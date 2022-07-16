What Are the Laptops With the Best Battery Life in 2022? See the Top 9 Contenders

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

In this day and age, many people use laptops just like they use desktop computers. They might buy a laptop just to leave it stationary at a desk and plugged into a charger while they work or play PC games. This is partly because their laptop might not have the battery performance to support all-day use.

The main purpose of choosing a laptop over a desktop is so you have a computer you can take on the go. If you’re someone who likes to use a laptop on the couch, in a coffee shop or on the road, having a laptop with enough battery capacity to last all day is key. If you have to tether yourself to an outlet everywhere you go, it kind of defeats the purpose of even having a laptop.

That’s why SPY examined the best battery life laptops on the market in 2022. To narrow it down further, we broke our list down into different categories, including the best battery life laptop for gaming, the best battery life laptop if you’re on a budget and the best battery life laptop for productivity.

Before we look at the laptops with the best batteries, here are a few key elements to look for while shopping for a laptop.

The Laptops with the Best Battery Life of 2022

A laptop is much more than just its battery. You also have to consider additional factors like those mentioned above — CPU, graphics, screen size, storage, RAM, accessories and overall performance. SPY examined dozens of laptops, and we found these are the best battery life laptops when taking their features and performance into consideration.

1. LG Gram 14-inch

BEST OVERALL

With more than 24 hours of battery and an array of other features, the LG Gram 14 is a battery beast. It can last for up to 25.5 hours on a single charge, meaning this 14-inch notebook can last longer than just about any laptop on the market. It also boasts a touch fingerprint reader, Alexa voice control, a Thunderbolt 4 port for transferring and displaying data and Windows 11 compatibility.

Battery Life: 24.5 Hours

2. Dell Latitude 9510 2-in-1

RUNNER UP

The Latitude 9510 has a 15-inch display and an incredible battery capacity on a single charge. However, the Dell Latitude was also designed to hold its charge in other ways. In addition to quick charging features, Dell also gave this office workhorse the ability to optimize power use depending on how you use it, saving battery life similar to how a smartphone optimizes use throughout the day. This amazing little 2-in-1 provides all of the power you need to work, stream shows, surf the web or chat with friends. It has ample RAM (16GB), as well as a solid-state drive for the best possible performance. We should note that this laptop was released in 2020, so even though it’s undoubtedly the laptop with the longest battery life, that doesn’t mean it’s the best choice for your new computer.

Battery Life: Up to 34 hours and 11 minutes

3. 2021 Microsoft Surface Laptop 4

BEST SURFACE LAPTOP

Surface laptops have become known as ideal work laptops, and the Surface 4 is faster, more powerful and more efficient than most of its predecessors. With a removable SSD, a 720p camera for Zoom and Teams meetings and an 11th Gen Intel Core or AMD Ryzen Microsoft Surface Edition processor, this little laptop offers top-of-the-line performance for busy professionals. And its battery lasts all day before it needs a recharge.

Battery Life: Up to 19 hours

4. 2021 Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch

BEST MACBOOK

Since the introduction of the M1 chip, Apple has been putting other laptops to shame. In fact, the M1 chip was so good, that we actually recommended SPY readers buy the MacBook Air instead of the pro. The M1 chip was so fast, there was barely a difference. But now that the new generation of M2 chips is out, the newest MacBook Pros are seriously impressive. The 14-inch MacBook Pro lasts all day on a single charge, which is ample time for a full day’s work or study. In addition to Apple’s M2 chip, it also offers 8GB of memory (configurable to 16 or 24 GB).

Battery life: Up to 17 hours

5. Samsung GalaxyBook Flex 15

BEST SAMSUNG LAPTOP

This laptop not only lasts up to 19 hours, but it’s also S-Pen compatible. This means designers and artists can take advantage of numerous applications and use the S-Pen to detail their vision with the utmost precision. If you’re looking for the Samsung laptop with the longest battery life, the 2022 GalaxyBook Flex 15 is the company’s most powerful option.

Battery Life: Up to 21 Hours

6. HP EliteBook 840 Aero G8

BEST FOR PRODUCTIVITY

If you need a workhorse you can use at home or on the road, this laptop has a 3 Cell 53 WHr long-life battery. This means the HP EliteBook Aero G8 will last for around 15 hours without needing a charge. It’s also relatively lightweight, with ample power and plentiful ports to get the job done.

Battery Life: Up to 14.5 Hours

7. Lenovo ThinkPad X13

RUNNER UP: BEST FOR PRODUCTIVITY

The ThinkPad X13 usually lasts around 14 hours on a single charge. It has ample RAM, as well as a solid storage drive and a clear display to allow for work on the go. This is a laptop anyone can use, but it’s a good pick for those who work all around the house or who take their work on the road.

Battery Life: Up to 14 Hours

Full Review: Lenovo Balances Power and Mobility With New ThinkPads

8. Asus Rog Zephyrus G14

BEST FOR GAMING

Finding a good gaming laptop can be challenging, as you have to find something that’s powerful yet affordable, efficient yet practical. The Asus Rog Zephyrus G14 provides that balance, with a battery that lasts around 10 hours, an impressive feat for a gaming laptop, which you’re going to keep plugged in anyway, right? This gaming laptop also boasts excellent graphics and ample processing power.

Battery Life: Up to 10 Hours

9. Lenovo Duet 5

BEST BUDGET

If you’re not looking to spend $1,000 or more on a laptop, a Chromebook is likely going to be your best bet. Chromebooks are affordable, yet they provide just what you need if you’re a student, someone who wants to use a laptop for entertainment, communication, and web-surfing, or if you work on the web but don’t do a lot of heavy programming work. The Lenovo Duet 5 has a battery that lasts for around 15 hours, and this little laptop will service anyone who wants to study or work lightly.

Battery Life: Up to 14.5 Hours

How We Chose the Best Battery Life Laptops

When selecting the laptops with the longest battery life, we of course looked for, well, the laptops with the longest battery lives. But we looked at other factors as well. After all, that all-day battery life isn’t much help if your new laptop can’t handle the programs or streaming you bought it for. Some people use their laptops exclusively for work, while others use their laptops for gaming or entertainment. Before buying a laptop, think about how you use your laptop, and consider the following features and specifications.

Screen size: A standard laptop screen size measures (from screen corner-to-corner) at around 14 to 16 inches. If you’re looking for a notebook or mini-laptop, you can find smaller screen sizes (around 10 to 14 inches), and you can also find larger screens (17-inch screens or larger). Think about how and where you’ll be using your laptop to determine the best screen size for you. Laptops with larger screens tend to be significantly pricier and can also consume more battery power, so if you are comfortable with a smaller screen, you might get a better price and better battery performance.

Ports: What devices will you be connecting to your laptop (if any)? Do you need ports for connecting USB devices, an HDMI port for adding an extra screen or USB-C ports for peripherals? Check out the ports the laptop offers and where they are located to make sure it is compatible with what you need.

Processor: If you plan on doing any PC gaming, you’ll need a processor that’s powerful enough to handle that. The same applies if you’re going to be doing any graphic design or CAD work. On the other hand, if you just need a laptop for basic entertainment, emailing and social media, the power of your processor doesn’t matter quite as much (as long as you go with a reliable brand like AMD or Intel). More powerful computers often need more cooling, which can take more battery. This is also something to keep in mind when searching for the best battery life laptops.

Graphics: If you plan on doing any sort of advanced or intense PC gaming, you will need to find a laptop with gaming-grade graphics. This often means a dedicated graphics card instead of a basic integrated graphics card. If you have a laptop with a powerful GPU, you can help save some battery power by lowering display settings when you’re performing less graphics-intensive activities.

RAM: Look for a laptop that has at least 4GB of RAM if you’re going to be performing basic tasks like emailing and web surfing. You’ll need more RAM for gaming or heavy productivity, and you’ll probably want a laptop with closer to 8GB.

Operating system: Most laptops run on Windows, Mac or Chrome, but there are others. MacBooks are ideal for work and personal use. Chromebooks are typically a good choice for students and those who don’t do much coding or programming. Windows laptops are perhaps the most versatile.

Storage: You can find laptops that have SSDs (solid state storage), HDDs (spinning storage) or a combination of both. SSD storage is your best bet for both PC performance and battery performance unless you’re going with a budget laptop that only provides HDD storage.

Weight: A laptop can weigh anywhere from under 3 pounds to upwards of 6 pounds. LG reports that small laptops usually weigh between 3.3 and 4.4 pounds, while large laptops usually weigh around 6.6 pounds. If you travel a lot, the weight will likely matter more.

Accessories: Do you need a built-in mouse pad? How about a webcam? Speakers? All of these features and accessories can take up battery capacity, but they’re also nice to have. Consider what accessories you need and whether or not you’re willing to connect some of these accessories aftermarket.

