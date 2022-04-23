Dell Just Dropped Prices on Xbox Series S and Nintendo Switch Bundles

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Most consumers associate Dell with nothing more than laptops and desktops, but the PC maker actually has a robust portfolio of products that run the gamut from gaming to office gadgets. And while Dell products might not be the sexiest gadgets, the company reliably produces one of the world’s best laptops year after year. Best of all, there’s always a continuous flow of Dell deals that we update regularly. This week’s best Dell deals include some great deals for gamers and students, but anyone that’s looking to upgrade their devices should check out the list below.

Instead of rummaging through the entire listing, we’ve curated some of the best Dell deals around — so all you need to do is check back here to see what’s worth purchasing. And you know what? These Dell deals are often generous, with many core products such as Inspiron laptops selling at up to 32% off.

We love searching for the best deals of the day, so keep reading to find the best savings.

The Top Dell Deals for April 2022

In addition, here are some more reasons to get excited about the best Dell discounts of the month:

Free shipping on most products

Discounted products from other brands you know about

Free 1-year hardware service on laptops and desktops

Best Dell Laptop Deals

The Inspiron name has been around for a long time, so it is no surprise that it gets discounted often. Right now, we suggest snagging the Dell Inspiron 15 because it packages the best specs and performance for the price. Armed with an 11th Generation Intel Core i7-11390H processor with integrated graphics, it has enough horsepower to make it an all-around laptop perfect for personal and work use.

It also features a 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) LED-Backlit Display, undoubtedly sizable for its price range. These features are packaged together in a sleek package that tips the scale at 3.6 pounds.

While this is the best Dell laptop deal right now, several other options worth exploring. If you can make do with a little less power, you can actually buy the Dell 15 3000 Inspiron laptop for just $392 for a limited time, which features a 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 processor. Some Chromebooks are more expensive than this, and if you are looking for a basic laptop for work and school and nothing more, then this is one of the best Dell deals we’ve ever seen. This model doesn’t have a ton of memory, but if you store most of your files in the cloud anyway, this is an excellent product for you.

Courtesy of Dell

Best Dell Gaming PC Deal

SAVE $349

Who says you need to spend over $1,000 on a gaming setup? Dell doesn’t think so, which is why you’ll want to check out the Dell G15 Gaming Laptop. What’s notable here is the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU paired with an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11260H processor.

This combination has the muscle power to deliver smooth and precise performances for all your gaming sessions. That’s because it also incorporates an Alienware-inspired thermal design with its dual air-intake system to dissipate heat better — ensuring that the laptop remains cool no matter what.

Need more options? Then check out all these other Dell gaming PC deals.

Courtesy of Dell.

Best Dell Desktop Deals

SAVE $210

Desktop PCs are extremely useful for home offices, but they often take up a fair amount of space on your desk and floor. However, with the Dell XPS Desktop Bundle, you’re getting a powerful machine equipped to handle anything you throw at it. First of all, it’s powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11700 processor paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. If that’s not enough, it comes with 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD too.

Sweetening the deal even more is the inclusion of a Dell 32-inch QHD Curved Gaming Monitor S3222DGM. Gamers will love this because of its fast response time, 165Hz refresh rate, and 99% sRGB color accuracy. Not only is it perfect for games, but also to edit photos and videos.

Sure, not everyone fancies the traditional design, but it’s all about providing you with the best experience possible — making it the best Dell desktop deal around.

Courtesy of Dell.

Best Dell Monitor Deals

Don’t get us wrong, many of the top Dell deals of the month include monitors, but one particular discount captured our attention more than the others. The Alienware 27 Gaming Monitor features a 27-inch 1920 x 1080 IPS display with an impressive 240Hz refresh rate. The latter’s especially important because, for gamers, the difference between a slight stutter in response time can mean the difference between hitting your target or not.

There are also a variety of ports on the back of this gaming monitor, so users don’t have to worry about plugging things directly into a nearby tower. These ports help lessen clutter on a desk, which can be a distraction when you’re deep into a match.

Interestingly enough, there are many discounted options, and you can check out the entire lineup of Dell monitor deals, which include savings of up to 51% on gaming monitors. Case in point: the Dell 22 Monitor is currently marked down to just $130.

Courtesy of Dell.

Best Dell Video Game Console Deal

Video game consoles can be tough to find, just like finding the best places to buy a PS5. Well, Dell is a place worth checking out for some of today’s video game consoles. Discounts on consoles are just as rare, so you should know about the savings with the XBOX Series S Bundle, which is currently $30 off.

Sure, it may not sound like a whole lot, but we’ll happily take any discount on a video game console. You’ll get the XBOX Series S console, plus an extra robot white controller with this promotion. It’s a perfect addition if you intend on gaming with a friend. If you prefer to download your games instead of buying physical copies, this XBOX Series S Bundle is perfect for you.

If you need more options to consider, there are plenty of Dell gaming accessories deals, including a $40 off savings on a Nintendo Switch.

Xbox Series S Bundles

SAVE $30

Courtesy of Dell.

Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Bundle

SAVE $40

Courtesy of Amazon

Best Dell Accessories Deal

Lastly, you should also know about Dell’s accessories deals, covering gadgets such as mice, keyboards, gaming consoles, etc. Right now, the best Dell accessories deal is on the Alienware Alienware RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard — now just $90. There’s nothing like the distinctive clicking sounds of a mechanical keyboard, especially when some dazzling light effects accompany it.

The Alienware Alienware RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard also features programmable keys that come in handy for gamers who don’t have time to press a combination of keys to do a specific action. One quick press of a macro, and that action is executed. It’s that easy with this keyboard.

In addition to other keyboards, Dell has a healthy selection of accessories deals worth buying to compliment your gear.

Courtesy of Dell

