Light up the Night With the Best Flashlights of 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

One of the handiest items in an emergency kit is a flashlight. You can pretty much guarantee that at some point in your life, you’re going to need one, whether that’s because the power in your house has gone out, your car is broken down on the side of the road at night or you’ve dropped your keys in the dark.

Granted, most people have a light on their phones these days, but nothing replaces the best flashlight in terms of practicality. In an emergency, you’ll likely want to conserve your phone’s battery. That’s why it’s a good idea to stash a few of the best flashlights in places you might need them. Your garage, your kitchen junk drawer, your car, your basement; these are all good places to start.

As someone who is always prepared for an emergency, you likely want to buy the best flashlights to keep around you at all times. When shopping for a flashlight, there are a few important things to consider, including:

Lumens: This is a measurement of how much light a bulb can produce. The higher the number of lumens a flashlight can create, the brighter the light will be.

Battery Type: Some flashlights use normal batteries, others have rechargeable batteries and others still can be powered by crank. For a true emergency, the latter is the most useful, but they do require manual labor. On the other hand, rechargeable batteries are better for the environment.

Water Resistance: Depending on the situation you want to use your flashlight in, you may want to buy one that is water-resistant. This is most important for flashlights you intend to keep in your car or use while camping.

Shock Resistance: For outdoor adventures, having a flashlight that is resistant to shocks and drops may be necessary.

Weight: Some flashlights, particularly those with metal exteriors, can be very heavy. Others are made from plastic and quite lightweight. Choosing the right one for you depends on where you'll keep the flashlight and how you intend to use it. For example, while a pen light is handy for carrying in your pocket, it can be hard to find among the loose rubber bands and batteries in your junk drawer. In that case, you might want a larger option.

Read on to learn more about the best flashlights you can buy to light up the dark in 2022.

1. GearLight LED Tactical Flashlight S1000

BEST OVERALL

With over 5,000 five-star reviews, it’s hard to argue against the GearLight LED Tactical Flashlight S1000 being the best of the best. Each of the two flashlights included in the pack is ideal for all occasions, whether that’s camping, emergency situations or general everyday use. The flashlights offer five different lighting modes, including a zoomable head, and boast an aluminum construction that is virtually indestructible. They’re also both water and shock-resistant. To cap it off, you’ll also find these flashlights come with wrist lanyards and belt holsters for a range of handy carrying options.

Image courtesy of Amazon

2. Streamlight Nano Keychain Flashlight

BEST KEYCHAIN

While the Streamlight Nano Keychain Flashlight may be small enough to fit on your keychain, it is still capable of packing an impressive punch when it comes to lighting things up. This compact, 10-lumen flashlight is crafted from machined aircraft aluminum with an attractive anodized finish. It’s waterproof, and it also features a shaped LED which maximizes the output for greater beam coverage. Additionally, the five-millimeter LED in this 1.47-inch flashlight has a 100,000-hour lifetime and runs up to eight hours.

Image courtesy of Amazon

3. ThruNite Ti3 EDC LED Flashlight

MULTIPLE BRIGHTNESS MODES

This flashlight from ThruNite is about as compact as they come, meaning it could easily be attached to your keychain for everyday carry. It takes an AAA battery, and it has a hard-anodized aluminum exterior that makes it durable and long-lasting. There are three brightness modes, plus a strobe. You can attach it to your keys or your pocket using the pocket clip.

Courtesy of Amazon

4. Klein Tools Rechargeable Flashlight with Worklight

BEST FOR THE CAR

This flashlight from Klein Tools is pricier than other options of its size, but it’s built to be as durable as it is useful. It has a magnetic base that makes it easy to attach to any metal work surface for hands-free use. The light also has a work light on the side in addition to the beam, and it conveniently recharges using a USB cable. There are multiple lighting modes.

Courtesy of Home Depot

5. Maglite LED Flashlight

MOST DURABLE

The Maglite LED Flashlight is the kind of flashlight that feels solid in your hand. The tough and rugged design is made to withstand the rigors of daily life. It includes an anodized interior and exterior for improved corrosion resistance, weather-resistant seals which give the flashlight an IPX4 water resistance rating and a construction that can withstand drops from up to one meter in height. Light-wise, you’ll enjoy 168 lumens of brightness which can produce a 412-meter beam of light. Furthermore, the flashlight can run for up to 80 hours from a new set of D-type batteries, and it comes in a choice of different colors, including red, blue and classic black.

Image courtesy of Amazon

6. Life Gear StormProof Crank Flashlight

BEST EMERGENCY FLASHLIGHT

In an emergency, it’s a good idea to have a crank flashlight. Crank flashlights will continue to work when you don’t have fresh batteries on hand, but this option is even better than the average crank flashlight. That’s because, in addition to a light, it also has a siren and an FM radio. And if you do have access to electricity, this light can be easily recharged using the USB port.

Courtesy of Amazon

7. Rayovac Workhorse Flashlight

BEST BASIC

For a no-nonsense, everyday flashlight, pick up this option from Rayovac. It runs on convenient AA batteries and has an easy-to-use slide switch. Plus, the bright yellow color makes it easier to find when you’re rummaging through the junk drawer. Plus, the grooved design prevents it from rolling away when you set it down.

Courtesy of Ace Hardware

8. Maglite Mini LED Flashlight

BEST PEN LIGHT

Maglite is one of the most well-known flashlight brands, and it continues to make reliable flashlights for everyday use. This mini light is the length of a pen, making it easy to put in your pocket and take on the go. It relies on two AAA batteries, which are included with the flashlight.

Courtesy of Ace Hardware

9. LE Rechargeable LED Camping Lantern

BEST MULTI-FUNCTIONAL

The LE Rechargeable LED Camping Lantern is a great option for anyone looking for a flashlight with a range of uses. Whether that’s providing a beam during your nightly dog walks, delivering light during a power outage or offering lantern-like light when you’re camping, this versatile device can do the job. At its highest setting, the 1000-lumen flashlight creates a beam with an irradiation distance of 500 meters. The advanced design includes a secondary light panel on the side as an alternate source of light. Additionally, when needed, the lantern can act as a power bank for charging your devices and includes an over-the-shoulder strap for easy portability.

Image courtesy of Amazon

10. AlpsWolf Rechargeable LED Flashlight

BEST RECHARGEABLE

Sporting a unique design unlike anything else on our list, the AlpsWolf Rechargeable LED Flashlight is crammed full of handy features. Not only does the cuboid shape make setting your flashlight down an easier task, but it also makes storing it more simple, too. The flashlight boasts a double-ended design that lets you pick between a floodable and a long-range beam option. You’ll also find double switches for easy control as well as a USB port that lets you plug into the power bank inside for on-the-go charging. Furthermore, this 4,000-lumen flashlight includes a rechargeable battery.

Image courtesy of Amazon

11. Anker Ultra-Bright Tactical Flashlight

BEST TACTICAL

Described by one Amazon user as “obnoxiously bright,” the Anker Ultra-Bright Tactical Flashlight never leaves users wanting. With 1,300 lumens of brightness and an IPX7 rating, you’ll be able to see even in the most extreme weather conditions. There are five different lighting modes to choose from, and the powerful 26650 battery supplied with the light can provide up to six hours of light depending on your mode choice. Furthermore, it’s rechargeable which means there’s no need to replace it when your power runs low, simply plug it in using the micro-USB charging cable.

Image courtesy of Amazon

12. Streamlight 44910 Waypoint Spotlight

BEST SPOTLIGHT

When it comes to producing a directed beam from a comfortable pistol-style flashlight, it’s hard to beat the Streamlight 44910 Waypoint Spotlight. On the highest setting, you’ll enjoy 1,000-lumen light for up to three hours at a time. It’s also possible to enjoy up to 60 hours of runtime when the light mode is set to the low, 35-lumen beam. This rechargeable device is made from an unbreakable polycarbonate for a rugged feel while the wrist strap and built-in stand offer a range of mounting and carrying options for a handy level of convenience.

Image courtesy of Amazon

13. Streamlight Strion Professional Flashlight

BEST SPLURGE

The Streamlight Strion Professional Flashlight has a lot going for it. Offering a maximum of 615 Lumens and sporting a body that is built to last, this flashlight is more than suitable for professionals looking for a high-quality lighting option, including law enforcement workers. The shell is made from a durable aircraft aluminum construction and includes a roll-preventing head, so when you put your light down it stays put. The multi-function, push-button tail switch lets you choose between the multiple lighting modes. At its highest, the beam reaches an impressive 219 meters and lasts for up to 1.25 hours from a full charge. Alternatively, you can put the light on the lower setting and enjoy up to four hours of light.

Image courtesy of Amazon

14. DEWALT 20V MAX LED Work Flashlight

HEAVY-DUTY DESIGN

From DIY projects at home to professional construction sites, having a reliable light source is imperative to getting a job done right and safely. For times when you need a durable flashlight that will provide ample lighting, there’s the DEWALT 20V MAX LED Work Flashlight. The LED light has 110 lumens and an impressive 11 – 25 hour runtime depending on the amp. The head of the flashlight rotates 120 degrees for added convenience and can be made vertical to create a lantern effect. The heavy-duty DeWalt includes a built-in hook to make the flashlight hands-free.

Image courtesy of Amazon

15. Energizer Compact Rechargeable Emergency LED Flashlight

BEST FOR POWER OUTAGES

When the power goes out, the first thing most people do is look for a flashlight. The second thing they do is wish they remembered where they put their flashlight. The Energizer Compact Rechargeable Emergency LED Flashlight plugs into a wall outlet and will automatically illuminate in the case of a power outage, making it easy to find in the dark. Storing in a wall outlet also gives users confidence that it will be fully charged and ready to light up their home when necessary. The Energizer has a run time of 3.5 hours and can be left in the wall outlet to act as a lantern or removed and used as a traditional flashlight with a 30-meter beam distance.

Image courtesy of Amazon

