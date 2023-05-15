One Of The Best Home Humidifiers Can Help Everyone Push Through Dry Months For Only $27

One of the best humidifiers for home use is on sale today with 33% off, which brings the usual price of $39.99 down to just $26.98, which is a pittance to pay in order to be more comfortable as the air starts to dry out. Plus, many people know and trust the Levoit brand anyway, and having that reassurance when making any purchase is a huge win.

This particular device is one of the best humidifiers for bedrooms, because it’s not only compact, but also whisper quiet at just 21dB, which means that those sleeping will barely hear it. It can also give off a soft, soothing light, which can be turned off if complete darkness is preferred, but it might also make it a good choice for a kid’s room. It even has an auto-off function too, which is always nice when trying to avoid overdoing things.

The mist itself is shot up 60cm into the air, and uses ultrasonic dispersion to help avoid wet patches on furniture or floors to, as well as more efficiently filling a room. It can actually effectively humidify rooms up to 290 square feet in size, which is big enough to keep that home office, bedroom, or living room feeling a lot more comfortable, making this one of the best home humidifiers.