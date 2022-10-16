The Best Robot Toys Can Help Your Kids Develop a Love of STEM

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

If there’s one common takeaway from films like WALL-E, I, Robot, Transformers, and the whole Terminator series, it would be that robots are the future. You could make the case that robots are the present. Exposure to robots is only going to increase in the coming years with self-driven cars, even-smarter homes, and more convenient robot-lead solutions in public places. Robots are quickly becoming the norm. Whether for yourself or your kids, add one of these best robot toys to your household this holiday season. They’re one of the best Christmas gifts money can buy when it comes to having fun and learning at the same time.

The best robot toys provide hours of fun and enjoyment, and they can also be advanced teaching tools that show kids useful life and job skills. With 58% of students under 25 currently studying for jobs that are expected to be radically changed by automation in the coming years, it’s more important than ever to be familiar with new tech. STEM learning toys incorporate numerous elements that benefit users, especially compared to other non-robotic toys.

Keep scrolling to find our favorite robot toys for sale in 2022 and some info on the benefits of STEM learning.

What Are STEM Toys?

STEM is a learning approach that integrates science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Students acquire a surprising array of applicable skills by focusing on these elements. Many toy makers are now creating STEM toys designed to teach basic science skills or spark an interest in STEM subjects. Today, you can find STEM and robot toys designed for toddlers, tweens and teens, and they’re some of our favorite toys to give as gifts.

Potential benefits of STEM learning can include:

Acquisition of construction skills

Problem-solving

Initiative

Creativity

Digital literacy

Tuning of fine motor skills

Critical analysis

The ability to prevent a robot uprising

Read More: Best CoComelon Toys

So, what is the best robot toy? We’ve got you covered with the latest and greatest innovations and the best robot toys for every age.

1. Fisher-Price DJ Bouncin’ Beats ​ BEST FOR BABIES Read More: The Best Baby Toys Little ones can have fun with an age-appropriate robot toy like the Fisher-Price DJ Bouncin’ Beats. The interactive robot toy has buttons that little hands can push to activate lights, songs and phrases, helping entertain babies ages nine to 36 months while teaching them through play. There’s even a mic button that allows for playback and remix effects that little ones will love. AGES 3+ Courtesy of Amazon Fisher-Price DJ Bouncin’ Beats ​ $44.97 Buy Now on Amazon

2. Smart Teddy

BEST FOR LEARNING GOOD HABITS

Children can touch Smart Teddy’s paw to activate their favorite stories and hold Smart Teddy’s paw over an interactive sticker to signal when they want Smart Teddy to help them exercise or chat. The parent-enabled app helps adults guide their little ones toward healthy habits, with Smart Teddy reminding babies, toddlers, and small children to do things like brush their teeth and use the potty. SPY received an early sample of the interactive Smart Teddy, which looks and feels like a regular stuffy but is capable of much more. Its robot-like features teach kids, providing fun and educational facts and helping them develop good habits. It also helps calm little ones thanks to its soothing voice and fluffy body, perfect for hugs.

AGES 3+

Courtesy of Amazon

3. Top Race Store Dancing Toy Robot

BEST DANCING ROBOT

Who says robots can’t get groovy? This dancing robot can sing 10 different kids’ songs, shoot discs, complete math quizzes, tell children’s stories and flash dance whenever you want them to. The remote control has a designated dance button that you can press to boogie, but you can also tell them to move forward and back and raise and lower their arms in a dance-like fashion. Fun!

AGES 3+

Courtesy of Amazon

4. Force1 Ditto Mini Talking Robot for Kids

BEST MINI ROBOT

This robot is tiny so smaller kids can also enjoy the benefits of a robot toy. It has 11 different posable joints, a voice changer and light-up options. Your child can tell the robot secret messages that it’ll read off in its robot voice as its LED eyes light up. It stands at 4.5″ tall so it’s the perfect size for travel and its die-cast metal body is plenty durable for bumps along the journey. The batteries are also included, so your new robot friend will be ready to use as soon as your child opens him up.

AGES 3+

Courtesy of Amazon

5. WeDraw Interactive Talking Robot BEST FOR YOUNG ARTISTS For a robot that helps kids engage with their artistic side and improve their penmanship and reading and writing skills, we like the WeDraw Interactive Talking Robot. Nicknamed the Eggy, the robot comes with several age-appropriate lessons for preschoolers and young students. Using the different cards included, the Eggy and its robot arm help kids learn to draw and write letters and shapes. Older kids will have fun with the interactive math lessons and matching games. The screen-free robot is ideal for kids ages three to six who want to continue learning outside the classroom in a fun and interactive setting. AGES 3+ Courtesy of Amazon WeDraw Interactive Talking Robot $69.98 $79.98 13% OFF Buy Now on Amazon

6. Educational Insights Design & Drill Robot

BEST FOR PRESCHOOLERS

If your kid often sees mom or dad working with tools, they’ll get a thrill out of being able to play along on their own screwdriver-worthy tasks using the Educational Insights Design & Drill Robot. The fun robot is aimed at kids between the ages of three and six and has removable, snap-on arms alongside numerous screw-ready holes that let your child use the easy-to-use, kid-friendly screwdriver. The set boasts 15 multi-colored bolts along with decorative stickers to further add to the STEM learning experience during play.

AGES 3+

Courtesy of Amazon

7. 4M Green Science Solar Robot Kit

SOLAR-POWERED

This solar-powered robot teaches your child about robotics, STEM subjects and environmentalism as it runs solely on solar power and requires no batteries. Everything you need to construct your new sun-powered friend is included in this kit. Regular household recycled materials can be added to your robot to turn him into a dinosaur, monster, or other creature with personality. The instructions for that step are also included in the kit.

AGES 3+

Courtesy of Amazon

8. PAWZ The Calming Pup

BEST FOR MINDFULNESS

The newly designed PAWZ The Calming Pup teaches mindfulness and calming techniques. Part night light, part toy, when kids feel overwhelmed, they can follow the lighted prompts on their PAWZ and learn how to slow their breathing and calm themselves. Great for keeping in a playroom or bedroom, SPY received an early edition of PAWZ and we liked that it looks like a regular toy thanks to its cute design, but it has been created to help kids relax and move through meltdowns with less stress.

AGES 3+

Courtesy of Amazon

9. Fisher-Price Think & Learn Code-a-Pillar Toy

BEST FOR YOUNG CODERS

The Fisher-Price Think & Learn Code-a-Pillar Toy is aimed at kids between the ages of three and six and provides a fun introduction to the principles of coding. The motorized bug’s body is made up of eight rearrangeable body segments that command the device to perform various actions including going forward, left and right. For a more interactive experience, the Code-a-Pillar also features blinking eyes, makes fun noise,s and includes two target discs to give users a challenge and encourage problem-solving, planning and critical thinking.

AGES 3+

Courtesy of Amazon

10. All Terrain Batmobile RC

FOR BATMAN FANS

If you have a fan of the caped crusader in your home, they’re going to love the new All-Terrain Batmobile RC. Kids will enjoy using the 2.4GHz dual joystick controller to direct their water-resistant Batmobile through all terrain, with the RC boasting an impressive 100-foot range. Great for indoor and outdoor play, the RC can handle water, snow, mud, rocks, and grass and comes with a 4” Batman to place inside the car. Someone has to fight all the bad guys, right?

AGES 4+

Courtesy of Amazon

11. BEESTECH LED Walking Robot Dinosaur Toy

BEST BUDGET DINO

For some kids, the promise of a dinosaur-shaped anything will be enough to signal excitement. So add colorful lights, a life-like roaring sound and the ability to walk, and this BEESTECH LED Walking Robot Dinosaur Toy is sure to be a winner. This is a great toy for kids because it breaks down into 16 different pieces, giving your child’s brain an exercise in the fun of putting it back together again using the included, kid-friendly screwdriver.

AGES 4+

Courtesy of Amazon

12. Learning Resources Code & Go Robot Mouse Activity Set DOUBLE SET Learning Resources has several options worth checking out if you’re wondering what the best robot toy for little ones is. One of our favorites is their Code & Go Mouse Activity Set. Bought separately or together, the set teaches kids ages 4 and up the basics of coding, empowering young critical thinkers to use the included controls to make their mouse move around its course and complete tasks. Kids can create paths and mazes that require the robot mouse to follow commands and find its cheese. Lights and sounds add to the fun of this interactive STEM robot toy. AGES 4+ Courtesy of Learning Resources Learning Resources Code & Go Robot Mouse Activity Set $77.98 $92.98 16% OFF Buy Now on Amazon 15. Novie Interactive Smart Robot BEST SMART ROBOT On first exposure, the Novie Interactive Smart Robot may look simple and unassuming, but once you get it out of the box and set it free, you’ll realize a lot is going on with this little robot. Available in three different colors, Novie can perform over 75 individual actions and learn 12 different tricks. It also understands hand gestures and works in one of three different training modes. You can teach Novie beginner, intermediate, and advanced tricks, meaning this compact, pocket-sized robot isn’t just fun for kids. Additionally, should your Novie ever meet another of its kind, you’ll get to watch them interact with each other. AGES 4+ Courtesy of Amazon Novie Interactive Smart Robot $28.98 Buy Now on Amazon 16. Miko 3: AI-Powered Smart Robot for Kids BEST AI FOR KIDS The newly released Miko 3 is an AI-Powered smart robot for kids that is splurge-worthy. SPY received one of the new models to test and we haven’t seen our 4-year-old since the box was opened. Kidding, but our little one has been glued to the smart robot, which is like an advanced tablet with the ability to move and dance with kids. There are several interactive games and videos and the Miko 3 gets smarter the more your child uses the robot, with the Miko able to help with languages, math, and more. A paid app is required to access most of the content, but it has an educational angle and includes videos and learning modules from Disney, Paramount and Kidoodle TV. AGES 5+ Courtesy of Amazon Miko 3: AI-Powered Smart Robot for Kids $211.65 $249.00 15% OFF Buy Now on Amazon

17. Learning Resources Botley the Coding Robot

NON-SCREEN TIME CODING ROBOT

For an educational robot that teaches coding without the need for a screen, it doesn’t get much better than the Learning Resources Botley the Coding Robot. An excellent STEM toy for kids ages five and older, Botley allows kids to learn coding with a hands-on experience that enables them to turn their friendly robot into a police car, ghost, and more. SPY received a sample of the Botley and we liked its user-friendly design and its ability to be paired with expanded coding sets that allow the toy to grow with young coders. The Botley comes with a brightly colored and marked controller that enables kids to move the robot, turn on music and lights and more.

AGES 5+

Courtesy of Amazon

18. Mattel Games Rock Em’ Sock Em’ Robots

BEST RETRO PICK

Okay, this is a real throwback, but they’re technically a robot toy and kind of the OG robotic toy if you ask us. Rock Em’ Sock Em’ Robots have been delivering hard-hitting punches and gut-busting fun for over 40 years! You can still order them online and play this classic boxing battle game between Red Rocker and the Blue Bomber again. The game plays realistic sounds that evoke the jaw-jolting action throughout the match so you’ll be fully immersed — just don’t be the first person to get your block knocked off!

AGES 5+

Courtesy of Amazon

19. Little Tikes Tobi 2 Robot Smartwatch

BEST WEARABLE ROBOT

For a robot that kids can wear, there are the Little Tikes Tobi 2 Robot Smartwatch. The smartwatch allows kids to take their entertainment on the go, from playing games to accessing traditional watch features like a timer, calculator, alarm, calendar and even set reminders. Kids will enjoy playing with the built-in camera, which allows them to shoot videos and pictures and add silly stickers to their shots, with the smartwatch able to store up to 3,000 photos or 30 minutes of video. SPY received a sample of the Little Tikes Tobi 2 Robot Smartwatch and we liked that it encouraged creativity and activity, with the Tobi tracking steps and featuring a dance activity game. It also comes with Parental Controls to make it easy for adults to set screen time limits and approve wireless connectivity connections.

AGES 6+

Courtesy of Amazon

20. DEXOR Robot | Robot Mech Action Model

BEST BARGAIN

If you want to skip apps and batteries but are still looking for a robot that encourages STEM learning, check out the DEXOR Robot Mech Action Model. Kids ages 6 and up will enjoy building their own robot, which can stand 12” high. The robot suit, made from over 100 pieces, can be built to hold a small toy character and is fully customized using stickers and accessories. Dexor makes several robot sets that allow kids to collect and build an entire fleet of warriors.

AGES 6+

Courtesy of Amazon

21. Wonder Workshop Dash – Coding Robot for Kids 6+

AWARD WINNING

This award-winning toy has a variety of functions that will inspire a love of STEM and education in young kids. This voice-activated robot will instantly respond to your kids and dash around the room, which makes it a great distraction for kids stuck at home. Like the best robot toys, it helps kids learn about computer programming and cause and effect. As an added bonus, kids can attach LEGO blocks to the robot to customize it to their liking. While many of the best robot toys include complicated setup instructions and require actually building the robot, Dash comes ready to play as soon as you take it out of the box.

AGES 6+

Courtesy of Amazon

22. Original BB-8 by Sphero

COMES FULLY ASSEMBLED

Read More: Best Gifts For Star Wars fans

For a robot that Star Wars fans can start playing with straight out of the box, there’s the hugely popular Original BB-8 by Sphero. The BB-8 arrives fully assembled with a polycarbonate shell that is durable and waterproof, making it ideal for this planet and those in a galaxy far, far away. The BB-8 has a Bluetooth connection that allows users to control the droid up to 30 meters away. Users can also control the droid using a Force Band (sold separately).

AGES 6+

Courtesy of Amazon

23. Sikaye RC Robot

BEST GESTURE SENSING

This Sikaye RC Robot is a human-shaped device that sits just over 10 inches tall. It comes with two different ways to control its movements. The first is the included infrared remote control which lets you make the robot sing, dance, walk and interact with you. Alternatively, you can use only hand gestures to control your robot. It’s capable of 50 different actions and is a great way to encourage creativity in kids. Its LED face further adds to its ability to interact while the included USB cable makes charging easy.

AGES 6+

Courtesy of Amazon

24. WolVol Remote Control Robot Police Toy

BEST REMOTE CONTROLLED

Having the WolVol Remote Control Robot Police Toy in your home is like having your own Robocop. WolVol is built to last and boasts a high-quality construction that can endure the rigors of day-to-day life with a child. The robot comes with a 10-channel remote control which lets you make it walk in all directions, turn around, dance and fire missiles. For added stimulation, you’ll also find several beautiful and flashing lights spread over its body, while the built-in speaker means certain moves are accompanied by sound effects. This is a great gift idea for kids who love robots.

AGES 6+

Courtesy of Amazon

25. LEGO Star Wars Boost Droid Commander Learn to Code Building Set BEST STAR WARS CROSSOVER Read More: Best Gifts For Star Wars fans LEGO consistently releases some of the coolest robot toys every year, including their hard-to-find Mindstorms. The LEGO Star Wars Boost Droid Commander is another great LEGO and Star Wars mashup that is also one of the best robot toys thanks to its coding abilities. Kids can build three droids, including R2-D2, a Gonk Droid and a Mouse Droid, and then use the LEGO Boost Star Wars app to control the Move Hub in the droids and get their robots moving. AGES 8+ Courtesy of Walmart LEGO Star Wars Boost Droid Commander Learn to Code Building Set $289.99 Buy Now

26. Sphero Mini Soccer: App-Enabled Programmable Robot Ball

TRAVEL-FRIENDLY

Sphero is another company that consistently releases top robot toys, including their Mini Soccer Programmable Robot Ball. Great for taking on the go, the soccer ball is the size of a ping pong ball and works with Sphero’s free (that’s right parents, free!) app to control the gyroscope, accelerometer, and colorful LED lights inside the ball. Kids can use their new coding skills to play preloaded games with the soccer ball or code their own games. We also like that the Sphero soccer ball has an impressive one-hour battery life.

AGES 8+

Courtesy of Amazon

27. Hot Wheels Disney Lightyear Remote Control Space Ranger Jetpack Vehicle

BEST KID-FRIENDLY DRONE

Toy Story and Hot Wheels come together in this uber-fun collaboration that will have kids flying to infinity and beyond. The remote control drone allows kids to control their very own Buzz Lightyear. Kids ages 8 and up will be able to instruct Buzz to flip, take off, land and fly indoors.

AGES 8+

Courtesy of Target

28. PlayMonster Science4you by Gadgets Factory

BEST SCIENCE-BASED TOY

Help kids learn how to make their own robot and several other creations using commonly found items around the house. The PlayMonster Science4you set from Gadgets Factory includes tools kids will need to make 15 gadgets, including a robot, a flying machine, a magnetic maze, a hydraulic machine and more. A 36-page booklet includes step-by-step instructions for using the items included in the set and kids can continue building and learning with items found in the home. The hands-on STEM set can be used solo by kids or with minimal adult supervision for younger children.

AGES 8+

Courtesy of Amazon

29. Makeblock mBot Robot Kit

BEST FOR FIRST TIME PROGRAMMERS

If you’re looking for a fun and easy way to introduce your child (or yourself) to basic programming, try the Makeblock mBot Robot Kit. This easy-to-assemble, bright blue robot is capable of several programmable modes, including obstacle avoidance and following a line. The compact device can be controlled using the remote control or with a smartphone via the Makeblock app. It’s also constructed from an aviation-level aluminum alloy which is durable and difficult to scratch.

AGES 8+

Courtesy of Amazon

30. LEGO Creator Robo Explorer

BEST BUILDABLE ROBOT

The LEGO Creator Robo Explorer can’t be moved by an app or controller like other robots on our list, but it does give kids the chance to practice their building skills. The set features 200 pieces and directions on how to create three distinct robots, including a robot, a robot dog and a robot bird. The Robo Explorer has a rotating body, head, posable arms, and a working searchlight that can turn on with the use of batteries.

AGES 8+

Courtesy of Amazon

31. Sphero SPRK+: App-Enabled Robot Ball

BEST BALL ROBOT

You’re guaranteed to have a ball, quite literally, with this Sphero SPRK+: App-Enabled Robot Ball. This tough, motorized sphere is scratch-resistant and waterproof and comes with a protractor, an inductive charging base and maze tape to give you a whole host of fun activities to perform. It can be controlled and programmed using smartphones and tablets with the Sphero Edu which also lets you take control of the ball’s programmable sensors and LED lights. This handy little device is a fun introduction to coding and provides plenty of hands-on STEM activities for users.

AGES 8+

Courtesy of Amazon

32. HEXBUG BattleBots Rivals Platinum

BEST TWO PLAYER ROBOTS

Need a robot set that can keep two kids busy at once? We like the HEXBUG BattleBots Rivals Platinum combo, which comes with Whiplash and Sawblaze. Designed for kids ages eight and up, the rechargeable Hexbugs each have their own controller and four multi-functional weapons. Multi channels allow up to four robots to battle at once, with the robots able to slam, slash, spin, and lift the competition. A great set for fans of Hexbug who want to add to their battle zone, the robots are compatible with existing IR robots.

AGES 8+

Courtesy of Amazon

33. Sillbird STEM 12-in-1 Education Solar Robot Toys

SOLAR POWERED

The Sillbird STEM 12-in-1 Education Solar Robot Toys is a great option for robot toys that can grow with your child. The 12-in-1 toy has two levels of complexity and uses solar power to move the robots once they’ve been built. The STEM-based robot toy helps children learn how to follow instructions, solve problems and understand the inner workings of mechanics and engineering. Great for playing indoors and outdoors, the Sillbird has several waterproof parts that enable kids to build their robots for the water. Excellent for kids ages eight and up, the Sillbird comes with enough parts that it can be enjoyed by multiple children at once.

AGES 8+

Courtesy of Amazon

34. Bittle Robotic Dog by Petoi

BEST AI FOR TEENS

The Bittle Robotic Dog by Petoi is a splurge-worthy robot toy that starts with users assembling their own robotic dog and continues learning to code different movements and actions. A cool robot toy for teens and adults, the Bittle Robotic Dog can be coded to perform AI tasks as it learns from its environment, with users teaching the dog to hear, see, and sense its surroundings. Bittle uses OpenCat, an open-source quadruped robot platform that allows users to continually update and customize their robot dog.

AGES 14+

Courtesy of Amazon

This Is Awesome: LEGO Just Released a New Mindstorms Robot Inventor Kit