you can purchase the 256GB model for $429 at Walmart.

Courtesy of Amazon

The Best Apple Deals on MacBooks

Regular readers of SPY will know by now that we’re obsessed with the M1 chip. The newest generation of Apple processors is so powerful that it’s an order of magnitude faster than the chips that came before it. Let’s put this in perspective. Say you bought a brand new iMac in 2019. At the time, this $2,000 machine was the top-of-the-line desktop computer for creative professionals running video editing software. Now, your fancy desktop computer is actually slower than the 2020 M1 Mac Mini, a product that used to be an afterthought in the desktop market. The new M1 chip is so fast that the 2020 M1 MacBook Air basically made the MacBook Pro obsolete, at least until the M1 Pro Chip was released along with the 2021 MacBook Pro.

For college students, creative professionals, and everyday use, the M1 MacBook Air and Pro are again the best laptops of the year. And they’re in stock on Amazon and Best Buy at a seriously discounted price. We’ve been keeping a close eye on the M1 MacBook deals in hopes that the price would drop again, but we think this is the lowest they will go in April 2022.

Buy M1 MacBook Air for $999.99

Usually, you’ll find the best prices on the 2020 M1 MacBook Air (which we recently named the best laptop in the world for the third year running) at Amazon, but that’s not the case right now. For the lowest prices on M1 MacBook Air laptops, you’ll have to go to Best Buy, where these computers are selling for $999. Pro Tip: Take advantage of Best Buy’s Open Box deals and get this sleek and stylish laptop at a steep discount.

Courtesy of Amazon

Buy M1 MacBook Pro for $1,265.93

The 2021 generation of MacBook Pro laptops are out now, but we couldn’t find them discounted anywhere. The good news? The 2020 generation of MacBook Pros are still impressive machines, and they do offer some features not included in the MacBook Air, like the Touch Bar and an internal fan. They’re also half the price of the new generation, and you can catch them on sale right now via Amazon Prime.

Courtesy of Amazon

Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones

Apple’s newest audio products are seriously impressive. If you’re an audiophile looking to get the absolute best in audio quality and active noise cancellation, then the AirPods Max is the best headphones for sale. However, besides best-in-class audio, the AirPods Max headphones have another feature that you won’t find in any other wireless headphones. The AirPods Max is compatible with Dolby Atmos and boasts “spatial audio,” which means you can enjoy the surround sound that previously only existed in movie theaters and luxury home theater setups. When watching your favorite movies or listening to music with Dolby Atmos technology, you’ll truly be immersed in a soundscape like never before.

Combined those features with truly excellent noise cancellation, and you’ve got mind-blowing audio. Of course, that’s why these over-ear headphones are so expensive. However, don’t pay full price like everyone else. You can find some great deals on AirPods Max headphones below.

Get AirPods Max Headphones for $469 at Amazon

Right now, Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart are offering various discounts on the new AirPods Max headphones, which vary by color. The lowest price we’re seeing on the AirPods Max? $469.00 at Amazon. These headphones go out of stock in most colors, so if you’re reading this and the deal is still available, don’t wait any longer!

If that’s still out of your price range, we don’t blame you. For the best Apple deals on AirPods Max headphones, savvy shoppers go to Best Buy. Even though Best Buy doesn’t offer the lowest prices on AirPods Max headphones (they’re currently priced $20 more expensive than at Amazon), the retailer does offer open-box deals that let you save even more. We’ve tested this exact pair of headphones via Best Buy’s open-box deals, and we recommend you do the same. Just search for “buying options” or “open-box” on the product page.

NEW PRICE DROP

Amazon

Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers – $669.99

As we stated above, the Mac Mini used to be an afterthought in the crowded desktop market — until the M1 chip came along. Now, you can create a fast and reliable computing setup for work or school with the M1 Mac Mini for $669.99 at Amazon. At this price, the Mac Mini isn’t just one of the best Apple deals of 2022; it’s one of the best desktop computers of the year, full stop.

Read More: The 30 Best Amazon Deals (Updated Daily)

Courtesy of Apple

Apple HomePod Mini Bundle

Apple’s smart speaker may not be as ubiquitous as Amazon’s Echo devices, but if your house is filled with other Apple products, then this is the smart speaker we’d recommend. Head to Best Buy to score the best deals on this product.

Courtesy of Best Buy

The Best iPad Deals For 2022