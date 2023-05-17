Get This Awesome Rechargeable Headlamp For Only $13 To Make Camping, Hiking, And Late Night Runs Safer

The best headlamps are the ones that can be used in a lot of different situations. In fact, some of the best ones can easily double as one of the best running lights too. This rechargeable headlamp is currently on sale for just $12.74, which is a 45% reduction from the full price, and it’s got a lot of the feature people look for in the best headlamps.

For starters, it has a 230-degree wide beam to help the user see not just what’s directly in front of them, but also light up things to either side as well. This makes it especially good for hiking, where the path may not be as obvious, or for camping, when seeing more is always a good thing. It’s also IPX4 waterproof, which means it can be used even if the weather goes south, which is often when visibility can suddenly fail.

It’s also not only comfortable, but also surprisingly lightweight as well. It even has a motion detector on the side to allow the user to turn it on or off with just a wave, and a battery life of up to eight hours depending on the lighting mode in use. The sheer versatility of this light makes it an excellent gift, or just a useful tool to have lying around the house just in case.