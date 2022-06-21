The Best Laptop Chargers for Every Type of Device

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Losing a laptop charger was typically a painful (and usually expensive) experience. But things are quickly changing when it comes to buying the best laptop chargers.

In most cases, the best laptops of 2022 feature USB-C ports, including the newest MacBook Air and Pro models powered by Apple’s M2 chip. In addition to slimming down laptops, USB-C delivers enough power to reach a full charge and frees you from requiring an expensive, proprietary charger. Replacing a lost charger is as simple as picking up a USB-C charger that’s properly rated for your laptop.

Your specific laptop will dictate how powerful a USB-C laptop charger you will need, which you can typically find by searching for your laptop’s tech specs. As long as you get a USB-C charger that is as powerful or more, everything will work the same. If you’re willing to spend more on a quick-charging laptop charger, then you’ll want to look for GaN chargers.

With that in mind, SPY assembled a list of the best laptop chargers you can buy for small laptops, large laptops and everything in between.

Best USB Laptop Chargers

Most modern laptops use either USB-C or USB-A cables. (Most of the chargers below will require you to purchase these USB cables separately, so be careful if you don’t already have the right cables on hand.) You’ll need to check your device’s power port if you aren’t sure which type of charger you need.

1. Anker 735 Charger (Nano II 65W)

BEST OVERALL

Anker has a proven track record with its line of chargers, so it comes as no shock that it takes the top spot on our list. The Anker 735 Charger has everything you need for powering your laptop on the go, complete with two USB-C ports and one USB-A.

Most notable is how the Anker 735 leverages GaN II Technology to provide 65W high-speed charging, which is more than enough to juice up the 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro. That also helps with many of today’s fast-charging smartphones, which leverage different kinds of fast-charging technologies. There’s no need to worry about compatibility here because it features Anker’s PowerIQ 3.0 technology to automatically adapt to those standards — thus providing optimum and efficient power delivery to your device.

You get all of this wrapped up in a compact design that’s half the size of the standard MacBook Pro charger.

2. Anker Nano II 65W USB-C Charger

BEST FOR MOST PEOPLE

Anker outdid itself with the 65W Nano II USB-C charger, aka the best laptop charger around (provided your laptop has a USB-C port). The Nano II uses the latest technology in Gallium Nitride semiconductors, which means more power via a smaller charger with less heat. As a result, this 65W charger isn’t a whole lot bigger than Apple’s iPhone charging brick. While it might not be the cheapest option, this is the USB-C charger we’d choose for our small or medium-sized laptop.

3. Nekteck 100W PD 3.0 GaN Wall Charger

BUDGET PICK

If you want to provide some quick juice to your MacBook Pro or iPhone without spending a lot of money, then the Nekteck USB-C Charger is the best way to achieve your quick charging goals. It provides 100W of charging power — enough to take a MacBook Pro 16 from dead to fully charged in under two hours and an iPhone 11 in just over an hour. Like the more expensive chargers featured above, it’s a 100W GaN charger, although it doesn’t feature multiple USB ports.

4. Spigen ArcDock Charging Station

BEST FOR BIG LAPTOPS

If you have a power-hungry laptop (typically ones with screens 15-inches or larger), then you’ll need something beefier like the Spigen ArcDock Charging Station and its 100W Max output. It can achieve that only when a single USB-C port is in use, making it one of the few that can deliver that kind of power to bigger laptops.

It’s able to dynamically allocate power to each USB-C port based on what’s plugged in. So if you have a laptop plugged in that needs 90W, it will send 90W to one port as long as it’s the only thing plugged in. Or if you have one device that requires 35W and another that requires 65W, it will send 35W to the first device and the remaining 85W to another port — reaching its 120W max output.

5. Belkin Boost Charge 68W Dual-Port USB-C Charger

CONTENDER

While we stand by each one of our picks on our list, we know that some of you err on the side of caution when it comes to the best laptop chargers. And if you want a USB-C charger from a brand with a longer history, then the Belkin Boost Charge is the pick for you. A 68W, dual-port charger, the Belkin Boost Charge will get the job done, even if it’s not the cheapest or most pocketable.

6. Nekteck 4-Port 72W USB Wall Charger

CHARGE MULTIPLE DEVICES

If you are looking for an alternative to the Anker 735 Charger, then we recommend this USB-C wall charger and power station from Nekteck. (If you primarily need to charge USB-C devices, keep in mind that this product only carries one USB-C port.)

When you find yourself in a pinch because all of your devices are dead, this Nekteck charger is a unique combination of wall charger and power station. It has multiple USB ports including a USB-C port for fast charging your MacBook, Dell XPS or mobile phone, as well as three additional USB ports to charge other devices. Plus, it charges fast at a maximum charging rate of 65W with the USB-C port. Keep in mind the additional USB-A to C cables are not included.

7. Brydge Stone C Docking Station

BEST SPLURGE

Looking for a laptop charger to end all laptop chargers for your home office desk? Consider the Brydge Stone C Docking Station, which has a whopping 12 ports, including a multi-monitor setup. Capable of delivering as much as 100W of power to a single device, this charging station can power the beefiest laptops. And you can rest assured that you’ll never have to search for a charging brick or power outlet again.

8. Baseus 65W USB-C Charging Station

BEST OUTLET EXTENDER

The Baseus 65W USB-C Charging Station is a laptop charger replacement on steroids, featuring not only two USB-C and two USB-A ports but also two additional outlets to plug in other devices. Similar to our top choice, the Baseus 65W USB-C Charging Station offers fast-charger 65W power delivery to one of its USB-C ports, which is enough to power most laptops.

9. Anker PowerPort III Charger

SMALL CHARGER

It’s nice when you can plug a laptop charger into the wall and still have the other electrical outlet available. The small frame of the Anker PowerPort III Charger allows you to do that, but don’t let the size fool you — it can still charge a MacBook Pro, Lenovo ThinkPad X1 or Dell XPS 13. Combine all that compatibility with size and price, and this is a pretty solid laptop charger.

10. Dell 130W Type-C AC Adapter

FOR DELL LAPTOPS

If you have a Dell XPS 15 or 17 device and need a replacement laptop charger, you’re more than likely going to need a 130W charger. A third-party USB-C charger that delivers 130W of power isn’t commonly available — which means you’ll have to go with the official Dell option — but this charger is still USB-C, which means you can use it with any other USB-C device. While you can use this laptop charger with other devices, it’s our top pick if you’re looking for a replacement Dell laptop charger, specifically for the latest XPS laptops.

11. Shnitpwr 3V Adjustable AC/DC Adapter

LEGACY WALL ADAPTER

Don’t feel left out if your older laptop uses a barrel charging port. The Shnitpwr Adjustable AC/DC Adapter has you covered. Like, way covered. It comes with 14 adjustable tips and a knob on the charging block to adjust to the right amount of power that your device needs. It’s rather handy for a variety of legacy devices with barrel ports.

12. Anker 30W USB-C Charger

SMALLEST CHARGER

When real estate for your wall outlets or surge protectors is at a premium, the Anker 30W USB-C Charger is the way to go. You do lose a little bit of charging speed with only 30W of charging power, but it still charges your mobile devices faster than most stock chargers.

Best Power Banks

Sometimes the best laptop chargers aren’t strictly laptop chargers. When you need a bit more flexibility and some extra juice — like when you travel or work on the go — laptop power banks are the charging products you need.

1. MAXOAK Laptop Power Bank

GREAT FOR NEW AND OLD DEVICES

When you have a PC at work and a Mac at home, as well as a variety of new and old devices, the Maxoak power bank keeps all of your devices charged without needing multiple wall adapters. It has a powerful maximum output of 130W as well as two DC outputs, an AC outlet and USB ports.

2. Omni 20+ Laptop Power Bank

TSA APPROVED

Great for multiple devices, the Omni 20+ has USC-C compatibility to charge newer devices, but also an AC outlet when you have an older laptop or mobile device in need of a charge. The main highlight, though, is its TSA travel compliance, allowing you to take it with you in the air. That does make it a bit more expensive, however.

3. Anker Powerhouse 100

GREAT FOR CAMPING

It’s always a good idea to bring a power source along when you go into the wilderness. Not only does the Anker Powerhouse 100 have an AC outlet to power your laptop or other various devices, but it can also charge up to four different devices at once. And it can charge quickly, needing only about two hours to completely charge a MacBook Air. For extra wilderness utility, a built-in flashlight has three different lighting modes, because it’s always handy to have a flashlight when you go camping.

