Here Are the Best New Products Our Editors Have Tested So Far in 2022

Best in Technology

Best In Grooming

Best in Home & Kitchen

Best of the Rest

We’re huge tech nerds here at SPY. We’re constantly testing the newest technology released to the public to determine whether or not they’re worth a purchase by the general public. Heck, we even have a dedicated tech editor John Velasco (who you can keep up with on Instagram and Twitter) whose entire role here is essential to keeping the rest of us up to date about what’s going on in the world of tech.

So what are the best new products of 2022 in the tech space? Peep the best laptops, smartphones and audio products we’ve gotten our hands on for testing (and fallen in love with) so far this year.

Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra

With striking visuals from three cameras, a 6.8-inch AMOLED display and an S-Pen stylus that we once thought would be gone forever in the Samsung space, the brand-new Samsung Galaxy S22 models are something to rave about. See you later, iPhone. The new flagship smartphones from Samsung are worthy competitors to the iPhone 13, and they’re undoubtedly the best smartphones released so far in 2022.

Zygo Solo Underwater Headphones

While we’ve tested just about everything at this point, we’ve never tested anything even close to similar to the Zygo Solo Underwater Headphones. Yeah, you read that right — headphones that can go underwater. And they’re absolutely superb, as our site director Tim Werth (who you can catch on Instagram and Twitter) can attest.

Samsung Freestyle

Meet the swiss army knife of digital smart projectors: the Samsung Freestyle. This might be our tech editor John Velaso’s favorite piece of technology released in 2022 so far. Why? Find out here.

Echo Show 15

Next up, we have the new Echo Show 15, Amazon’s new flagship smart display. Sure, we’ve been fans of Echo devices since the very first model was released in 2014, but after testing the Echo Show 15, there’s a new leader among Amazon’s long list of Echo devices. We do hope that Amazon makes some improvements with future models, but this device still deserves pride of place in your smart home.

Lenovo Slim 9i

Lenovo just dropped a number of gorgeous, slim laptops — and they’re all putting the Macbook Air to shame. Sorry, not sorry. It’s typically a little hard for us creative types to put down our MacBooks, but the Lenovo Slim Laptop Series has made it way too easy. These laptops won’t be available until later this month, but our tech editor recently got the chance to try them out. Check back later this month for a full review.

Bose Portable Smart Speaker

A portable smart speaker with booming sound, immense battery life, voice control built-in and a lightweight hold? Count us in. The Bose Portable Smart Speaker is easily one of the best speakers we’ve tested this year.

Govee Smart Rope Light

Ready to control a funky light with just the sound of your voice? Then you’ll love the Govee Smart Rope Light just as much as we do. Twist and bend the rope to create any design you want on your walls, choose from thousands of colors to set the right mood and even sync it to music. As you can see, our product tester was even able to spell out her own name with this smart rope light.

Wyze Cam Spotlight

The Wyze Cam Spotlight is Amazon’s number one best-selling security camera, so we obviously had to give it a whirl ourselves. The outcome? Obsessed. The best part? It’s almost always on sale.

Ray-Ban Stories

Alright, let’s get real for a second. We’re almost always incredibly cautious when it comes to smart sunglasses because we’ve genuinely never seen the point of them. Thankfully, Ray-Ban Stories has changed that thought forever. These glasses (in collaboration with Facebook, might we add) will absolutely change all the negative thoughts you have toward smart Bluetooth sunglasses.

Nanit Pro Smart Baby Monitor

One thing we’ve been on the hunt for this year? The world’s best baby monitor. And, guess what? We found it in the Nanit Pro Smart Baby Monitor. With three mounting options and night vision, we’re sure you’ll love it, too.

Best in Grooming

Grooming is essential for keeping basic skin, hair and hygiene needs at bay. We’ve tested tons of grooming products this year so far from the best bald head shavers to pimple patches that diminish the look of red spots overnight. Check out our go-to picks below.

Skull Shaver Pitbull Gold PRO

This year, our e-commerce and special projects editor Tyler Schoeber (who you can follow on Twitter and Instagram) tested bald head shaver after bald head shaver in hopes to discover the greatest bald head shaver of all time. And, you know what? We found it. The Skull Shaver Pitbull Gold PRO blows every other bald head shaver out of the water with its incredibly ergonomic design, long battery life, smooth shave and affordable price.

Tyler Schoeber | SPY

TheraFace PRO

You’ve heard of the Theragun, haven’t you? What might be considered the world’s most popular (and effective, in our eyes) massage gun on the market? Well, Therabody just released the TheraFace PRO this year, a massage gun made specifically for your mug. Our senior e-commerce editor Taylor Galla (who you can keep up with on Twitter) had the chance to check it out for herself and it’s safe to say she’s a massive fan.

Wolf Project Hydrating Sheet Mask

For dudes reluctant to throw on a sheet face mask that comes in a bright pink or glittery package, check out the Wolf Project Hydrating Sheet Mask for men. Not only does it give off some serious bro vibes visually, but it’s also really hydrating.

Bevel Pro Trimmer + Clipper

The Bevel Pro Trimmer + Clipper is genuinely the futuristic trimmer/clipper duo we’ve been waiting for. With numerous heads for an easy shave and an ergonomic design that won’t slip out of your hands, this buzzer is well worth your purchase.

Disco Overnight Pimple Sticker

Have a pimple? If only you could get rid of it overnight. Oh, wait, with these Overnight Pimple Stickers for men, you might actually be able to. This brand new grooming product is made by Disco, one of our favorite men’s skin care companies, and these stickers are specifically formulated for men’s needs.

Best in Home & Kitchen

Looking at making your home your safe space? The kind of place you feel overwhelmingly comfortable being your true self in? Well, we’ve got a few products we’ve tested that we can’t get enough of right now we’re sure you’ll love.

Casper Hyperlite Sheets

Casper’s Hyperlite Sheets are absolutely essential for warm weather or hot sleepers. They’re exceptionally soft, very lightweight and overall, are the kind of sheets that’ll make you never want to leave your bed. Trust us, you’ll never want to change your sheets again.

De’Longhi La Specialista Arte Espresso Machine

Want some tea? Our senior editor Taylor Galla doesn’t even like coffee that much and she still thinks that the De’Longhi La Specialista Arte Espresso Machine is worth the $700 price point. That’s how much she loved it after trying.

Pluto Pillow

The Pluto Pillow is a personalized pillow made specifically for you. Yeah, it might be pricy, but after testing it for ourselves, the price feels more than worth it. They say you can’t pay for a good night’s sleep, but nowadays, it feels like you can.

MIRROR

There’s no doubt you’ve heard of it. Heck, there’s no doubt you’ve probably considered it for yourself. A home workout disguised as a gorgeous home mirror? Seems too good to be true, doesn’t it? We were skeptical at first, but now we think fitness mirrors are here to stay. In testing and comparison to a lesser-known mirror home workout brand, we feel that MIRROR is really reinventing the way we work out at home.

Full Review: Is the MIRROR Smart Gym Worth It?

Best of the Rest

While we couldn’t really categorize these last few, we also couldn’t leave them out. Check out the best of the rest of the products we’ve tested so far in 2022 that you simply need to know about.

Fresh Clean Tees Eco Fresh T-Shirts

You know how we looked far and wide to discover the world’s best bald head shaver? Well, we did the same thing for the world’s best t-shirt. And, of course, we found it. We reviewed Fresh Clean Tees in 2021, but after reviewing around 30 more t-shirts from other brands, we came to the final conclusion that nothing gets better than Fresh Clean Tees. However, if you’re looking for the best new products of 2022, then we recommend checking out the brand’s new sustainable line of tees.

The Pink Stuff Miracle All-Purpose Cleaning Paste

When we saw The Pink Stuff go viral on TikTok, it was a given that we would have to try it for ourselves. After using this product on some stubborn stains in our own home, we can say with confidence that this cleaner lives up to the hype.

YETI Rambler

Last but not least, you need to check out the YETI Rambler. This insulated water bottle is a whopping 64 ounces in total, which all in all, is your daily eight glasses. Keep water cold for hours on end and slug down as much as you want with the included chug cap. It’s our e-commerce and special project editor Tyler’s favorite.

LifeStraw Peak Series Water Filters

Check back this weekend for our full review of the LifeStraw Peak Series Water Filters, which was released in March 2022. The original LifeStraw is a popular gift, and it’s often on sale during Amazon Prime Day. For the first time in years, LifeStraw has a new line of water filters for sale, and our product tester took these products into the wild for an in-depth review. We were impressed with the results, and we think this is a must-have for any emergency kit or camping bag.