The Fastest Wireless Chargers to Power Your Phone in a Hurry

Tired of leaving the house only to notice your phone battery is in the red? Unlike traditional phone chargers, which take at least 30 minutes or more to adequately power your phone, a fast wireless charger makes it possible to power your phone in far less time.

How? Qi technology is one method. The sleek open-face design lets these chargers send more juice straight to your phone’s battery, which means they’re able to charge your devices way faster than traditional charging cables ever could. Because you simply place your phone down on the charging pad, you still have access to all its functions (i.e. texting, scrolling through email, or taking calls) even while the phone is charging. All you have to do is place your phone on top of the charging dock and voila!

Apple took the rapid charge to another level in October 2020 with the release of MagSafe charging for its iPhone 12. Based on Qi technology, the MagSafe chargers put an end to needing to place your device on its charger juuuuust so, lest it not connect.

So what’s fast? The standard speeds for wireless charging are 7.5 watts for iPhones and 10 watts for Android phones. A 30W charger is the recommended speed for a MacBook, but newer iPhone models can also take that boost without getting fried. As a rule, wired chargers are considerably faster than wireless, but wireless charging now is faster than ever. Intrigued? Read on to see our top picks below and how they work.

BEST OVERALL $17.99 $39.99 55% off Simple, low-profile, and blazing fast, the Belkin Quick Charge Wireless Charging Pad is equally great for iPhones, Samsung phones and AirPods. It also charges through non-metal phone cases up to 3mm thick, and the LED light lets you know when you’re connected and juicing up.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST FOR iphone $37.90 The MagSafe is a good choice when you want wireless charging speeds that matches the processing speed of your new iPhone. It works with iPhone models from the 8 and up, as well as AirPods that use a wireless charging case. Although it doesn’t come with a USB-C power adapter, this charger is a great choice for iPhone users who want speedy wireless charging.

Courtesy of Amazon FASTEST CHARGER $25.99 When we reviewed the 37 Best Wireless Chargers, the Nanami Fast Wireless Charger took the checkered flag as the very fastest. And at $25.99 with an on-page 6% coupon on Amazon, it’s also a cost-effective method of giving your iPhone or Samsung Galaxy the fastest pit stop for recharging.

UNSUNG HERO $74.96 $99.95 25% off Nimble hangs its hat on eco-friendly tech options, and their APOLLO Duo Wireless Dual Pad is both green and mean. Two 15W chargers reside within this anti-slip surface made from recycled silicone. The charging pods are also magnetic so they can grab iPhone models from the 12 up, but the APOLLO is also compatible with Android devices and AirPods from the 2nd Gen up.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST SPLURGE $149.99 When you want the speed and convenience of a MagSafe charger, but you also want the ability to charge multiple devices, this Belkin fast wireless charger checks both boxes. Up to 15W of incredibly fast charging speeds and it’s compatible with MagSafe charging cases. It’s one of the priciest in our recommendations, but use the code VDAY23 on Belkin’s site for 15% off.





Courtesy of Amazon GREAT FEATURES $59.90 You might be wondering, how does a fast wireless charger have features? Beyond charging Samsung devices with speedy 10W of charging power and 7.5W charging for iPhone users, it has a built-in fan to cool down your devices as they charge. And when you’re charging at night, you can turn off the LED light from driving you nuts while you lay in bed. It’s a pretty slick wireless charger for both Samsung and iPhone users.

GREAT FOR ON THE GO We loved Anker’s PowerWave Base Pad because of its square shape, but the PowerCore III is a big step up from Anker. You get 10W of on-the-go juice for Samsung devices and 7.5W for iPhones from this compact powerhouse, delivered in three methods: USB-A or USB-C outlets, or via MagSafe. It also can be recharged while it’s charging your phone.

APPLE MUST-HAVE $149.99 If you’re a hardcore Apple completist and you want one super-fast charging station for your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, this is the one for you. The Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE delivers 33% faster charging to Apple Watches from the Series 7 and up, and speedy MagSafe boosts to your iPhones from the 12 up. The lay-flat design makes it a perfect nightstand charger.

MOST VERSATILE $101.99 $119.99 15% off What do you call a great wireless charging stand which powers your iPhone (sorry, Android and Samsung users) horizontally or vertically, and charges your AirPods Pro, and detaches to become a 5000mAh portable charger? We call it ingenious. Only the $100-plus price tag kept this out of the very top slot on this list, but if you’re an iPhone user who has a C-note burning a hole in your pocket, grab this with both hands. (Although with its slim design you’ll only need one.)

Courtesy of Amazon ROAD WARRIOR $129.00 This is our go-to fast charger for travel. The Apple MagSafe Duo Charger is wafer-thin and then folds neatly in half, taking up next to no space in your carry-on or suitcase. The smaller charger lies flat to charge AirPods or pops up to charge an Apple Watch. It’s so small and convenient that the only danger is overlooking it and leaving it behind on a hotel bedstand.

Courtesy of Amazon $13.99 $19.99 30% off It may not be quite as powerful as our top pick (this one comes with 7.5 watts as opposed to the Belkin’s 15), but at a fraction of the price, it’s practically a steal. The Yootech features Qi technology to easily and quickly power your phone and features a smart LED display that automatically shuts off once your phone is properly powered. Best of all, the case-friendly design means you don’t have to remove your phone case before you start charging it.

SLIMMEST DESIGN $12.99 $19.99 35% off At roughly 5mm thick, the TOZO Wireless Charger is quite possibly one of the thinnest chargers in the world. With built-in heating and short-circuit protection, you can use it anywhere without having to worry about your phone overheating. Beautiful LED indicator lights let you know the exact status of your phone’s charge, and because it’s so thin, you can fit it anywhere—your pocket, your bag, or your purse. The price is delightfully slender too.