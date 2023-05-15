Some Of The Best Mesh WiFi Routers Are Up To 50% Off Today And Can Eradicate Signal Voids

Some of the best mesh WiFi routers are on sale today with discounts of up to 50% off. These devices can easily eradicate signal dead zones in a home thanks to their ability to effectively boost coverage with ease, and they’re generally a lot simpler to use than many people would expect, and also a lot cheaper than the best long-range routers.

The Amazon Eero line features many different devices, all of which aim to help upgrade WiFi at home. Everyone’s been sat watching a video on their phone as they move through their home, only to find that the thing starts buffering just as they lie down in bed, or go to the toilet, or hide in a cupboard to avoid alerting the children.

There are a few different options on sale today, so SPY has gone through and chosen a good mix of different options when it comes to pricing, discount amount, and function as well. There’s something for just about everyone here, as long as everyone wants to improve the WiFi at home.

$49.99 $69.99 29% off This is the basic version of the eero mesh router, but it still gets the job done. It can prove up to 1,500 square feet of coverage, and can be customized with an app and built-in TrueMesh technology to help reduce dead spots.

$79.99 $159.99 50% off This is the pro version of the router which provides double the speed of the standard router, has two gigabit Ethernet ports, and is really easy to set up.