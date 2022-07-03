The Best Prime Day Video Game Deals We Expect To See in 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

With Prime Day just around the corner on July 12 and July 13, and scorching-hot weather keeping everyone indoors, the annual shopping bonanza is the perfect time to snag a few new video games for your collection. Prime Day is an excellent time to jump on literally thousands of different Amazon Prime Day deals, and you can save a tremendous amount on games — sometimes seeing prices drop to as low as $10 or less, even for newer titles.

Keep an eye out for some of this year’s biggest releases, like Horizon: Forbidden West or Pokemon Legends: Arceus. You might also be able to snag a new Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5, although the availability of these isn’t guaranteed (and if they do come in stock, they’re going to sell out fast).

The best Prime Day video game deals will be reserved for Amazon Prime members, of course, but you can still jump on a lot of what’s out there. Even if you aren’t an Amazon Prime member, you can sign up for a quick 30-day trial and take advantage of those shipping savings, then cancel your subscription before it expires. (Maybe use that time to binge-watch some of the best Prime Video shows, too.)

RELATED: All the Benefits You Get With Amazon Prime Membership

If you’re not already an Amazon Prime member, you ought to sign up to be able to get the most bang for your Prime-Day buck. Luckily, Amazon lets you sign up and immediately get access to all of the best Prime Day video game deals.

Start Your Amazon Prime 30-Day Free Trial

One last thing: Prime Day has become such a cultural phenomenon that other companies are jumping on board too, so don’t forget to look for deals from Target, Walmart and Best Buy.

What Happened During Last Year’s Prime Day Video Game Deals?

No two Prime Days are ever alike, but you can expect a lot of the same sorts of deals from year to year. These are a few of the best video game deals we saw last year:

Fire Emblem: Three Houses for $40 (from $60)

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening for $40 (from $60)

Razer Basilisk V2 gaming mouse for $35 (from $80)

SteelSeries Arctic 1 Gaming Headset for $35 (from $50)

It’s not just games on sale, but accessories, too. Prime Day is also one of the best times to save on the Nintendo tax.

The Best Prime Day Video Game Deals

These are some of the best Prime Day video game deals we’ve seen yet. While not all of the deals will be announced ahead of time, we’ve rounded up the ones you can take advantage of right now — and believe us, you should pull the trigger sooner rather than later. There’s a limited stock, and it will sell out quickly.

Amazon Luna Controller

Amazon Luna is Amazon’s cloud gaming service. While subscribing to Luna’s channels is as little as $5 per month, the controller itself normally costs $70. During Prime Day, that price is down to just $40. It’s not just for cloud gaming, either — the Luna controller is pretty well made and works great as a backup for Switch and Xbox gamers.

Courtesy of Amazon

Far Cry 6

The Far Cry series has always been popular, but the fact that Far Cry 6 boasts Giancarlo Esposito in its voice cast garnered a lot of interest. It maintains the same open-world exploration and gameplay fans have come to love, with a gritter storyline that previous entries. You can snag it for just $15 on PS4, down from its usual $60. There’s a PS5 upgrade included.

Courtesy of Amazon

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

The cast might not be quite the same as in the MCU (and it’s a little weird to see anyone except Chris Pratt as Star Lord), but this is a fun game with a lot of action and great storytelling. PlayStation 5 gamers can score this game for just $30 versus its usual price of $60, while Xbox gamers can get it for slightly less at $27. Bear in mind that it’s also on Game Pass, too.

Courtesy of Amazon

Elden Ring

It’s impossible to talk video games without mentioning this year’s Souls-like. Elden Ring is easily one of the most popular games to release yet in 2022 and is a strong contender for Game of the Year. It comes with all the difficulty and hard-won progression of any Souls-like, but with systems that make it more approachable for newcomers to the franchise. During Prime Day, you can pick it up for $47 versus its usual price of $60.

Courtesy of Amazon

PowerA Enhanced Controller: Animal Crossing Edition

If you missed the chance to pick up a limited-edition Animal Crossing Switch, now’s your chance to grab a controller that fits the theme. The PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller has mappable buttons, an ergonomic feel, and up to 30 hours of battery life on just two AA batteries.

Courtesy of Amazon

3 Month PC Game Pass Membership

Game Pass is the single best value in gaming in the modern world, and perhaps that there’s ever been. A quick count shows 521 different titles to choose from, especially now that EA Play is included. That’s more titles than this author has ever owned in his entire 29 years of gaming, and almost all of them are great. You can try out Game Pass on PC for three months for just $25, down from $30.

Courtesy of Amazon

Razer Kraken Gaming Headset in Green

The Razer Kraken provides 7.1 surround sound and positional audio to give you the best advantage in gaming possible. You’ll be able to hear opponents as they approach you from the sides or from behind, and the custom-tuned 50mm drivers deliver high-quality sound. Best of all, the cooling gel cushions on the ear pieces let you play all day without getting swamp ear. During Prime Day, you can pick it up just $40 instead of its usual $80.

Courtesy of Amazon

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Ghostwire: Tokyo is one of the biggest PS5 exclusives of the year. It’s a creepy game that throws the player into the heart of a futuristic Tokyo infested with supernatural foes. It’s an action game that lets you use elemental abilities to fight your way through to the heart of the mystery and answer the question: where the heck did everyone go? Right now, it’s $50 instead of $60, but you might see greater savings during Prime Day itself.

Courtesy of Amazon

$50 eShop Card

The Nintendo eShop has a lot of great games on there (and with the Wii U version going away, now is a great time to stock up on virtual console games). You can pick up a $50 eShop card for just $45 right now. Savings aren’t huge, but they add up.

Courtesy of Amazon

It Takes Two

It Takes Two is one of the best couch co-op games around. It’s fun, lighthearted, and perfect for newcomers to games. Right now, you can pick it up for just $20 instead of its usual $40.

Courtesy of Amazon

The Best Games Demand the Best Gaming TVs