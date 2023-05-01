The Best Desktop Computers for Sale This Week

Desktop computers are the powerhouse in the world of computers. Thanks to their (sometimes) massive cases, they can hold bigger and more components than laptops or other devices. Looking through the world of desktop can be confusing though, due to the pure amount of options that are available. It doesn’t help either when the naming conventions of these models are followed by a jumble of numbers that have no logic.

Whether you’re a competitive gamer hoping to make a name for yourself in online tournaments, a content creator editing 4K video for an upcoming YouTube video, or simply someone who wants top-end performance out of their computers, desktop PCs are the way to go. They have unparalleled power and can be upgraded to fit your needs for years to come. The best part about desktops is that you don’t have to spend all your money on a tower out right, you can get something now and then build it up in the future.

While buying some of the best desktop computers offer impeccable performance to get the job done, we know how money is valued among shoppers, which is why we’re breaking down the latest and best deals on desktop computers for sale right now for this week. Really, this will make you and your wallet very happy with the savings earned.

Courtesy of Best Buy $1,299.00 $1,499.00 Key Specs:

21.5” Retina 4K display

2 USB-C ports, 4 USB-A ports

6-core Intel Core i5 processor



Why We Chose It: For those that are heavily invested in the Apple ecosystem, there are only a few choices to pick from. The Apple iMac 21.5-inch 4K is one of those iconic choices. It has a very sleek, minimalist design paired with a class leading display that’s perfect for creators and business-people alike. Unfortunately, if you’re a gamer, this all-in-one desktop isn’t going to scratch that itch. It also still will get updates for a few more years to Apple’s latest operating systems.

Courtesy of Lenovo $1,658.99 $1,399.99 $1,899.99 Key Specs:

27-inch UHD, 4K, IPS touchscreen display

1 USB-C port, 2 USB-A ports

AMD Ryzen 7 5000 series CPU



Why We Chose It: Another all-in-one setup with a leading class display comes from Lenovo, with the Yoga AIO 7 AMD. The 27-inch display sports 4K resolution while the system contains an AMD Ryzen 7 5000 series processor coupled with an AMD Radeon RX 6600M graphics card. More than formidable to run today’s popular PC gaming titles, we really like how the Yoga AIO 7 has the ability to completely rotate to portrait orientation while staying on its original stand. This is perfect for anyone who works with a lot of spreadsheets.

Courtesy of Amazon $949.99 $1,239.99 $959.99 Key Specs:

27-inch QHD, touchscreen display

1 USB-C port, 4 USB-A ports

Intel Core i5



Why We Choose It: The last AIO (all-in-one) on this list comes with an integrated wireless charger and state of the art speakers.Lenovo’s Ideacentre AIO 5 has a 27-inch QHD touchscreen display. You’ll be able to enjoy the display housed within thin bezels. This would be a perfect system for a techy audio engineer with its Harmon-certified JBL speakers, two tweeters, and a woofer.

Courtesy of Best Buy $1,449.99 $1,929.99 Starting at $1,599.99 Key Specs:

Omen Light technology

2 USB-C ports, 8-USB A ports

12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700KF CPU, NVIDIA 3060ti GPU



Why We Chose It: The first tower that is featured on our list comes from HP’s OMEN brand and this tower doesn’t falter when it comes to raw desktop performance. This PC desktop comes with the latest Windows OS, an Intel Core i7 processor along with an NVIDIA 3060 graphics card (which is hard to currently buy on its own), and plenty of ports for you to use. It also has a Wi-Fi card that accepts the new Wi-Fi 6 protocol for faster data transmission and connectivity range. Two cool features about this tower is its ability to simulate 3D audio in nearly any headset and all the built-in LED lights that you can customize.

Courtesy of Best Buy $832.77 $1,199.99 Key Specs:

Built-in LEDs

8-USB A ports

AMD Ryzen 7-3700X CPU, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU



Why We Chose It: You might be aware of Asus’ ROG brand, which is under the company’s gaming portfolio for the high-end specs it’s packing under the hood. That holds true for this tower, but it’s still designed with the same black base and LEDs that accompany all of ASUS’ ROG devices. It has plenty of ports and will be a great desk tower for your gaming setup, plus it’s equipped with a decent processor and GPU to get you started in high-end graphical games.

Courtesy of Best Buy $1,149.00 $1,619.00 Key Specs:

Transparent side panel

1 USB-C port, 6-USB A ports

Intel Core i7-11700F CPU, GeForce RTX 3060



Why We Chose It: This Lenovo Legion tower is a beautifully built, entry-level tower for prospective gamers or content creators. It has an illuminated logo on the front of the case and a transparent side panel so that you can always look into the internal components. You can start your PC journey with this tower and enjoy the headstart it will give you in the world with a solid SSD (get it?), a decent graphics card, and a bevy of ports.

Why Choose Desktops Over Laptops

With these deals, you might be thinking: why would anyone want a bulky desktop over a more mobile laptop? While laptops have gained popularity for their balance of power and portability, there are still plenty of reasons to buy a desktop over a laptop.

First and foremost, you can’t deny the power of a desktop. If you’re someone who needs top performance in their devices, then a desktop is the way to go. Their bigger bodies can accommodate more RAM or bigger GPUs, with space to handle the heat dissipation. Plus, they can be upgraded to better components in the future, without having to buy a whole new computer.

Secondly, let’s talk about ergonomics, which laptops can be a pain for necks, back, and wrists. Hunching over a small laptop screen isn’t great for your body, but desktops allow for a more desk and stable setups, including elevated monitors and custom, separated keyboards. Plus upi cam sit or stand with a specific style of desk.

Lastly, desktops can be more personally styled. Yes, laptops can have nice cases and carrying accessories, you can kit out your desktop with different tower sizes or by having an all-in-one system. You can choose devices to be super minimal or with any and every port you can utilize, you can even put LEDs in nearly every component of a custom built tower. While laptops have portability and convenience, desktops offer power and customization.