The Best Gaming Mouse For Most People Is Just $40 Today, So Grab It And Start Winning

This image shows the best gaming mouse razer deathadder v2 on sale
Photo Credit: Courtesy of SPY

The best gaming mouse, in SPY’s opinion, is the Razer DeathAdder V3. However, it’s pretty expensive. Thankfully, the Razer DeathAdder V2 is on sale today for just $39.99, which is 33% off of the normal price, and it’s nearly as good but for a fraction of the price. It also comes in a cool Halo skin too, which is 50% off at the moment, but the same price tag either way.

The Razer DeathAdder V2 has a 14K DPI optical sensor for incredible response speeds and movement, seven programmable buttons for a more personal experience, and a battery life of up to 235 hours. It’s also completely wireless, which makes it far easier to use thanks to no lead-lag, and also means the user can move to their couch to use it, if they want to.

If used with the best gaming PCs, it’s one of the simplest and most cost-efficient ways of upgrading things outside of buying a whole new PC, so make sure to act fast to grab it while it’s on sale. The Halo Infinite version of the mouse is basically exactly the same, but it has a cooler skin for Halo fans out there.

