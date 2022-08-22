The Best Monitor Arms Save Desk Space and Neck Strain — Starting at $24

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

When the pandemic hit, we worked from our beds. As the pandemic continued, we bought the essentials to maximize our work-from-home lives, like home office desks, ergonomic office chairs and the best monitors. But with so many of us still working remotely, we need to further refine what it means to work from home by leveraging the best desk accessories. Like a monitor arm.

The best desktop monitor arms increase productivity and help you keep an organized desktop. They also help you save space and adjust your screen based on your specific demands. Some options are even dual monitor stands, which help further streamline your workflow between multiple screens. Monitor arms also encourage ergonomic viewing, which helps reduce neck, head and eye fatigue. Whether you work at home or in an office, these monitor mounts make it easier to deck out your work area and add some much-needed comfort. Check out some of our favorite monitor arms to transform your workspace.

1. VIVO Dual LCD LED Monitor Arm

Improve your workflow efficiency with this side-by-side monitor arm. Able to support monitors up to 27″, this VIVO monitor mount features adjustable arms that can tilt up to 90 degrees, swivel 180 degrees and 360-degree rotation. The ability to adjust the screen helps encourage healthy posture and reduces strain on your neck, head and eye. Each arm has detachable cable clips to help keep cords and cables tucked away. For only $24, we think these are the best dual monitor arms for sale on Amazon.

Why It’s the Best: The VIVO Dual Monitor arms may only fit screens up to 27″, but they’re super-affordable and incredibly easy to install. Integrated cable hooks also let you keep your workspace organized.

Size compatibility: 13-27″ screens

Maximum weight capacity: 22 pounds per arm

2. Jarvis Monitor Mounting Arm

The Jarvis mounting arms are more expensive than most other options, but they’re built with high-quality, sturdy materials and offer built-in cable management and gas springs. Available for both single and dual-monitor setups, these monitor arms move along every axis so you can find the perfect position. They’re compatible with both thin and thick desktops, and installation is very simple.

Size compatibility: 13-32″

Maximum weight capacity: 19.8 pounds per arm

3. HUANUO Dual Monitor Arm

Unlike some cheap monitor stands, this option has built-in gas springs to help keep your monitors at a picture-perfect height. No need to worry about clicking and clackety springs. You can tilt, swivel and rotate screens with this dual monitor arm. This dual mount can accommodate monitors up to 27 inches.

Size compatibility: 15-27″ screens

Maximum weight capacity: 17.6 pounds per arm

4. North Bayou Monitor Desk Mount

This single monitor arm is super streamlined in design and won’t take up tons of desk space. Able to accommodate monitors up to 35 inches, this mount supports both landscape and portrait modes (vertical and horizontal) and includes a helpful integrated cable management system to help keep all the excess clutter at bay. This is one of the most heavy-duty single monitor arms we’ve seen, as it supports over 25 pounds of weight.

Size compatibility: 22-35″ screens

Maximum weight capacity: 26.4 pounds

5. Amazon Basics Dual Monitor Stand

This dual stand can effortlessly extend to help secure and place your monitor(s) wherever you need them. The slick design lets this stand switch between landscape and portrait orientation for screens up to 32 inches, and set up is a breeze. Amazon Basics also offers a single monitor version, a wall mount option and a laptop tray accessory.

Size compatibility: Up to 32″ screens

Maximum weight capacity: 25 pounds per arm

6. ErGear Dual Monitor Stand

This option from ErGear comes at a great price and offers two desk mount options. The drill-free clamp attachment method can work on most desks up to 3.15 inches thick, while the grommet hardware method (which requires drilling) fits desks up to 2.16 inches thick. It comes with the hardware and tools necessary for installation and cable clips for optimal organization.

Size compatibility: 13-32″ screens

Maximum weight capacity: 17.6 pounds per arm

7. MOUNT PRO Dual Monitor Mount Fits

These dual monitor stands fit a wide range of monitor sizes, and they’re some of the most versatile options we’ve found. Each monitor arm can tilt, rotate and swivel, letting you customize your desk set up exactly to your preferences. If you’re searching for a perfectly optimized ergonomic workspace, then these Mount Pro monitor mounts are the perfect solution:

Size Compatibility: 13-32″ screens

Maximum Weight Capacity: 17.6lbs on each arm

8. Gooseneck Tablet Holder

While this option doesn’t support a desktop monitor, we wanted to include at least one option for tablets. This single-arm desk clamp is a must-have if you spend a lot of time reading or watching videos on your tablet. While it’s not great for when you need to tap or type, as the arm will wobble, the Gooseneck Tablet Holder is perfect for maintaining healthy posture during video calls, streaming your favorite TV shows and reading.

Size compatibility: 4.7-10.5″ cell phone and tablets

4.7-10.5″ cell phone and tablets Maximum weight capacity: N/A