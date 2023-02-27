Trick Out Your iPad Pro With These Must-Have Accessories

The iPad Pro is one of the most powerful, popular, and feature-loaded tablets on the market right now, and is arguably one of the best tablets you can buy, bar-none. With its workhorse M2 processor, beautiful Retina screen, and excellent iPadOS interface, the iPad Pro is perfect for workstations, students, running a smart home, and so much more.

And while an iPad Pro is definitely an all-in-one tablet which can take care of all your computing needs, some users can’t help but miss elements of a laptop or desktop computer. If this is you, there’s no need to worry. The best iPad Pro accessories allow you to create the exact experience you desire, while also providing protection, storage and aesthetic appeal for your Apple tablet. A whole range of keyboards, folios, cases and styluses let you transform your iPad into the touchscreen laptop, home computer or on-the-go tablet you want it to be.

What Are the Best Accessories for an iPad Pro?

The iPad Pro is undoubtedly a powerhouse right out of the box and more than capable of existing without any additions. But to really make the most of your device, we think investing in some of the best accessories for iPad Pro is a smart idea. Below, we’ve put together a list of the best iPad Pro accessories to ensure you enjoy the best experience possible. Our favorites for the best accessories for iPad devices include:

Keyboards – While the iPad Pro's on-screen keyboard is undoubtedly responsive, reliable and one of the best you'll find in a tablet, sometimes you just can't beat a physical keyboard to type on. These handy additions can be freestanding or wireless, and are great for negating the need to use one hand to hold your device as you type.

Pro Cases – Whether you're looking for storage, protection or just a change to your iPad's aesthetic, there's a case for the job.

Chargers/Hubs – Having the right charger/hub makes keeping your device fully charged a lot more convenient. Some options even include additional outlets, built-in stands and alternate power sources for charging all of your other devices.

Stands – While the on-the-go convenience of a tablet cannot be denied, there are times when it's nice to be able to enjoy a hands-free experience. Adding a stand to your setup gives you the option to rest your hands as you watch movies and TV shows and catch up on the goings-on on your favorite social media platforms.

Additional Accessories – In addition to the iPad Pro accessories mentioned above, there's a wealth of other worthwhile options to choose from. For example, the best styluses add to user convenience and are great for the artistically inclined. Additionally, the best earbuds allow you to enjoy music and media without disturbing those around you.

Whether heading off to college, working hard in the office or searching for a memorable gift for your best friend or significant other, the following iPad Pro accessories are the answer for maximizing the functionality of your Apple tablet.

Courtesy of Target best apple keyboard $279.00 $299.00 $279.99 $349.00 Why we chose it: Arguably the most important iPad accessory, the Apple Magic Keyboard lets your tablet look and feel like a fully-outfitted MacBook.

Coolest feature: The floating cantilever is magnetic genius, allowing you to position your iPad at multiple viewing angles.

Key specs:

10.18 x 7.96 x 0.87 inches

Available in black and white

Uses Bluetooth, Smart Connector, and USB-C

Requires iPadOS 14.5 or later

When it comes to the best iPad Pro accessories, the Magic Keyboard is the single most useful accessory you can buy, transforming your iPad from a tablet into something very close to a laptop. We crave utility and this one doesn’t skimp on it. Admittedly it’s not cheap, but we think Apple has put a lot of effort into adding features to the iPad hardware and software which make its laptop-like experience more than just a gimmick.

Attaching to the back of the iPad with magnets, this keyboard case has a hinge sturdy enough to let you use it on a flat surface or even on a more wobbly surface, such as a bed. But our favorite feature has to be the awesome trackpad, which lets you control your iPad with a traditional mouse cursor while also supporting multitouch gestures such as swipe, pinch and zoom. There’s a chance that, with this thing strapped to your iPad, you may never need a traditional laptop again.

Pros Lets your iPad function like a MacBook

Bright keyboard backlighting

Floating cantilever allows for multi-angle positioning

Foldable case for front and back protection Cons Expensive

Doesn’t protect the corners of your iPad

best stylus $107.49 $129.00 17% off Why we chose it: While there are plenty of compatible stylus items for your iPad, nothing beats the performance of the Apple Pencil.

Coolest feature: A quick double-tap of the Apple Pencil will switch it from writing mode to editing, allowing you to erase your work quickly and easily.

Key specs:

‎6.53 x 0.35 x 0.35 inches

Compatible w/ iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd, 4th, 5th & 6th generation), iPad Pro 11-inch (1st, 2nd, 3rd & 4th generation), iPad Air (4th, and 5th generation), iPad mini (6th generation)Uses Bluetooth, Smart Connector, and USB-C

Batteries included

We believe that digital notepad writers and designers will appreciate the feel and accuracy of the Apple Pencil. The second-generation Apple Pencil is highly adaptable, letting you control your device with subtle movements of the hand. Press harder on the iPad surface for thicker lines or tilt slightly to shade-in areas. A quick double-tap of the Pencil changes tools, like an eraser, to fix those drawing imperfections.

Once you’re done using the Apple Pencil, it can magnetically snap to the side of your iPad and start charging. While there are some high-quality Apple Pencil alternatives, you can’t beat the original. Thanks to its impressive features, this smart stylus is one of the best iPad Pro accessories ever made.

Pros Incredibly accurate stylus w/ built-in pressure sensitivity

Double-tapping for quick tool changing

Clips to your iPad magnetically

Charges wirelessly Cons Somewhat expensive

Can be easy to misplace

best tracker $29.00 Why we chose it: We all lose things, but if you’re constantly misplacing your iPhone or AirPods, the Apple AirTag makes it easy to keep all your Apple hardware under lock and key.

Coolest feature: Any and all communication with Apple’s Find My network uses end-to-end encryption, so your user data is completely safe.

Key specs:

‎1.6 x 1.6 x 0.31 inches

Bluetooth 5.0 for proximity finding Apple-designed U1 chip for Ultra Wideband and Precision Finding NFC tap for Lost Mode

Includes user-replaceable CR2032 coin cell battery

AirTags are the newest product to come out of Apple’s top secret labs and they are one of the most helpful iPad Pro accessories you can buy in 2023. We love that the functionality is nearly identical to something like a Tile Tracker, and when placed in the same bag or case that you carry your iPad in, you can make sure you always know where your tablet is. But because these are an Apple creation, they have the added benefit of integrating with iCloud and the Find My app to make the experience a little more seamless for those who are entrenched in Apple’s product ecosystem.

Equipped with an ultra wide-band transmitter, AirTags can emit a signal that allows you to track a lost item indoors. And if you can’t visually locate your iPad once you’re inches away from it, it can even make noise. But maybe one of our favorite AirTag capabilities is if you lose your iPad outside of the house and an AirTag is with it, you can send an alert to other AirTag and Find My users in the vicinity of where your iPad was last detected.

Pros Simple integration with iCloud and Find My network

Powerful Bluetooth 5.0 tracking

Emits an audible chime when tracking is engaged

Foldable case for front and back protection

IP67-rated Cons Can only be paired to one iPhone at a time

Precision could be better

BEST wireless eARBUDS $229.00 $249.00 8% off Why we chose it: Featuring top-shelf sound quality and powerful noise-cancelling, the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) are some of the best wireless earbuds on the market.

Coolest feature: We love that you can customize each of your AirPods to have unique long-press functions.

Key specs:

‎0.85 x 2.39 x 1.78 inches

Up to 6 hours of listening time on a single charge

MagSafe case stores up to 30 additional listening hours

Even if you don't have an iPad, we think a pair of the best wireless earbuds should be an essential item on your wish list. But if you have an iPad, the AirPods Pro should be the object of your desire. The AirPods Pro are not only one of the best iPad Pro accessories because they have stellar audio quality and excellent noise cancellation for a pair of Bluetooth earbuds, but they also have a number of features that are tailored to Apple devices. We love that you don't have to press pause or take out an earbud when you need to hear the outside world, while Transparency Mode lets you hear what's going on around you, and even allows you to hear yourself naturally when you speak.

And in addition to being able to automatically switch between an iPhone, iPad and Mac at the same time you do, the AirPods Pro also support 3D spatial audio when connected to an iPad. This means that as you move your head, the audio will react to make you feel like you’re immersed in the world of whatever you’re watching.

Pros Crystal-clear sound quality and immersive sound-staging

An increase in overall battery life for both AirPods and MagSafe case

Instant connectivity to your Apple ID devices

Charging case can be added to Find My network

Includes multiple ear-tip sizes Cons Expensive

Some distortion can occur in higher frequencies

Courtesy of Amazon best protection $27.99 $34.99 20% off Why we chose it: Protecting your iPad from drops and dings is of the utmost importance, and the Spigen Tough Armor Pro Case is built for total peace-of-mind.

Coolest feature: With the built-in kickstand, you can position your iPad Pro at whatever angle is best for you.

Key specs:

‎11.34 x 0.59 x 9.13 inches

Fits the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th Gen 2022/5th Gen 2021)

Made of polycarbonate and thermoplastic-polyurethane

We all drop things, right? Inevitably, your iPad is going to take a tumble at some point, so protect your iPad Pro from bumps, drops and spills with the Spigen Tough Armor Pro Case. Its shock-absorbent outer shell protects it from drops while the Air Cushion Technology keeps your iPad safe inside.

There’s even a groove for your Apple Pencil and a handy kickstand for viewing. So not only do you get maximum protection, you get great utility as well. If you need to take your iPad outside or work in a rough environment, this is one of the best iPad Pro accessories to protect your tablet.

Pros Excellent armor for your iPad Pro

Adjustable kickstand

Great shock absorption with Air Cushion Technology

Includes built-in holster for Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) Cons Adds extra weight to your iPad

BEST CHARGING STATION $99.99 $109.99 9% off Why we chose it: USB-C is a vital connection these days, and this incredible Anker 4-Port Charging Station gives you plenty of ways to fast-charge your devices.

Coolest feature: With one of the ports capable of delivering 100 watts, you’ll be able to charge your iPad from a dead battery to totally topped-off in less than a few hours.

Key specs:

3.92 x 2.77 x 1.34 inches

Includes four USB-C ports

Features 100W, 60W, and 20W ports

In the age of USB-C devices, it seems inefficient to use an entire outlet on your power strip just to charge a single device. Instead, power your iPad (and the rest of your gear) with Anker’s 65W 4 Port PIQ 3.0 Fast Charger Adapter, which has four USB-C ports in wattages ranging from 20 to 100.

In short, this iPad Pro accessory has enough juice to simultaneously keep all of your USB-C-compatible devices’ batteries topped up.

Pros Outfitted with four USB-C charging ports

PowerIQ 3.0 provides optimized charging for your devices

5-foot AC power cable

Includes a number of failsafe protections Cons Expensive

Courtesy of Amazon best game controller $69.99 Why we chose it: If you plan on diving into the world of Apple Arcade, the SteelSeries Nimbus+ is one of the best feature-loaded controllers that you’ll find on digital and brick-and-mortar shelves.

Coolest feature: Too many remotes for all those home theater components? Luckily the SteelSeries Nimbus+ can replace your Apple TV remote.

Key specs:

‎4.33 x 5.9 x 2.49 inches

Works with MacOS, iPadOS, iOS, and tvOS devices

Not compatible with Android devices

Apple’s suite of devices became more serious gaming machines with the arrival of Apple Arcade, and since then, more games have landed on the platform which greatly benefit from the accuracy of a proper controller. While many existing controllers are compatible with the iPad, the SteelSeries Nimbus+ is specially designed for Mac OS, iOS, iPad OS and TV OS, which means you’ll never have issues with compatibility or responsiveness while going after a Victory Royale in Fortnite.

No expense has been spared here, and the Nimbus+ has all the features you’d want, including clickable analog joysticks, trigger buttons with Hall Effect magnetic sensors for peak precision and a battery that will let you farm crops in Stardew Valley for 50 hours before you have to recharge. We also love that the Nimbus+ is also fully equipped to function as an Apple TV remote, providing additional functionality for those who may binge Netflix when they’ve had enough gaming.

Pros Cross-compatible with all kinds of Apple hardware

Wireless connectivity from the controller to your device

Battery lasts for up to 50 hours

Includes a number of failsafe protections Cons D-Pad feels a little cheap

Software can be finicky

BEST MOUSE $79.99 Why we chose it: The Logitech MX Anywhere 3 is one of the most comfortable, responsive, and affordable Bluetooth mice you can buy today, and Logitech is certainly a name you can trust.

Coolest feature: You can have the mouse connected to three different Bluetooth devices at once, and easily switch between them by just tapping a button.

Key specs:

‎3.96 x 2.56 x 1.35 inches

Compatible with ‎PC, Linux, Chrome & iPad, and Mac

Comes in three different colors

If you really don’t like trackpads and an old-school mouse is more your speed, that’s cool. The Logitech MX Anywhere 3 is secretly one of the best iPad Pro accessories due to its responsiveness and balance between comfort and portability.

It’s big enough that your hand won’t feel cramped, but it’s small enough that it won’t dominate whatever bag it ends up in when you’re using your laptop out of the house.

Pros Comfortable and responsive

Can be paired to three Bluetooth-capable devices at once

Battery lasts for up to 70 days

USB-C quick charge gives you 3 extra hours from a one-minute charge Cons Not the most eye-catching design

BEST DESK MOUNT $21.99 $32.99 33% off Why we chose it: Another excellent Lamicall product that prioritizes value and getting the job done, the Gooseneck iPad Holder is the extra set of hands you’ve been looking for.

Coolest feature: The Lamicall Gooseneck can be positioned any which way you want it, letting you view your iPad from multiple vantages.

Key specs:

11 x 9.4 x 3 inches

Great for video calls and self recordings

Reduce neck and eye strain with the Lamicall Gooseneck iPad stand. The stand mounts to the edge of your table or desk, while the flexible arm can be contorted to the optimum viewing angle. The design adds a unique flair in the looks department, as the flexible arm looks more like a crazy straw than a desk stand.

There is a downside to the wacky esthetics; it’s not really for hands-on use. When you touch the screen, the flexible arm bounces and wobbles, which makes it more suited towards just viewing content.

Pros Flexible arm allows for versatile positioning

Reduces clutter on your workstation

Unique appearance

Inexpensive Cons Arm can be wobbly

BEST USB-C CABLE $29.00 Why we chose it: Belkin is a trusted name in the world of A-to-B device connections, and they just so happen to make one of the best USB-C cables out there.

Coolest feature: This monster of a cable can transfer up to 40 Gbps.

Key specs:

1.6 feet long

Delivers up to 40Gbps

Every iPad user should have a USB-C to USB-C cable handy. You never know when you need to quickly transfer data from your camera to an iPad, or offload files to an SSD and with 40Gbps transfer speed, this cable definitely delivers on quickness.

The cable can also be used to connect your iPad to a larger display. If 1.6 feet is too short, the Belkin cable does come in 2.6-foot and 6.5-foot, 40Gbps options. Keep in mind the three-foot option only boasts 20Gbps transfer speeds.

Pros Fast transfer speed

Can be purchased in different lengths

Great price

Trusted brand Cons Default size is rather short

BEST SCREEN PROTECTOR $10.99 $14.99 $11.99 $12.99 8% off Why we chose it: A screen protector is one of the most important investments for your iPad, and amFilm ensures that your Retina display gets the white-glove treatment.

Coolest feature: Did you know that the amFilm Glass Screen Protector is 99.9% transparent? This means you won’t have any trouble seeing your screen.

Key specs:

‎Made from tempered glass

Includes two shields per box

Compatible with Face ID and Apple Pencil

The very least you should do after buying your iPad is ensure the screen is protected. While the built-in screen is made from toughened glass, adding an extra layer of protection will provide an extra sense of security, meaning you have to worry less if your screen comes into contact with metal corners.

This amFilm Glass Screen Protector is a budget-friendly and easily installed option for your device. It’s also 99.9% transparent, scratch-resistant and highly responsive, too.

Pros Excellent toughened glass material

Budget-friendly and simple to install

Scratch-resistant Cons Can be prone to cracks over time

Courtesy of Amazon best teleprompter $209.49 Why we chose it: Teleprompters don’t have to cost an arm and a leg, especially when you can get the kind of performance and value that Neewer’s X12 offers.

Coolest feature: You can break down and set up the X12 in just minutes, and there’s threadings and cold shoe mounts for all your most vital accessories.

Key specs:

14.49 x 13.54 x 3.86 inches

Supports smartphones and tablets w/ 9.84 x 8.68-inch dimensions

Adjustable hood

If you’ve ever had to do video work, you know how tough it can be trying to remember what to say while the camera is rolling. That’s why teleprompters exist, ensuring that you don’t stumble over your words — all while efficiently shooting video.

The Neewer X12 Aluminum Alloy Teleprompter is meant to give you a convenient way of seeing what you need to say without having to spend copious money on a dedicated teleprompter system that can often fetch thousands. Instead, save yourself by using what you already have in the M2 iPad Pro by converting it to a teleprompter. With the spacious-sized screen it’s blessed with, you’ll be able to more than see the words perfectly while you’re recording video.

Pros A mobile-friendly teleprompter system

Feature plenty of space for tablets, cameras, microphones, lighting, and more

Cutting-edge glass for incredible light transmittance

Can be controlled with included remote or Neewer app Cons Expensive

Courtesy of Amazon best capacity case $41.99 Why we chose it: Your iPad travel-case should be comfortable to hold, protective of whatever you put in it, and built to last, which is why the Tomtoc Portfolio Case gets two thumbs-up from us.

Coolest feature: The Tomtoc’s exterior fabric is designed to deflect rainwater and accidental liquid spills.

Key specs:

‎11.93 x 9.69 x 1.97 inches

Available in six colors

Compatible w/ iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2018-2022)

When you invest in something so expensive, you need to make sure to protect it. Yes, the iPad Pro’s screen is a delicate thing, but so is everything else — which is why a portfolio case or sleeve is necessary. The Tomtoc Portfolio Case has everything you need if you intend on lugging around the M2 iPad Pro.

For starters, we love that the hard outer shell and inner microfiber lining will safeguard the iPad while it’s being transported from one place to another. There are also ample zippers and pockets on the inside for all your other accessories, so you don’t ever have to worry about picking and choosing what stays and goes with you again.

Pros Plenty of storage compartments

Has enough room to hold iPad and Magic Keyboard/Smart Keyboard Folio

Flexible cushioning protects your accessories from bumps and dings

Fabric is water-repellent Cons Some pockets are a bit small

BEST TRIPOd $29.99 Why we chose it: Taking pictures with your iPad shouldn’t be a chore, and the bright minds at KobraTech have designed a tripod to take any struggles out of your next photo shoot.

Coolest feature: The included Bluetooth remote will operate the shutter on your iPad’s camera up to 30 feet away.

Key specs:

9.88 x 1.81 x 1.73 inches

Supports vertical and horizontal viewing

Includes two 0.25-inch screw mounts and a cold shoe mount

The average Joe may not have a purpose for KobraTech iPad Tripod Mount, but enthusisats and professional have a lot to be happy about. Unlike most phone grips you find for smartphones, they’re nowhere close to being wide enough to cover the full length of the iPad Pro.

That’s why we appreciate how the KobraTech iPad Tripod Mount can keep the tablet perfectly mounted, whether it’s used as a teleprompter or taking time lapse photography. It even comes included with a Bluetooth trigger to remotely snap a photo, as well as a cold shoe to attach other peripherals to it.

Pros Works with any iPad (or other tablet)

iPad camera can be controlled with included Bluetooth remote

Lightweight, portable and strong

Rubberized padding keeps your iPad protected Cons Doesn’t work with most smartphones

How We Chose the Best iPad Pro Accessories

At Spy.com, we’re committed to giving you the most thoughtful, accurate, and up-to-date recommendations for all your consumer-tech needs, and fortunately, we’re all big fans of the almighty iPad Pro. We use the iPad as part of our day-to-day work lives, and at home, too, so when we point you toward a certain product, it’s because we have our own experience with it in some way, shape, or form.

We’re also conscientious of what our fellow consumers are saying about all these high-tech iPad accessories, and have done our best to include products that work well, are from reliable brands, are trusted by other buyers, and are priced accordingly.