The 8 Best Mechanical Keyboards to Help You Type Like a Pro

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Typewriters may be obsolete, but there’s something to be said about how good it felt to feel the keys bob up and down as you typed. In a sense, mechanical keyboards tend to replicate that old-school typing feeling by utilizing spring-activated switches. Most users say these types of keyboards feel better than standard models; they’re often much more responsive, which is one of the main reasons many gamers have turned to mechanical models.

Unlike standard keyboards, mechanical keyboards can generate a spring with every tap. The clickety-clack is something that needs to be felt to be believed, as typing on a keyboard that reacts to your every click may be able to help improve your overall productivity. Plus, it just feels better. We’ve rounded up our favorite options on Amazon. From standard designs to ergonomic models and more, we’ve got options for everyone.

Read More: The Best Cheap Monitors

1. Azio Retro Classic Backlit Mechanical Keyboard

BEST OVERALL

With a frame of high-quality zinc-aluminum in a gorgeous brushed copper color and a black leather top plate that contrasts nicely, this retro keyboard from Azio will instantly transport you back to a simpler age within your first use. Made to mimic old-school typewriters, everything about this keyboard feels vintage, except for its technology. Each key is meticulously tuned to give that “clicky” feedback and sound, while the keyboard as a whole works with Bluetooth and any computer, be it Mac or PC.

Courtesy of Amazon

2. Corsair K95 RGB Platinum Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

MOST DURABLE

Made with insanely sturdy aircraft-grade aluminum, this comprehensive mechanical keyboard comes with programmable macro G-keys that are gently contoured for ease of use. With oodles of built-in lighting effects and 8MB of storage, you can program your keys and set your configurations for later use. Plus, the keyboard itself is gorgeous, and the 100% Cherry MX key switches feature an excellent “clicky” sound that’s oddly satisfying.

Read More: Level Up Your Online Gaming with the Best Gaming Keyboards

Courtesy of Amazon

3. SteelSeries Apex 3 TKL RGB Gaming Keyboard

BEST VALUE

No one will argue that mechanical keyboards are pricey, but they don’t have to be. The SteelSeries Apex 3 TKL RGB Gaming Keyboard has the same slim form factor you know and love, with tactile-but-quiet keypresses. IP32 water and dust resistance means you don’t have to worry much about a spilled drink, while the anti-ghosting measures guarantee accuracy with your keystrokes.

Courtesy of Amazon

4. NuPhy Air75 Mechanical Keyboard

BEST PORTABLE

Once you get used to a specific keyboard, nothing else will do. Why put yourself at a disadvantage by trying to learn a new keyboard amid a heated tournament? The NuPhy Air75 Mechanical Keyboard is an excellent option for home and on the go. Thanks to its tenkeyless design and narrow width — only 16mm at its thinnest point — this keyboard can be packed and carried with you anywhere. It only weighs 18.5oz, too, so you will barely even notice the weight in your bag.

Courtesy of Amazon

5. Kinesis Gaming Freestyle Edge RGB Split Mechanical Keyboard

MOST ERGONOMIC

In the market for an excellent keyboard that doesn’t take up too much room? The cool thing about this KINESIS model is that it can be split in two; you can place one side at one end of your table and the other half at the other for the most comfortable fit. With real Cherry MX Red mechanical switches, awesome RGB lighting with 10 built-in customizable effects and a range of customizable keys, this is easily one of the most ergonomic keyboards around. Plus, the plug-and-play design makes it compatible with virtually every computer or laptop.

Courtesy of Amazon

6. Logitech POP Key Mechanical Wireless Keyboard

MOST CUSTOMIZABLE

How much time do you spend with your keyboard? If you’re like most people, the answer is “a lot.” Why not make it fit you? The Logitech POP Key Mechanical Wireless Keyboard is a fantastic choice for someone who wants to swap things up regularly. Keys can easily be removed and replaced with new keycaps with custom designs or in different colors. It’s available in three basic color options, too: Blast Yellow, Daydream Mint, and Heartbreaker Rose, although the Daydream Mint color looks the best out of the three.

Courtesy of Amazon

7. Redragon K556 RGB LED Backlit Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

HONORABLE MENTION

If you’re a gamer on a budget but can’t live without your 10 keys, the Redragon K556 is a great option. It’s a full-sized keyboard but costs a fraction of what other mechanical keyboards do. It comes with 18 different backlit modes, brown switches, and removable keycaps that you can customize to fit your style. It’s also compatible with nearly every OS out there, so you can easily plug and play.

Courtesy of Amazon

8. DROP The Lord of The Rings

BEST FOR MIDDLE EARTH

Count yourself a Lord of the Rings fan? Chomping at the bit to watch The Rings of Power? Then this set of keys is for you. While not strictly a mechanical keyboard, this is a full set of keycaps you can customize almost any keyboard. Written in English and in the Elvish script Cirth, this keyboard will give you everything you need to fight off Smaug, Sauron, or any other threat that Middle Earth faces. The keys come with Cherry Red switches and are colored in earthy grays and whites.

Courtesy of Amazon

How We Chose the Best Mechanical Keyboards

Mechanical keyboards are known for three main things: responsiveness, durability, and style. We chose the keyboards on this list based on how responsive the keystrokes were, whether a key needed a full press or if only a fraction would work, and how much of an edge that lent to gamers. We also looked at the durability and construction of the keyboards before finally evaluating them based on style and flair. Customizing mechanical keyboards is a big part of why many people use them.