The Best Gaming Mouse Will Increase Speed and Accuracy Across Your Favorite Games

A good gaming mouse can often be the difference between victory and defeat when it comes to PC gaming. While a lot of players will be mostly focused on getting the best gaming keyboards, the mouse is just as important.

Of course, a gaming mouse differs greatly from an office mouse, and it requires a different approach as a result. You’ll be looking for faster movements more often than not, probably extra buttons and often a switch of some kind that allows you to switch between multiple DPI settings to fit different settings. That’s especially true if you’re big on FPS games, because what you’ll want from sniping and closer combat will be different.

What To Look for in a Gaming Mouse

Your needs for your personal best gaming mouse will change based on the kinds of games you play. Action games will often demand different things from a player than a first-person shooter or a strategy game, so it’s worth keeping that in mind when looking at a new mouse. That being said, accuracy and extra buttons or functions are always a plus regardless of the game you’re playing.

So, what’s the best gaming mouse in 2022? Here are our top picks based on what we know and love.

1. Razer DeathAdder V2

BEST OVERALL

It’s hard to beat the DeathAdder V2 in performance, comfort and affordability. The DeathAdder V2 has incredibly accurate tracking at 20K DPI. But if that is overkill for when you are using this mouse for work, or just surfing the web, you can save and access up to five user profiles (different settings) on the mouse that can be changed even without the included software. But it doesn’t matter whether you’re peeping your favorite SPY content, or gaming for long sessions, the great design will keep your hand supported and comfortable.

2. Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wired Gaming Mouse

CONTENDER

Serious gamers may scoff at the idea of a wireless gaming mouse, but the Logitech G502 is as reliable and accurate as they come. With 16,000 DPI, you can be scary precise while you game. A small, but welcome feature is the quick-release, which unlocks the scroll button, so you can fly through lengthy menus quickly. And if you really want to feel comfortable, you can adjust the mouse’s weight to fit your preference perfectly.

3. Logitech G203 Lightsync Wired Gaming Mouse

BEST BUDGET

When you’re looking to save a bit of money, and you prefer the feel of a smaller mouse, the Logitech G203 Wired Gaming Mouse is a smart choice. The 8,000 DPI isn’t overkill, but enough for accurate tracking when every movement counts. The switches are especially responsive, so your fingers don’t need to travel far to click, making speed a priority. And aesthetically, the three-zone RBG lighting looks sleek on the all-black mouse.

4. Glorious Model D

BEST LIGHTWEIGHT MOUSE

The first thing you’ll notice about the Glorious Model D gaming mouse is that it looks like it’s been crossed with swiss cheese. But this isn’t just to let the LED lights shine through. Rather, it reduces the overall weight of the mouse down to 69g, which will lead to quicker hand movements and less fatigue. It also has the added benefit of helping your palms to stay dry when you’re trying to clutch out a victory in Apex Legends. And for discerning gamers on a budget, this mouse costs less than $70 which should be music to your ears.

5. Cooler Master MM270

BEST FOR CLAW GRIPS

Like the Glorious Model D, Cooler Master employs the same Swiss cheese design in order to cut down on weight, and at 45g, it’s actually lighter than the Model D. But there’s more to this mouse than just borrowed designs: its overall shape is based on Cooler Master’s extremely popular Spawn mouse, which last received an update ten years ago. This new mouse is half the weight of its predecessor, and it has also received a huge sensor upgrade, with a sensitivity of 16000 dpi. Gamers old enough to remember the original will be thrilled that the same ergonomic form is coming back, while younger gamers are primed to be indoctrinated into the virtues of this cult-classic product.

6. Roccat Kone

BEST DESIGN

If you’re all about LED gamer aesthetics above all else, the Roccat Kone is the mouse that will add the perfect touch to your Instagram-worthy gaming setup. While it’s a bit on the pricey side for what it offers, this is still a mouse that packs a 19,000 dpi sensor and PTFE glide pads for that frictionless feel. But what sets this mouse apart is that there are customizable LEDs in each of the mouse buttons, making your mouse as noticeable as your gaming PC tower.

7. Corsair Ironclaw Wireless Gaming Mouse

BEST FOR BIG HANDS

If you have big hands, you know the misery of your hand cramping up after a couple of hours of clutching a mouse that’s too small while playing a click-intensive game like Dota 2 or League of Legends. But with the Ironclaw gaming mouse, Corsair is here to save you from thrashing your hands and getting an RSI. This mouse is bigger than your average pointing device, while still packing all the specs you need to get the win: the 18,000 DPI tracking resolution and sub-1ms wireless lag will ensure your mouse is ultra-responsive, and you can adjust it to your liking in one DPI interval. The Omron switches will absorb years of rapid-fire clicking before they start to fail, and for its size, it’s pretty lightweight, only weighing 105g. On top of that, his mouse comes with adjustable LED lights so you can maintain the futuristic motif of your gaming den decor.

8. HyperX Pulsefire Surge Gaming Mouse

COMPETITION-GRADE

HyperX is best known for its gaming headsets, but the rest of its accessories are packed with features that make them a worthy addition to any gamer’s PC setup. This includes the Pulsefire Surge Mouse, which has a number of competition-grade components that will have you at peak performance. The Pixart 3389 sensors track your movements at 16,000 DPI, the Omron switches can withstand 50 million clicks and a customizable LED light ring around the mouse rounds off this excellent device. And if you’re the type of gamer who plays on multiple computers, you can save your favorite settings directly to the mouse, so that you don’t have to waste time configuring it after you plug it in.

9. Razer Basilisk Ultimate Hyperspeed

FAST TRACKING

This is a wireless gaming mouse that has incredible tracking speed compared to its wired counterparts. Like the DeathAdder V2, it sports a max DPI of 20K for lightspeed movement tracking. And speaking of light speed, the switches use light sensors to track your clicks instead of mechanical switches that Razer claims are faster and more accurate. With 100 hours of battery life, you’ll surely need to power down before this gaming mouse does.

10. Corsair Nightsword

MOST CUSTOMIZABLE

You aren’t going to perform your best if you aren’t comfortable. That’s where the Corsair Nightsword helps you take the reins. You can adjust the weight between 115 grams and 137 grams with removable weights. There are also ten buttons on the Nightsword that are completely customizable. It’s no surprise that you can adjust the DPI in single DPI steps to help you pinpoint your sweet spot, or you can max it out at 18,000. When you’re a freak about your settings, the Nightsword is as customizable as a gaming mouse comes.

11. BenQ Zowie FK1-B

PLUG AND PLAY

Without the need for additional drivers, simply plug in the BenQ Zowie FK1-B gaming mouse, and you’re ready to go. And the ambidextrous design fits both lefties and righties. It’s fairly no-frills — adjustable DPI at 400/800/1,600/3,200, and pronounced switches to help you eliminate pesky double clicks. It’s also available in different sizes to accommodate everybody from tiny hands to bear claws.

12. Razer Naga Trinity Gaming Mouse

MOST PROGRAMMABLE BUTTONS

For complex gaming, the Razer Naga Trinity has 19 programmable buttons for everything from micro to macro functions. If you find that to be overkill, you can swap out the side panel for different button arrangements, eliminating buttons you don’t need. More customization includes great 16,000 DPI tracking that is adjustable to suit your needs. Aesthetically speaking, the adjustable color profiles provide literally millions of different ways to light your gaming mouse. If you play a ton of MMOs or MOBAs, this is the mouse you want in the palm of your hand thanks to the thumb-oriented number pad.

13. SteelSeries Sensei 301

AMBIDEXTROUS DESIGN

This is an affordable and comfortable choice for those looking for an ambidextrous gaming mouse. At 92 grams, it’s a lightweight gaming mouse that also sports a low-profile design to help you make quick movements when every millisecond counts. The thumb switches are smartly designed to avoid accidental clicks with your pinky — a common problem with ambidextrous mice. On top of all that, the 12,000 DPI provides plenty of tracking performance so you can lead the charge while you game.

14. Logitech MX Master 3

RELAXED HAND POSITION

With an elongated thumb rest, the Logitech MX Master 3 is a wireless mouse that keeps your hand in a position to game for hours on end without cramping up. At 4,000 DPI, it might not have the tracking performance that professional gamers crave, but customizable profiles ensure you get the mouse to perform the way you want. Another nifty feature is that the mouse can control up to three PCs at once, which provides utility beyond gaming. Overall, if you’re looking for a comfortable gaming experience, the MX Master 3 is a solid choice.

15. BenQ Zowie EC2

NO FRILLS

Similar to the Zowie FK2 is the EC2 — this is a no-frills, ergonomically designed mouse that’s affordable and comfortable. Like the FK2, there is no need for additional drivers to use the mouse. Plug it in, and you’re all set. Even though there are additional sizes like the FK2, the EC2 is overall a little bigger with a raised cable to prevent drag. So, if you need to fill up your hand a little more, go with the EC2 instead.

