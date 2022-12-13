Your PS5 Setup Isn’t Complete Until You Have These Essential Accessories

If you’re reading this and you’ve managed to get your hands on a PS5, we’re genuinely impressed. But your quest isn’t over yet, the next heroic feat you’ll need to perform is to outfit your console with the best PS5 accessories.

And while the console still might be in its infancy, that doesn’t mean there aren’t some essentials you need to grab for your new console. That’s why we’ve put together a starter pack of the essential gear you need to make the most of your PS5 experience.

Whether you need extra controllers, a headset or more storage, we got you covered. So keep scrolling and see what’s missing from your PS5 setup with these eight essentials.

The Best PlayStation 5 Accessories At A Glance

Courtesy of Walmart BEST PS5 ACCESSORY OVERALL $69.00 The very first thing you’re going to need once you manage to lock down a new PS5 is a controller. Sure, local multiplayer and couch co-op isn’t as commonplace as they used to be, thanks to the rise of online multiplayer, but there will inevitably be times when a couple of friends come over, and you need to show them what’s what in a game of FIFA. With another official Sony DualSense controller on hand, you can not only get Player 2 on the sticks, but they’ll never be able to complain that you saddled them with the knockoff controller.

BEST PS5 AUDIO ACCESSORY $69.95 $99.95 30% off The Sony Playstation Pulse 3D wireless headphones might be the best headset you can buy for your PS5, but it’s currently sold out through retailers, and resellers/scalpers are price gouging, which sucks. But thankfully, there are quality alternatives, and you need not look further than the Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2, which not only packs plenty of audio quality but is fully compatible with the PS5’s 3D audio. Even better, it costs less than the Pulse 3D.

BEST PS5 CAMERA ACCESSORY $59.99 If you are interested in Twitch streaming, you will need a good webcam at the very minimum. The easiest way to get up and running with your PS5 is to pick up the PS5 HD Camera, which captures your likeness in 1080p resolution and can even automatically remove the background behind you without needing a green screen, giving you that pro streamer look you’ve come to know and love.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST PS5 STORAGE ACCESSORY $109.99 $149.99 27% off Sure, the PS5 comes with 825 GB of usable SSD storage, but considering games can take up as much as 225 GB, you’re going to fill that thing up sooner than later. And while the PS5 doesn’t support external SSDs, you can still plug the WD_Black P10 HDD (one of those with the spinning platters) and easily add an additional 5 TB of space at a relatively cheap price. The last thing you want to do is delete a game to free up space, only to have to wait an hour or two for it to download when you realize you want to play it a few days later.

Amazon BEST CHARGING ACCESSORY $19.99 Smartly priced under $20, NexiGo’s DualSense controller charging station is practically a no-brainer purchase, especially if you’re a person playing their PS5 multiple times a week for hours. NexiGo updated their charging port to be more stable and faster charging so you can get back to what matters most. Additionally, the charger produces a pulsating orange glow when charging and then turns white when your controller is done, letting you know when it’s time to get back to your favorite game.

Amazon BEST PS5 MEDIA ACCESSORY $29.99 If you or someone you know uses the PS5 as an all-in-one media hub, investing in a remote can be an easy implication for everyone in the house. The controller makes navigating through all your connected streaming applications a breeze and even includes buttons to jump right into fan favorites like Disney+, Netflix, Spotify, and YouTube.

Amazon BEST PS5 TV $798.00 If you’ve upgraded to a PS5 but haven’t upgraded your TV accordingly, now is a great time to consider the Sony X90J Bravia. In addition to many other great features, including 4K HDR, the X90J includes some special enhancements for PS5 consoles, including 120fps output and a fantastically low input lag of 8.5ms. Basically, if you want to make the most of your PS5, the X90J is your partner in crime, the Ratchet to your Clank.

Best Racing controller $399.99 Racing games are a constant joy to play for a lot of people, but the standard controllers don’t always translate well. If you’ve got a speed freak in your life, then grabbing this Thrustmaster Racing Wheel is an excellent way to show you care. Not only does it come with a reactive wheel, but the pedals are magnetic for better feedback, and it has loads of action buttons too.

best custom controller $222.21 $289.99 23% off A good controller is worth a thousand words, or something. The HexGaming Rival Pro is an intensely flashy controller with extra joysticks, more back buttons, and many other awesome features to play around with. It’s one of the pricier controllers on the market, but it works well with PlayStation 5 and is a good choice for those looking for something more high-end.