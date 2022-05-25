Protect Your Investment and Keep It Charged With the Best Apple Watch Accessories

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

The Apple Watch is the leader in smartwatches and for good reason. Its impressive tech and innovative features have made it a global competitor not just among smartwatches, but for the entire watch market.

The Apple Watch is continuing to improve with each new release, including the Series 7, which features the company’s largest screens yet and most durable designs. The latest Apple Watch also features an altimeter and sleep tracker, and charges 33% faster than its predecessor.

Older models of the Apple Watch also boast an impressive list of features, including ECG monitors and several reliable fitness tracking features. The Apple Watch works seamlessly with hundreds of apps, allows users to text, make phone calls and control their music, and has an emergency response function that can be activated by a fall or the push of a button. Want a personal assistant that fits on your wrist? It’s the Apple Watch.

Of course, there is one downside to the Apple Watch, which is its hefty price tag. If you’re going to spend big bucks to get the best, then you should also invest in Apple Watch accessories that will help you get the most out of your device.

Whether you are shopping for a watchband that can keep up with your intense workouts or one that will look good at your next board meeting, need a screen protector to prolong the life of your Apple Watch, or you are in the market for a portable charger to help on days when you forgot to plug in your charger, these Apple Watch accessories are must-haves.

Read more: Apple Watch Series 7 Review

How We Chose the Best Apple Watch Accessories

Even though it runs the gamut, there are several factors we’ve considered in how we chose the best Apple Watch accessories. For starters, we crave accessories that have incredible utility. Sure, every single one of the selections we’ve made has a core function, but we love those accessories that are multi-functional.

Other criteria we looked at were accessories that provide protection. Nothing is more important than protecting your investment, so that’s why we look for Apple Watch accessories that’ll help you get the most out of your beloved wearable.

Some of the options we chose also were also taken into consideration because of the stylish aesthetic that gave to the Apple Watch. Much like any timepiece, we still love accessories that can stand out for their designs.

And lastly, we looked at accessories that help users recharge their Apple Watch.

1. Otterbox All Day Band

BEST OVERALL

Nothing is more critical than a band. Why stick with the ordinary band that comes with the Apple Watch when you can get even better comfort and protection with the Otterbox’s All Day Band. The company known for its rugged-styled phone cases has one of the best Apple Watch accessories around.

Not only are they available in these lovely, two-toned color options, but the band is notable for having antimicrobial protection to protect the band’s exterior from germs. Considering how gunk can quickly build up due to sweating, this antimicrobial property of the band will keep it looking clean while repelling those nasty germs from staying on. Best of all, you’ll have all-day comfort wearing this breathable Apple Watch band.

Courtesy of Amazon

2. Julk Apple Watch Screen Protector

BEST SCREEN PROTECTOR CASE

Apple Watches are a major financial investment, which is why it’s important to protect your watch as soon as you buy it. Before even taking your brand-new watch out of its sleek, all-white packaging, we recommend buying a set of the Julk Apple Watch Screen Protectors. Made with high quality and soft TPU material, the covers help to protect against scratches and dents on the face and four sides of the watch. Easy to install and remove, the set comes with two screen protectors that will help to extend the life of your Apple watch. A product under $10 that will help protect an investment worth hundreds? You definitely need the Julk.

Image courtesy of Amazon

3. Marge Plus Genuine Leather Apple Replacement Band

BEST LEATHER STRAP

Once you begin using an Apple Watch, you are likely not going to want to go a day without it. That means you are going to need a strap that can go from work to social events. Apple sells several straps in their store, which are of excellent quality but can come with a large price tag. Several other retailers have begun making Apple compatible straps that are much more affordable and still provide a secure way to wear your watch. We like the genuine leather band from Marge Plus, which is available in almost 30 colors and will match any Apple watch case.

Image courtesy of Amazon

4. Zagg Invisbleshield Glass Fusion+

BEST SCREEN PROTECTOR

Cases tend to add some bulk to the Apple Watch. If you prefer an Apple Watch accessory that’s more minimalist and still offers some protection, then consider getting the Zagg Invisbleshield Glass Fusion+. It’s a proper screen protector that goes over the Apple Watch’s display, helping to keep the screen in pristine condition and protection from scratches. This particular one from Zagg is especially notable because it’s a hybrid glass material that helps to also absorb impacts.

Courtesy of Amazon.

5. OIFEN for Apple Watch Wireless Charger

BEST PORTABLE CHARGER

One of the few downsides to an Apple watch is that its battery life is shorter than other smartwatches. That’s why we like the OIFEN for Apple Watch Wireless Charger. The compact and lightweight charger can easily fit into a pocket or backpack. Thanks to a built-in 1000mAh battery, when fully charged the Oifen can quickly charge your watch while you’re on the go. The Oifen can even charge an Apple Watch while the charger itself is plugged in and charging. The Oifen comes with several safety measures in place, including overcurrent, over-voltage and overheat protection.

Image courtesy of Amazon

6. Conido Charging Stand for Apple Watch

FROM DOCK TO CLOCK

Easily turn your Apple Watch into a clock for your desk or nightstand with the Conido Charging Stand for Apple Watch. The compact charging stand has a built-in magnetic charger that holds the watch on its side, effectively turning it into small clocks that will display the time and date when in nightstand mode. Compatible with all Apple Watch series and designed to hold watches at the optimal viewing angle, the Conido keeps its wire at the back of the charger for a clean and minimalist look. We also like that the charging dock is available in five colors to match any Apple watch.

Image courtesy of Amazon

7. Anker 535 Wireless Charger

BEST MULTI-CHARGER

For a charger that does more than pump up the battery on your Apple Watch, we like the Anker 535 Wireless Charger. The three-in-one charging station is ideal for Apple lovers who need to keep their iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch charged and ready to go. Its minimalist design takes up very little space on your desk, but even better is the fact that it can be neatly folded up and stowed away for travel.

Courtesy of Amazon

8. Wearlizer Apple Watch Adapters

BEST FOR USING ALTERNATIVE BANDS

Once you begin wearing an Apple watch, it’s tough to go a day without it on your wrist. Being able to quickly and easily answer calls and texts, view emails, check the news and weather, and track your physical fitness makes the Apple Watch a personal assistant on your wrist. But what if you already own watches or bands that you still want to wear? With the Wearlizer Apple Watch Adapters, Apple Watch owners can swap out their Apple band for more traditional styles and wear watch bands they already own. Sure, this won’t help curb your Apple Watch addiction, but it will ensure your watch looks fancy enough for a black-tie event.

Image courtesy of Amazon

9. Spigen Rugged Armor Pro Designed for Apple Watch Band with Case

MOST RUGGED BAND AND CASE

If you’re rough on watches but want to still have all the benefits of an Apple Watch, you need the Spigen Rugged Armor Pro Designed for Apple Watch Band with Case. The built-in case provides protection from scratches and dents thanks to its shock-absorbing material. Raised bezels provide added protection for the screen and users can still easily access the buttons and touch screen controls on their Apple watch. Available in black, charcoal grey, and army green, the Spigen band and case are tough enough to wear outdoors and during intense workouts, while still professional enough to wear in social settings. We also like that the watch can be charged without users having to remove the case.

Image courtesy of Amazon

10. von Holzhausen The Watch Band Portfolio

BEST CASE FOR ACCESSORIES

Keep your Apple Watch and Apple Watch accessories in a safe and secure spot with the von Holzhausen The Watch Band Portfolio. Perfect for using at home or when traveling, the portfolio is made with high-tech, animal-free and environmentally-friendly materials that protect the Apple Watch and matching bands. Two multipurpose pockets inside the case can hold the watch and charger, while six dividers keep bands securely in place when not in use. The full-zip closure and wristlet-style handle adds security and convenience and an outer pocket provides even more usefulness to the case.

Image courtesy of Apple

11. MagSafe Duo Charger

BEST COMPACT PHONE AND WATCH CHARGER

For a charger that is sleek, compact and capable of handling your iPhone and Apple watch at the same time, there’s the MagSafe Duo Charger. The lightweight charger folds when not in use which makes it easy to carry in a pocket or bag. When it’s time to get your battery back in the green, place your Apple watch and any Qi-certified devices, including the iPhone, Airpods or other devices on the small but mighty charging pad. We like that the MagSafe makes it possible for users to flip up the Apple Watch charger, allowing the watch to be displayed in nightstand mode.

Image courtesy of Apple

12. Tomcrazy Decorative Ring Loops for Apple Watch

BEST DECOR ADD-ON

Now here’s something a little different that will add a bit of sparkle to your Apple Watch. These decorative metal ring loops make for a customized look when attached to an existing band. Call it bling for your Apple Watch band, they’re really simple to attach and offer a stylized look that’s sure to turn heads.

13. Elago W5 Apple Watch Stand

COOLEST STAND

We love nostalgia. That’s why we had to showcase Elago’s W5 Apple Watch Stand, which emulates the look and style of Nintendo’s Game Boy. This simple silicone stand replicates the classic Game Boy look, complete with action buttons, a directional pad and even cutouts for the speaker. If you look around hard enough, you may even be able to customize one of the watch faces to have that green, monochrome look that the Game Boy is known for.

Courtesy of Amazon.

Look Great Without Spending a Fortune With One of These 10 Great Apple Watch Bands