The 12 Best Dual-Monitor Stands for Every Type of Office & Gaming Setup

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

As the old saying goes, “Two heads are better than one.” And the same can be said for computer monitors. SPY recently updated our guide to the best monitors, and so we figured this was the perfect time to review the best dual-monitor stands.

Like a lot of people, we had gotten used to our dual-monitor setups in the office, and through trial-and-error, we’ve learned how to recreate these setups in our home offices. No matter the reason, these simple tools can make your workstation infinitely more enjoyable and productive.

So whether you’re at the office, gaming at home, or working in your home office, extra screens can really streamline your workflow. The challenge is creating a comfortable and convenient setup. That’s why we suggest investing in one of the best dual-monitor stands, which we’ve gathered for your convenience below.

Why Choose a Dual-Monitor Stand?

Dual-monitor stands are designed to accommodate multiple screens and present them in a more user-friendly and aesthetically pleasing way. Unlike simply standing two monitors alongside one another on your desk, a made-for-purpose stand can offer a range of additional benefits, including:

Better Viewing Angles: The right dual-monitor stand offers an impressive range of viewing angles . Compared to the average built-in stand, these articulating stands open up a whole range of possibilities, including better comfort and the ability to share one or both of your screens with nearby co-workers.

The right dual-monitor stand offers an impressive . Compared to the average built-in stand, these articulating stands open up a whole range of possibilities, including better comfort and the ability to share one or both of your screens with nearby co-workers. Greater Desk Space: Many dual-monitor stands allow you to raise your monitors off the desktop through shelving or secure clamps. This small step can free up large amounts of previously occupied desk space for organization better . This is especially handy if your current desk is cluttered.

Many dual-monitor stands allow you to raise your monitors off the desktop through shelving or secure clamps. This small step can free up large amounts of previously occupied desk space for Variable Orientation: In addition to impressive articulation, certain dual-monitor stands also allow you to change the orientation of your screen. Similar to your smartphone, this can be preferable when viewing certain documents or images.

How To Install a Dual-Monitor Stand

When setting up a stand, you want to ensure it’s done correctly to avoid tilting or toppling. Fortunately, mounting your monitors to a stand doesn’t have to be complicated. According to Mount-It!, one of the top brands on our list, you must ensure that your monitors are VESA compatible. Fortunately, most monitors are, though there are some notable exceptions, such as Apple. However, adapters are available to make Apple’s monitors VESA-friendly.

Besides attaching your monitor to your desk, you’ll also need to consider how you want your monitor to connect to your desk. Free-standing monitor stands are a good option, while some monitor stands have clamps that clip to the back of your desk. These are great for clearing up as much desk space as possible, but they won’t work on every desk, such as those with built-in drawers.

Whether you’re producing music using Logic Pro, editing video with Final Cut or watching a streaming service while working from home, you want to enjoy and make the most of screen space. Below are 12 of the best dual-monitor stands, so you can pick a configuration that works for you and fits the shape and layout of your workspace.

1. Fully Jarvis Monitor Mounting Arms

BEST OVERALL

Keep your workstation clean and organized with the Jarvis Monitor Mounting Arms from Fully, a brand that produces a range of simple office essentials. This slick desk stand supports two 13-inch to 32-inch displays while attaching to a desk as thick as 3.35 inches. These arms can rise 19.8 inches above a tabletop at their peak and orient each display in a landscape or horizontal position. This device is available in three colors to match your home office, and it offers built-in cable management to keep your desk free of runaway cables.

Image courtesy of Amazon

2. AmazonBasics Dual Monitor Stand

RUNNER UP

This articulated dual-monitor stand allows for placing monitors in either portrait or landscape orientation and lets you independently adjust their angles for optimum viewing and workflow. What’s more, as it comes from AmazonBasics, you can trust the quality of the product. But don’t take our word for it, there are a couple of thousand reviewers who gave this stand top marks.

Image courtesy of Amazon

3. Mount-It! – Full Motion Dual Monitor Desk Mount

BEST VALUE

Mount-It! makes free-standing monitor stands, as well as mountable options. They’re both excellent options; your choice will depend on your needs and the kind of desk you have. This option clamps to the back of your desk, and it can support monitors between 13 and 27 inches.

Courtesy of Best Buy

4. Vivo Dual Stand

MOST POPULAR

This dual-monitor stand from Vivo has adjustable arms that furnish tilt and swivel functions so you can set both monitors to your desired angle. The stand has integrated cable management and can mount to any desk up to 4 inches thick. Furthermore, it comes with over 20,000 five-star ratings, so you can be confident that this device will do what you need it to.

Image courtesy of Amazon

4. DoubleSight Dual-Monitor Stand

BEST FREESTANDING

Unsurprisingly, Staples is still an excellent place to go for office equipment. This free-standing monitor can be set up without tools, and the basic design makes it easy to adjust. This stand can accommodate monitors up to 27 inches and has a 40-pound weight capacity.

Courtesy of Staples

6. Mind Reader Dual-Monitor Stand

MOST VERSATILE

A stand can be an excellent alternative to a monitor mount because you don’t have to worry much about installation. This option from Mind Reader has built-in drawers with dividers to easily organize your pens, pencils, notebooks and other accessories. The dividers and shelves are removable and adjustable, and the stand is 38-inches wide to accommodate two monitors, though it may be a snug fit depending on the size of the monitor.

Courtesy of Wayfair

7. Fitueyes Stand Riser

BEST BUDGET RISER

This wooden riser fits up to three monitors while creating several organizational nooks. You can place books, manuals, wireless keyboards, headphones, hard drives or anything taking up space on your desk into these little crevices. The other upside is that there is little installation involved. Additionally, the riser comes in three different colors.

Read More: The Best Monitor Stands

Image courtesy of Amazon

8. WALI Dual Monitor Adjustable Desk Mount Stand

BEST BUDGET CLAMP

With over 5,000 five-star ratings, the WALI Dual Monitor Adjustable Desk Mount Stand is a tried-and-tested answer to your dual-screen mounting conundrum. It can accommodate screens between 13 and 27 inches, while each arm can hold up to 22 pounds. Each arm also includes three elbows to deliver an impressive amount of flexibility for greater adjustment. In addition, the stand consists of a built-in cable management system for a more transparent, organized workspace.

Read More: The Best Monitors Reviewed

Image courtesy of Amazon

9. Mount-it! Dual Monitor Stand

BEST BUDGET FREESTANDING

A freestanding dual monitor setup with a lot of versatility, the Mount-it! Stand is as ergonomic as it is affordable. It holds most displays from 19 to 32 inches (13-inch stands need not apply). Once installed, monitors can tilt 80 degrees and rotate for landscape and horizontal positioning while lifting a maximum of 15.5 inches from the tabletop. That’s not too shabby for a stand ready to go right out of the box.

Read More: The Best Monitors With Webcams

Image courtesy of Amazon

10. AMERIERGO Dual-Monitor Stand Riser

BEST ADJUSTABLE RISER

By including two articulating elbows in the design, the AMERIERGO Dual-Monitor Stand Riser lets you choose from a compact, elongated or angled orientation. It’s available in either black or light wood and is simple to assemble. The design includes two integrated slots that can be used for housing your smartphone, tablet or stationery. The natural space under each shelf also forms a handy place for storing papers, folders and other desktop essentials.

Read More: The Best Laptop Stands

Image courtesy of Amazon

11. VIVO Stand Free-Standing Desk Stand

EASIEST FREE-STANDING INSTALL

The VIVO STAND-V002F Free-Standing Desk Stand’s heavy-duty base negates the need for a clamp or additional fixture, making this one of the quickest and easiest stands to install. At 18-inches tall, it allows for a range of viewing heights and includes two arms that offer full articulation and rotation. This means your monitors can sit in both vertical and horizontal orientations. The stand also incorporates an integrated cable management system and accommodates screens between 13 and 27 inches in size.

Image courtesy of Amazon

12. EVEO Dual Monitor Stand

PREMIUM PICK

If you’re looking for a classy addition to your office setup, the EVEO Dual Monitor Stand could be the choice for you. This high-quality product uses spring-assisted movement to offer 90 degrees of tilting, 360 degrees of rotation and 180 degrees of swiveling, ensuring your monitors can go exactly where you need them to. Each arm can hold one screen between 17 and 32 inches in size. In addition, this stylish stand also comes in a single-arm model and incorporates handy wire organization slots to prevent unsightly wire clutter.

Image courtesy of Amazon

The Best Curved PC Monitors