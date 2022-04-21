These MacBook Pro Alternatives Prove You Don’t Need a Mac to Have a Powerful Laptop

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

If we’re being honest, MacBook Pros are expensive, and far from perfect. Until the MacBook Pro 16, Apple had been producing laptops with limited connectivity, a machine with a keyboard that most people strongly disliked (hate is a strong but accurate word), and without a touch display — all for a hefty price tag. There are plenty of other options out there with more connectivity, that are lighter and just as powerful as MacBook Pros.

Don’t get us wrong, MacBooks are some of the best laptops, but you can get as much, if not more power, portability and utility from any of the best MacBook Pro alternatives below.

How We Chose the Best MacBook Pro Alternatives

Choosing the best MacBook Pro alternatives isn’t just picking out the best of the best from each manufacturer. It’s more than that. Instead, you have to realize what the MacBook Pro line represents — power intersecting with beauty. Knowing that, we break down in detail below to give you insights into what factors we considered when making our picks.

13, 14, and 16-inch displays to match the existing MacBook Pro line

Top-of-the-line specs for peak performance

Premium materials paired with solid constructions

Skinny profiles that make them portable and easy for travel

Now that you’ve got an idea for what to look for, take a look at our list of the best MacBook Pro alternatives below.

1. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro

BEST OVERALL

Flaunting one of the cleanest-looking designs, the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro takes the top spot for how it perfectly combines beauty and power into one. You won’t be disappointed by the minimalist design that Samsung has chosen to go with, especially when it tips the scales at under two pounds.

In terms of power, the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro is available in a variety of configurations, including up to a 12th generation Intel Core i7 to handle whatever you’re throwing at it. There’s a dreamy AMOLED touchscreen display that draws attention thanks to its potent iridescence and wide viewing angles.

And lastly, you’ll get some serious work time with the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro because of its fast charging. In fact, it can achieve about 40% of battery power with just 30 minutes of charging. Now how’s that for a proper MacBook Pro alternative? We can see Apple shaking in its boots from here.

2. Dell XPS 13

RUNNER UP

For years now, Dell’s XPS 13 laptop has proven to be reliable, encapsulating everything you need in the best MacBook Pro alternative. The latest iteration is still a marvel because of its streamlined design and excellent performance for all of your productivity needs.

We love the ultra-thin bezel around the display, which makes it look larger than the 13.3-inches its specs sheet indicates. In fact, it has an impressive 80.7% screen-to-body ratio. There’s also plenty of power under the hood, featuring an 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

Not surprisingly, Dell continues to knock it out of the park with the XPS 13 and it makes for a solid MacBook Pro alternative. And you know what else? The company offers a continuous stream of Dell deals on its entire portfolio.

3. Lenovo Yoga 9i

BEST SOUND EXPERIENCE

Lenovo’s Yoga line has been a popular line over the years, but the latest model turns heads because of its gorgeous 4K OLED display. Seriously, it’s a sight to behold because of how colors pop thanks to this panel.

However, what really gets our attention is the robust performance from its rotating soundbar optimized by Bowers & Wilkins. Streaming our favorite shows and movies never looked this good with its OLED display, but its sound performance sweetens the package with its roaring bass and crisp tones.

Beyond that, it’s still a mighty and sleek laptop that serves as a workhorse because it’s powered by a 12th generation Intel Core i7 processor paired with 8GB of RAM.

4. Asus VivoBook Pro 14

BEST SCREEN

When it comes to drawing attention, nothing does it better than a sharp-looking OLED screen. No other laptop has a remarkable one than the Asus VivoBook Pro 14, which features a 14-inch 2.8K (2880 x 1800) 120Hz OLED NanoEdge wide-view display.

Colors are meticulously reproduced because it reaches 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, which essentially means it can produce a wider range of colors. For colorists that are working with ungraded video footage, this will allow them to accurately achieve specific colors.

Of course, the Asus Vivobook S 14X OLED wouldn’t be a worthy MacBook Pro alternative if it weren’t accompanied by top-of-the-line specs. You can expect an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor paired with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

5. Surface Laptop Studio

MOST STYLISH

MacBook Pros are undeniably distinguishable for their metal bodies, clean lines and sturdy construction. If style is high on your list, then you have to check out Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Studio.

Not only does it follow the same minimalist design that MacBook Pros are known for, but Microsoft takes it one step further by offering a convertible option. You can quickly go from typing up emails in laptop mode to drawing a work after converting it into tablet mode.

Nearly every detail of the MacBook Pro has been replicated here by the Surface Laptop Studio, including how its trackpad is recessed by just a smidgen. Over on the productivity side, it’s a heavyweight in the space with its 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU.

6. Razer Blade 14

BEST FOR GAMING

The Razer Blade 14 can be your secret weapon at the office or your after-work-hours gaming laptop. Inside you’ll find 1TB of storage and a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, along with 16GB of RAM.

Whether you’re working or gaming, the content is going to look great on the 1080p, thin-bezel touch display. And somehow, all that power is packed into a lightweight and slender figure. At 3.92 pounds, it’s pretty lightweight compared to traditional gaming laptops. It’s a pricey alternative to a MacBook Pro, but this combination of power and portability is hard to come by.

7. Acer Chromebook Spin 713

BEST CHROMEBOOK

The best MacBook Pro alternatives don’t necessarily need to be all Windows-based laptops. That’s why the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 makes our list because it’s the best option if you’re looking around for a Chromebook.

Its design, in particular, is reminiscent of Apple’s MacBooks because of its slim construction, hard lines, and gray-colored exterior. Best of all, there’s extra utility in the way it can be handled because it can work as a laptop — or folded up to become a handy tablet.

Don’t be fooled that it’s underpowered too because it’s a Chromebook. That’s because it’s accompanied with a 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD.

8. HP Envy x360 13

BEST FOR BUSINESS

Business users can be pretty demanding, given that they’re always on the run and doing something. The HP Envy x360 13 can satisfy their need to finish their workload in an efficient manner because this two-in-one convertible laptop has all the features they need.

Take for example having to constantly take on video calls. The HP Wide Vision HD Camera on the Envy x360 13 also has a dedicated camera shutter button that users can press in an instant to deactivate the camera. It’s perfect when you’re live on a video conference call and need to quickly cut your video feed to do something — like scoot your four-legged pal off your desk without others seeing it.

There’s plenty else for business users to like about this MacBook Pro alternative, like its beautiful OLED panel, 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor, pen for jotting down notes, and much more.

9. LG Gram 15

BEST LIGHTWEIGHT OPTION

The lightest MacBook (13-inch) tips the scales in at 3 pounds, but the LG Gram 15 beats it comfortably at 2.47 pounds. Better yet, it also has a larger 15.6-inch 1080p display.

Talk about maximizing the most out of what you’re given! Even though the LG Gram 15 is the best lightweight option, it’s still a powerhouse despite its slim and light package. It’s fully equipped with beefy hardware, such as an 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and two USB-C ports with Thunderbolt support.

All of that is somehow stuffed inside a chassis that measures at 0.7-inches at its widest.

