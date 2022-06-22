Unlock Your iPad’s Full Potential With an Apple iPad Keyboard

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Damon Albarn made an entire Gorillaz album on his iPad, and there’s no reason why you can’t do something amazing with yours. iPads can be as fully functional as laptops and pairing one with the best iPad accessories, like a keyboard or keyboard case, can turn it into a portable powerhouse.

Top-rated Apple iPad keyboards will easily connect to your iPad via Bluetooth — but finding the right keyboard can be difficult considering the vast number of available options. Standalone iPad keyboards typically work on all iPad models as long as they have Bluetooth support. Many versions are offered in folio cases, so finding the right fit for your particular iPad is going to be highly important, and you’ll be happier with an iPad keyboard that doesn’t add much bulk.

As far as price is concerned, it’s easy to find affordable iPad keyboards at places like Amazon and Target. Over the past few months, we’ve seen tons of amazing iPad deals, so there’s no doubt that iPad keyboards will also be discounted, making now the perfect time to shop.

Don’t let your iPad turn into an $800 portable movie-viewing device. Uncover the full mini laptop power inside your iPad and maximize your productivity using one of the top-rated iPad keyboards below.

1. Apple Magic Keyboard

BEST KEYBOARD FOR IPAD

Designed for iPad Air (5th generation), iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd generation), iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation), iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation) and iPad Air (4th generation), the lightweight and highly responsive Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad is likely the most compatible option because it’s made by Apple itself. This option is comfortable enough for both work and play and features a trackpad, USB-C port for charging and backlit keys while offering front and back protection. Your iPad magnetically attaches to it and can then be adjusted to different viewing angles.

2. Byrdge Pro 12.9 Keyboard for iPad Pro

BEST IPAD PRO KEYBOARD

This Apple iPad keyboard has the same button layout as the keyboard on a Macbook Pro. It connects wirelessly to your keyboard via Bluetooth or through the USB-C connection. Plus, it comes with a magnetic snap-on cover to protect your keyboard when not in use. If you want to turn your iPad Pro into a Macbook (almost) for cheap, this is a great way to do it.

3. Apple Smart Keyboard Folio

BEST FOLIO

This official Apple keyboard is tiny, portable and specifically designed for your iPad Pro. The Smart Keyboard Folio folds to prop up the iPad for ideal viewing angles, and when you’re done typing, the cover protects your iPad from scuffs and scratches. For those who just want a keyboard that’s ready to use from the get-go, look no further than this hybrid keyboard folio. Leave it to Apple to create the best Apple iPad keyboards.

4. Arteck HB030B Universal Slim Backlit Keyboard

BEST BUDGET BUY

With great battery life and compatibility, this is a great iPad keyboard option for not only iPad users, but for anyone looking for a portable wireless keyboard. The keyboard layout is more standard PC than Mac, but the trusty Mac command button is in its rightful place. The keys can be backlit with seven different color schemes, adding a little flair to your typing experience. According to the manufacturer, this keyboard can last up to 360 hours (backlighting turned off) on a single charge. That sort of battery life, combined with the $20 price tag, makes this Apple iPad keyboard option hard to pass up.

5. Logitech Slim Folio Pro for iPad 11-inch

CONTENDER

The Logitech Slim Folio is a low-profile, comfortable keyboard option that also protects your iPad from bumps and bruises. The keyboard is similar to that of the MacBook 16 (the new and improved keyboard) and even includes a row of useful shortcut buttons above the number keys. When you’re working in dimly lit rooms, the backlit keys make it easy to remain productive. Beyond the keyboard, the Folio securely wraps around your 11-inch iPad and protects it with a smooth but durable outer fabric that will protect your keyboard while you’re on the go. It’s such a great option that over 1,100 users have given it a 4.4-star rating on Amazon.

6. Zagg Rugged Messenger

MOST RUGGED

For the accident-prone, the Zagg Rugged Messenger is a smart choice. The stand snaps around the screen, protecting your iPad from major spills and broken screens. The outer case is rugged enough to withstand drops up to 6.5-feet. As for the keyboard, the keys are nicely spaced to create a natural typing experience that is as comfortable as the case is durable. If you’re the guy whose electronics always have broken screens, we strongly advise you to consider this keyboard-case combo.

7. Greenlaw Keyboard Case for iPad

BEST BACKLIT

Compatible with iPad Pro 11 inch (2nd gen and 3rd gen), iPad Pro 11 inch (1st gen) and iPad Air (4th gen and 5th gen), the Greenlaw Keyboard is a stylish way to protect your iPad while adding a fully functional keyboard. It offers 360-degree rotation and 180-degree flip so you can view from various angles while typing or FaceTiming family and friends. The protective case sports an anti-slip composite lining that protects your iPad, all while looking great. The keyboard is lightweight and low profile, keeping it slim and portable. The keyboard is also backlit with a cool, seven-color sweeping color scheme across the keys, which of course can be adjusted or turned off.

8. Arteck Ultra-Thin Apple iPad Mini Keyboard

BEST PORTABLE FOR MINI

You’d expect a tiny keyboard to have tiny keys, but that’s not the case with the Arteck Ultra-Thin Apple keyboard. The enlarged keys make for a comfortable experience, especially for those with sausage fingers — it’s ok, we’re not judging. Slide your iPad Mini between the hinges and your iPad will be propped up and able to tilt 130 degrees. When you close the lid, the keyboard will automatically go to sleep. And to ramp up the portability factor: A one-hour charge provides 50 hours of use. It’s a portable and inexpensive keyboard option for iPad mini 3, 2 and 1 users.

9. Logitech K780 Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard

BEST STANDALONE

Logitech makes some of the best keyboards, and that goes for the multi-device wireless keyboard that works with iPads just as well as it does other devices. This full-size standalone keyboard offers comfortable typing with the ability to switch between devices seamlessly with the touch of an easy switch button. It comes equipped with a tablet stand to hold devices as needed and is not only compatible with iOS and Mac, but also works with Windows, Chrome OS and Android devices.

