Take Your Pick: Many Of The Best Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds Are On Sale With Up To 33% Off

This image shows an array of wireless earbuds that are on sale
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jason Coles

We’ve got good news for fans of the best wireless earbuds, because a lot of them are on sale at the moment on Amazon. Seriously, no matter what brand or ecosystem you’re a fan of, there’s probably a great set of earbuds out there just waiting for you to grab them.

Now, while these might not be the best cheap earbuds, there’s no arguing with discounts of up to 33% on brands like Google, Bose, and Beats. We’re not sure why you’d argue with a sale anyway; it seems like a terrible waste of time.

To make sure you don’t have to waste any time at all, we’ve gone ahead and brought together our top picks in each of these brand sales so that you can just read about them quickly and get yourself a good deal. So, let’s dive into the options.

Many Of The Top Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds Are Up To 33% Off

Google Pixel Buds Pro

$149.99 $199.99 25% off

Buy Now On Amazon

The Pixel phones remain a pleasant surprise with just how good they are, and these earbuds are much the same. They’ve got all of the features you’d hope for, but generally a little better than a lot of options on the market. You can also use them easily with Google Assistant, and they work so well with Google phones that it’s hard to recommend anything else for Pixel lovers.

Many Of The Top Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds Are Up To 33% Off

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

$249.00 $299.00 17% off

Buy Now On Amazon

These Bose earbuds are definitely more expensive than most, but you’re also getting all of the expertise of the company when you buy them. They have absurd noise cancelling, are incredibly comfortable, have good battery life and quick-charge capabilities, and have some of the best sound quality you can buy at the moment.

Many Of The Top Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds Are Up To 33% Off

Beats Studio Buds

$99.95 $149.95 33% off

Buy Now On Amazon

The Beats range remain some of the most stylish earbuds on the market, and it’s not just the look that’s worth the money, because they sound great as well. The noise cancelling on these is excellent, they’re sweat-resistant for those who love to workout, and they have a solid battery life of eight hours.

Many Of The Top Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds Are Up To 33% Off

Sony WF-C500 Truly Wireless In-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds

$68 $99.99 32% off

Buy Now On Amazon

Sony is known for making high-quality tech across a wide-range of different things, but their headphones aren’t necessarily what comes to mind first. Maybe they should be though, because these earbuds have a wide-range of good features like noise-cancelling and water-resistance, but are also fairly well-priced, especially with 32% off

