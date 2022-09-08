A Cordless Drill Will Effortlessly Reduce the Time Spent on Any Home Project

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

If you are a construction worker, carpenter or just handy, you know the importance of having a cordless drill. For first-time homeowners, a cordless drill becomes your best friend — quickly. When you bring home that new bookshelf from Ikea and realize there are 250 screws, you’ll yearn for a little mechanical assistance. So whether you have a home project or new furniture in mind, save yourself a lot of headaches and sore hands and wrists with a cordless drill.

Some of the most reliable and trusted brands when it comes to power tools include DeWalt, Makita, Ridgid, Milwaukee, Porter Cable, Ryobi and more. Therefore, you will find all these brands in our list. When it comes to cordless drill prices, you can expect to pay for a good drill anywhere from $50 up to $200 or more. Read More: The Best Hammers To Keep in Your Toolbox

Best Cordless Drills at a Glance There are many cordless drills available to pick from, but when it comes to the best cordless drills, our list has the best, and you can find one suitable for the home projects you want to tackle. You can find our complete list of the best cordless drills below, but for 2022, these are our top five picks: Best Overall: Dewalt 20V Max Cordless Drill — $194.44 on Amazon

Best for Home Home Improvements: Dewalt Xtreme 12V Max Cordless Drill — $144.05 on Amazon

Best Combo: Makita XT269 18V LXT 2-pc Combo Kit — $249 on Amazon

Lightweight Pick: Bosch Power Tools Drill Kit — $145.11 on Amazon

Most Clutch Positions: Ridgid 18V Brushless SubCompact Cordless Drill — $139.97 on Amazon

Different Cordless Drills Features Before you buy any cordless drill, you should know a few things since drills vary in size and power. Here’s a breakdown of critical components of any cordless drill: Clutch: This controls the torque and provides control over how deep you want screws driven into a surface. More clutch settings offer better control.

Voltage: More voltage equates to more power, but with great power comes great weight. (Is that how the quote goes?) Often, as the voltage goes up, so does the overall weight of the drill.

Chuck Jaws: The maximum size drill bit (diameter) that can fit into a drill.

Speeds: For heavy-duty drilling, you want high motor speeds. For drilling screws, low speeds are best. Find a drill with a wide range for more variety.

How to Choose the Right Cordless Drill For You

One of the most important things about a power drill is that they provide the flexibility to take them anywhere. So that part has been taken care of, so you have to focus on the kinds of work, projects, and tasks you want to achieve with your drill. For heavy-duty work and drilling on thick wood, concrete, and metal, you want something that has the highest volts and the most speeds. But if all you will do is use your cordless drill for assembling furniture, hanging pictures, or hanging sheetrock. In that case, one of the most affordable drills will do the work easily.

Whether you build a new deck or hang wall art around your home, you’ll find a cordless drill that fits the bill below. This list is sure to have what you need. Scroll through our top picks for the best cordless drills for sale in 2022. Read More: The Best Portable Tool Kits

1. DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill BEST OVERALL The power, size and speed make this drill our best overall pick and an excellent option for everyone from contractors to first-time homeowners. The 20V motor provides enough power for heavy drilling jobs like drilling bolts and spikes into pressure-treated wood. In contrast, the two speeds and 15+ clutch settings offer flexibility for in-home projects. It’s built like a tank but doesn’t have the weight of one. This is a great drill for the money. Specs Volts: 20V

Batteries included: 2

Weight: 3.4 lbs

Chuck: 1/2-inch

DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill

DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill at Lowes

2. Dewalt Xtreme 12V Max Cordless Drill BEST FOR HOME IMPROVEMENTS Lightweight and powerful, the Dewalt Xtreme 12V is a solid option to tackle your home maintenance and repair projects. The 12V brushless motor is strong enough for installing drywall, putting together new furniture, and drilling and screwing in hardwood and plywood. It has 15 clutch settings for various applications, two speeds so you don’t strip screws and an LED light for more visibility. Plus, it is a compact and lightweight build and won’t wear your arm out during extensive and lengthy projects. Specs Volts: 12V

Batteries included: 2

Weight: 1.9 lbs

Chuck: ⅜-inch

Dewalt Xtreme 12V Max Cordless Drill

Dewalt Xtreme 12V Max Cordless Drill at Lowes

3. Makita XT269 18V LXT 2-pc Combo Kit BEST COMBO When it comes to new construction sites, power can be hard to come by. That’s when having multiple batteries and having a hammer driver-drill and regular drill comes in handy and are a lifesaver. Plus, it’s frustrating to quit working when you’re in a groove. Beyond the batteries, the 18V brushless motor powers 530 pounds of torque for the drill, which is plenty to drill through hardwood and drywall and up to 1,500-inch pounds with the impact driver. And the two speeds and 20 clutch settings are great for drilling screws, especially when building furniture or equipment. Specs Volts: 18V

Batteries included: 2

Weight: 3.3 lbs and 4.2 lbs

Chuck: 1/2-inch

Makita XT269 18V LXT 2-pc Combo Kit

4. Bosch Power Tools Drill Kit LIGHTWEIGHT PICK Don’t let the size fool you. This cordless drill provides plenty of power for maintenance and home improvement tasks around the house. The two speeds and 20+1 clutch settings offer plenty of variety for various drilling tasks and keep the motor and screws from becoming damaged. The compact design, LED light, and lightweight makes this drill an excellent choice for difficult-to-reach spots. Specs Volts: 12V

Batteries included: 2

Weight: 1.6 lbs

Chuck: 3/8-inch

Bosch Power Tools Drill Kit

Bosch Power Tools Drill Kit at Lowes

5. Craftsman V20 Cordless Drill HONORABLE MENTION This Craftsman drill packs plenty of power for heavy-duty jobs, and the 1/2-inch driver size allows you to use more significant drill bits for more drilling jobs. But this heavy-duty tool is just that — heavy. It weighs in at a whopping six pounds. And the 900 RPM max speed isn’t as fast as other drills with less power. That said, it has a 97% approval rating on Amazon, so if you don’t mind the weight, this drill does please the masses. Specs Volts: 20V

Batteries included: 2

Weight: 6.3 lbs

Chuck: 1/2-inch

Craftsman V20 Cordless Drill

Craftsman V20 Cordless Drill

6. Ridgid 18V Brushless SubCompact Cordless Drill MOST CLUTCH POSITIONS When you have various drilling needs throughout multiple projects, having an 18V motor plus 24 clutch positions is handy. This little beast has the power to deliver 425 pounds of torque at 1,750 RPM for heavy jobs and can be slowed down to 0-450 RPM for simply screwing screws into the wall or appliances. Plus, the 2.5-pound weight makes it a relatively lightweight cordless drill. Specs Volts: 18V

Batteries included: 2

Weight: 2 lbs

Chuck: 1/2-inch

Ridgid 18V Brushless SubCompact Cordless Drill

Ridgid 18V Brushless SubCompact Cordless Drill at The Home Depot

7. Kobalt 24-Volt Max 1/2-in Brushless Cordless MOST POWERFUL This Kobalt 24-Volt is one of our roundup’s most potent and affordable cordless drills. It has a two-speed setting, an efficient engine delivering 650-in pounds of torque, and a keyless 1/2 chuck. The drill kit includes two batteries and a tool bag to carry the drill. Specs Volts: 24V

Batteries included: 2

Weight: 7.9 lbs

Chuck: 1/2-inch

Kobalt 24-Volt Max 1/2-in Brushless Cordless

Kobalt 24-Volt Max 1/2-in Brushless Cordless at Lowes

8. Milwaukee 2801-22CT M18 HEAVY-DUTY Construction workers and contractors will appreciate the sturdy build of this Milwaukee cordless drill. It has 1/2-inch chuck jaws to handle and hold bigger drill bits for larger drilling projects on the job site. It weighs eight pounds, making it one of the heaviest in our recommendations. The power could be overkill for small drilling jobs. But if you have significant home projects, this can be your workhorse. Specs Volts: 18V

Batteries included: 2

Weight: 6.6 lbs

Chuck: 1/2-inch

Courtesy of Amazon

9. Milwaukee M18 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless HEAVY-DUTY BUT LIGHTWEIGHT If you want something equally powerful, reliable, and steady as the Milwaukee above but less heavy. In that case, this cordless drill is the one. This compact driver only weighs 3.4 lbs but can deliver 500-in lbs of torque and is compatible with all M18 products. Specs Volts: 18V

Batteries included: 2

Weight: 3.4 lbs

Chuck: 1/2-inch

Milwaukee M18 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless

Milwaukee M18 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless at The Home Depot

10. Black+Decker 20V Max BUDGET BUY It’s OK if you aren’t the handiest person in the world, but everybody should have a cordless drill in their toolbox, shed, or garage. This drill has plenty of power with a 20V motor and can even drill into metal (with the right bits). It only has 11 clutch positions, so it’s not as versatile as some, but the sub $50 price and light weight makes it a smart way to get a reliable cordless drill in your arsenal. Specs Volts: 20V

Batteries included: 1

Weight: 3.4 lbs

Chuck: 3/8-inch



Black+Decker 20V Max at The Home Depot

11. Porter-Cable 20V Max Cordless Drill POWER ON A BUDGET This Porter-Cable drill boasts a 20V motor and 1/2-inch chuck jaw for larger drill bits for big drilling projects. Despite all the power packed into this Porter-Cable drill, it maintains a slim frame considering it’s only 3.5 pounds. The battery life isn’t as great as others, and it doesn’t spin as fast as some of the other drills, but it’s hard to ignore the price for this much power. Specs Volts: 20V

Batteries included: 2

Weight: 3.6 lbs

Chuck: 1/2-inch

Porter-Cable 20V Max Cordless Drill