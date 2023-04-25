Grab This Amazing Portable Charger While It’s Only $14 And Never Run Out Of Mobile Juice

This amazing portable charger has plenty of juice to keep any mobile phone going for longer, and other features that make it worth the money. It’s normally $24.99, but thanks to a hefty 44% discount on Amazon, it’s a mere $13.99 today, which is a small price to pay for making sure that mobile phone always has another charge in it.

Aside from a capacity that rivals some of the best portable solar phone chargers, this nifty device can actually charge three devices at once. It has three outputs, which allows multiple phones or tablets to be charged at the same time, all with a 5W output. While that’s not going to fast-charge anything, it’s good enough to keep up with a lot of mobile phone power usage, and is a great device to have when out and about for long periods of time.

It also has some useful safety features, like the ones found in the best iPhone chargers. These features mean that the device should never damage anything it’s hooked up to as it has built-in safeguards against excessive current flow, overheating, and overcharging. All of these features combine to make for a portable charger that’s incredibly useful to have around, especially at this massively reduced price.