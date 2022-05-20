The Best Wireless Bluetooth Headsets Allow You To Be in the Office From Just About Anywhere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

As headphone jacks disappear, more professionals are searching for the best wireless headset for phone calls. A Bluetooth headset allows people to be hands-free whether they take a video call or an audio call. Bluetooth headsets mean no more wires to get tangled in whether you’re presenting to your boss or catching up with an old friend.

A good Bluetooth headset is indispensable for those business professionals who take and make calls all day, every day. And since so many of us are still working from home, you may need one of these devices for your home office, too. The best Bluetooth headsets allow you to take calls while freeing up your hands to complete other tasks like driving or typing. And if you are on the go all day — or simply pacing back and forth as you adjust to that WFH lifestyle — it’s essential that you are able to answer and make phone calls without fumbling with your phone.

What To Consider Before Buying a Bluetooth Headsets

Will you be at an office desk all day? If so, you may want something that focuses on comfort, like an over-ear Bluetooth headset.

Is your environment typically noisy? If so, consider headsets with noise-canceling capabilities.

Do you often travel throughout the day while working? Headsets with extended battery life are best for those on the phone all day.

Are you often driving when using your headset? Quick access buttons or voice commands will be important to stay safe.

How We Chose the Best Bluetooth Headsets

We considered several factors in selecting our top picks for the best Bluetooth headset. Comfort and ease of use are essential, as are battery life and charging speed. We compared models with noise-canceling properties and those that could double as everyday headsets for listening to music. In addition to price and value, mic and audio clarity were two significant deciding factors for whether a headset made our list.

Whatever your situation calls for –– no pun intended –– there is a Bluetooth headset below that will answer the call –– and that pun was fully intentional.

1. Jabra Evolve2 65 UC Wireless Headphones

BEST OVERALL

This Bluetooth headset from Jabra comes with superior noise-cancellation abilities and has memory foam padding built into the earcups for a comfortable fit during long days of calls. The angled design of the headphones cancels 48% more of the noise around you, and they feature leak-tolerate 40mm speakers for rich HD audio that works just as well on calls as streaming music. The headphones also have three-microphone technology, which means 23% less background conversation noise on calls no matter where you are. The headset provides up to 37 hours of battery life with each charge, and just a 15-minute charge can give you up to eight hours of continuous use. These wireless headphones are UC-certified to work well with most video conferencing platforms and are made of durable materials built to last.

2. BlueParrott M300-XT

RUNNER-UP

BlueParrott is one of the best and most reliable names in the headset space, and their M300-XT delivers, boasting an 80% noise cancellation rate for clear and understandable calls whether you’re on the go on the road or working in an office environment. The battery is strong enough to last a full day without needing a charge, thanks to the efficient Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, which also ensures you’ll have a stable and secure connection. Most importantly, however, is its comfort; the M300-XT is light and adjustable enough to make it easy just to wear and forget.

3. JLab Go Work

LONG BATTERY LIFE

Comfortable and long-lasting, the JLab Go Work have a lengthy 45-hour battery life on a single charge. Essentially, you can charge them Sunday night and not have to worry about running out of battery for the rest of the upcoming work week. You’ll be able to wear these all day too thanks to Cloud Foam earcups that keep your ears from getting fatigued after long periods of use. The boom mic rotates up and down so when you’re listening, it can be out of the way and in front of your mouth when you’re on a video or phone call.

4. BlueParrot S450-XT

HIGHLY RATED

With over 1,156 ratings and 4.3 stars on Amazon, this Bluetooth headset has satisfied many Amazon customers. It probably has something to do with the quality noise cancellation and HD call quality. And you can roam around without your phone close to you thanks to a wireless range of 300 feet — that’s three football fields. Toss in the comfortable headband and padded earcups and you have the makings for an all-around quality Bluetooth headset.

5. BlueParrot C300-XT

ALL-WEATHER HEADSET

This compact yet mighty headset sports 10 hours of talk time battery life along with five hours of standby time. Not only will it last all day but you don’t have to worry if the weather takes a turn on you while you’re outside with IP65 water and dust resistance. The built-in voice controls also allow you to stay focused on work without having to fumble around with the headset. This is a good sounding and quality choice for someone looking for something a little more compact and durable.

6. Poly Voyager 5200

BEST VOICE CLARITY

The Plantronics Voyager 5200 uses four microphones to help your voice cut through while shutting the door on background noise. The extra microphones can even silence the wind, so your voice continues to sound clear even while walking down the street. While on the phone, you won’t have to struggle to hear the other person since Poly has one of the more powerful speakers built-in. The device is also adjustable, so it can be worn on both ears and comes with three different size tips. That said, it’s a bit on the bulkier side, so your ears might begin to fatigue after wearing it a full day. If you want great clarity, especially if you are on the go outside, you should consider the Voyager 5200.

7. New Bee Bluetooth Headset

BEST BUDGET BUY

At first glance, other than its tiny footprint, there isn’t much that’s noteworthy about the New Bee Bluetooth headset. But when you realize it boasts 24 hours of talk time and only takes a couple of hours to charge, you begin to realize the benefits of this Bluetooth headset. It has three ear tips and a 360-degree adjustable earpiece to get the most comfortable fit possible. It’s simple to use, inexpensive, and a good choice if you are on the prowl for an affordable hands-free solution.

8. Aminy UFO Bluetooth Headset

BEST USER-RATED HEADSET

With almost 11,000 positive user reviews on Amazon, the Aminy UFO Bluetooth headset is a fan favorite. You can squeeze in about eight hours of talk time before it needs a recharge, and you likely won’t mind wearing it for those eight hours with the comfortable ear-hook design. There’s no need to worry if you get caught in an unexpected rainstorm either, with the IPX6 waterproof rating. It’s a sturdy yet comfortable Bluetooth headset that frees you to take care of business wherever you choose.

9. Sennheiser Enterprise Solution Bluetooth Headset

AMAZON’S CHOICE

The Sennheiser Presence-UC might be a tiny headset that fits comfortably around one ear. Still, what it lacks in size, it makes up in power; it does an excellent job of eliminating background noise and focusing solely on your voice. The microphone slides out roughly half an inch from the headset. Sliding out the mic not only shortens the distance from the headset to your mouth it also powers up the device. Once on, the Enterprise Solution Presence Headset has dual-connectivity, so you can seamlessly transition from different devices throughout your workday and is optimized for speech clarity with three built-in microphones. It’s got an “own-voice detector” that picks up when you’re speaking and reduces background noise as much as possible, so you come through clearly on calls. Additionally, it features built-in Activeguard technology that protects and defends against acoustic shock that sudden audio bursts can cause.

10. Angteela Trucker Bluetooth Headset

BEST ON THE ROAD

Suppose you’re looking for an affordable Bluetooth headset option for your home office, desk job, or when you work in your car. In that case, the Angteela Trucker Bluetooth Headset uses advanced noise-canceling technology, so your voice comes through clearly no matter where you are. The flexible mic can be rotated and adjusted by 270 degrees and weighs only 1.7 ounces so that it won’t weigh you down. It’s got a simple interface, so answering calls, adjusting the volume and playing/pausing the music is easy while on the go. This headset is also compatible with most Bluetooth-enabled devices and provides up to 15 hours of talk or listen time on a two-hour charge.

11. Jabra Talk 45

BEST FOR VOICE ASSISTANT

With one touch of a button, you can talk to Siri, Google Assistant or Alexa without having to dig your phone out of your pocket, thanks to the Jabra Talk 45. You can ask for directions, stream music, or get a quick answer, all with your voice. The dual noise-canceling microphone ensures your voice comes through loud and clear when you need to chat. The six-hour battery life isn’t as good as others, but the Siri and Google Assistant compatibly make up for it.

12. BlueParrot C400-XT

GREAT FOR LOUD ENVIRONMENTS

If you’re looking for a hands-free calling solution that you can wear for hours on end, the BlueParrott C400-XT is one of the best Bluetooth headsets on this list. Designed for noisier environments, this Bluetooth headset has a boom-mic design that can pick up your voice with complete clarity even if chaos is unfolding around you. The earpiece also has a cushioned pad that sits just over your ear canal, and you can choose to secure this headset with either a headband or a neck strap. While there are certainly more affordable Bluetooth headsets out there, few are built for extreme scenarios such as the C400-XT.

13. Poly Voyager Focus UC

BEST MICROPHONE

When you’re in the office and need to be on the phone all day, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a more comfortable over-the-ear headset than the Poly Voyager Focus UC. Comfort truly is the name of the game here. The two soft pads fit nicely over your ears so that they won’t get sore after long periods of use. Also, the adjustable metal headband lets you wear the headset comfortably without messing up your hair. You can turn on the ANC (active noise cancellation) to cancel out the noise around you, as well. For the caller, the triple boom mic has advanced digital sound processing capabilities to ensure your voice sounds loud and clear with minimal interference. This is easily one of the best Bluetooth headsets for phone calls with stereo headphones, especially if you need to wear your headset all day.

14. TECKNET Trucker Headset

BEST FOR ALL-DAY WEAR

While this TECKNET headset is designed to benefit truckers who drive all day long, those same features will prove to be quite handy if you’re wearing this in an office setting as well. The sturdy construction allows for plenty of comforts, letting you wear the headset all day long without worrying about it feeling uncomfortable. The headset’s microphone swivels, allowing this to be worn on either ear depending upon your preference. Plus, the battery life clocks in around 32 hours, which means you can wear it for several days without needing a recharge.

15. Apple Airpods

BEST FOR IPHONE USERS

Touted as some of the best wireless headphones you can buy, they are also great as a Bluetooth headset, especially if you are already an iPhone user. Airpods automatically connect to your phone as soon as you take them out of the case. Even if you pick up the phone first, you can quickly insert an Airpod in and the call will switch over. Plus, the microphone is stellar so you’ll be heard loud and clear.

This article was updated May 16, 2022, at 10:13 p.m. We’ve added the JLab Go, Apple Airpods, BlueParrot S450-XT and BlueParrot C300-XT. Plantronics recently changed its company name to Poly, which has been reflected above.

