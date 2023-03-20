Sustainable Shine: The Best Solar Lights for Low-Maintenance, Energy-Saving Lighting

Whether you’re looking to add some sunlight-powered personality to your outdoor environment, or need a little extra illumination for your driveway or front walkway, solar lights are one of the best investments you can make.

The best solar lights will never run out of power, as long as there’s a steady supply of sunlight to power them, which, unless you live in Alaska, there will be most days. Even if there is less sunlight where you are, the best solar lights will still work, just with diminished power and battery life.

Depending on where the solar light is going and how much light you need, there’s a solar light out there for you. There are smaller stake-style solar lights to push into the ground, string lights that hang from wires, wall-mounted solar lights big and small, and solar lights ranging from more cutesy styles to those resembling flames to match whatever aesthetic you’re going for.

So check out our picks for the best solar lights below and feel a lot better about walking down the dark side path between your house and the fence.

Things to Know About Solar Lights

Built for convenience and ease of use, solar lights don’t typically require much in terms of installation and maintenance, but here’s a few important things you should know before buying one (or several) for your residence.

Solar lights come in all shapes and sizes, from wall-hanging options to ground-staked and LED light strips

Most solar lights are powered by built-in (or attached) solar panels (which collect energy from the sun throughout the day) and/or rechargeable batteries. That means you won’t have to worry about low-voltage wiring or installing an outdoor AC outlet!

A majority of solar lights are built with non-replaceable LED bulbs, which typically last for 15,000 hours or more

Solar lights are often made with tough ABS material, making them fairly weather-resistant and operable in extreme temperatures

You can usually choose from a variety of lighting modes for your solar lights, which can be toggled on/off using whatever buttons and switches are located on the product

Key Specs:

‎12 in. x 4 in. x 2.6 in

Built-in motion sensor

Solar powere

When it comes to phenomenal automation at a great price, Ring is always one of our go-to brands, and the Ring Wall Light Solar is one of our favorite solar lighting products of this roundup!

Available in black and white finishes, this 800-lumen LED fixture covers a 140-degree field of view and is simple to mount on pretty much any exterior surface. We also dig the IP66 rating and temperature rating (-4 to 122 degrees Fahrenheit), on top of the excellent range of features that you’ll be able to access once the Ring Bridge is installed. Add-ons include Ring Always Home and Alexa notifications, as well as the ability to pair the Wall Light Solar with other Ring and Alexa-powered peripherals.

Our own tech editor, John Velasco, was most astounded by its battery life. Initially, he thought it would require charges every couple of weeks, but after optimizing the settings to his needs, it beat his expectations by offering well over 60 days of battery life.

If you happen to own a Ring Bridge already (or an Echo/Echo Show 10 smart device), you can purchase the Ring Wall Light Solar in standalone fashion, although we figure most folks are going to need the Bridge (which is why this entry includes it).

Pros Excellent Ring accessory

Adjustable motion up to 30 feet (requires Bridge)

Can be paired with other Ring and Alexa devices

Comes with Micro USB cable for quick charging Cons Requires bridge for smart features

Kind of pricey

Image Courtesy of Amazon best big wall-mounted light $37.99 $49.99 Why we chose it: AmeriTop’s LED tech is simply top-notch, offering powerful nighttime illumination with excellent solar energy-collection abilities come daylight.

Key Specs:

‎11 x 4.5 x 2.5-inches

0.55 watts

Can expect up to 15,000 hours of battery life

If you’re trying to cover a large area with one light, you’re going to want a sizable wall-mounted solar light like the AmeriTop Wireless LED Solar Light, and trust us: this AmeriTop product has plenty going for it.

It has three heads for 270 degrees of illumination, 128 LED beads that produce up to 800 lumens of light, motion detection up to 26 feet (less depending on the line of sight) and accompanying auto-illumination and 30-second shut-off. We also love that the solar panel conversion rate tops out at around 20 percent, and the lights are designed to withstand the winter and inclement weather — courtesy of their ABS material and IP65 waterproof rating.

AmeriTop recommends mounting the light around 6-8 feet, which can be mounted on metal, wood, plastic or just about any sturdy material, and we appreciate that the light comes with all the screws you need to mount it.

Pros Great price

Triple-head illumination

Up to 800 lumens

Detects motion up to 26 feet

IP65 waterproof-rating Cons Proximity sensor can be finicky

Could be a little brighter

Courtesy of Amazon best small wall-mounted light $35.97 $54.49 Why we chose it: For a compact solar lighting solution, we highly recommend the SEZAC Solar Sensor Wall Light for its quick installation, powerful lighting and easy-to-recharge battery.

Key Specs:

‎‎4.72 x 3.54 x 4.72-inches

1.00 watt

2,000 mAh rechargeable battery

Maybe you don’t need up to 20-30 feet of lighting, but still want something to mount on a wall for those dark pathways or just in front of your garage. If that’s the case, we think that the SEZAC Solar Sensor Wall Light could be perfect for you.

This little unit charges fully with 8-10 hours of sunlight and detects motion and casts light up to 16 feet at a 120-degree angle. It uses 42 LED lights and offers three different lighting modes: a dim long light mode where the light is always on and dim, strong light sensor mode where the light is always dim but becomes strong upon motion detection and a motion sensor mode where the light is off until it detects motion and becomes strong.

We also love that the light only weighs a couple of pounds and is easy to install on any wall or surface. And of course, it’s basically weatherproof because it’s made from ABS material.

Pros Great price

Easy to install

Three different lighting modes

Detects motion up to 16 feet Cons Can deteriorate over time

Adhesive isn’t weather-resistant

No single-pack option

Courtesy of Amazon Best Wire-hanging lights $29.99 $59.99 Why we chose it: Nothing says backyard ambiance like MagicPro’s Solar String Lights, which can be charged through solar and Micro USB and are simple to extend (if you so choose).

Key Specs:

‎‎‎11.14 x 9.88 x 6.1-inches

3.00 watt

6-8 hours of battery life

Nothing creates an ambiance like light bulbs strung across your backyard or patio. That’s what you’ll get with the MagicPro Solar String Lights.

With 44 feet to work with and 15 total bulbs, we guarantee that you’ll be able to hang and criss-cross these string lights however you need to add a little bit of classy light to the exterior of your home. The lights reach a full charge, or about 8 hours of light, through the solar panel in about 6-8 hours, but if you really need that ambiance ASAP, we suggest charging the battery with the included Micro USB cable, which is super convenient.

In fact, the parents of yours truly have used these in their backyard for a few years and the solar lights have held up remarkably well, especially given they live in Buffalo, NY, notable for its blustery, freezing winters.

Pros Inexpensive

44-foot string can be extended

Can be recharged with solar lights or Micro USB Cons No color changing option

Connection between solar panel and first bulb could be longer

Courtesy of Amazon also consider $13.59 $19.89 Why we chose it: Nothing says backyard ambiance like MagicPro’s Solar String Lights, which can be charged through solar and Micro USB and are simple to extend (if you so choose).

Key Specs:

‎‎‎‎5.79 x 4.49 x 4.37-inches

0.8 watts

8-10 hours of battery life

If you’ve been searching for wire-hanging solar lights with a less traditional aesthetic, then we recommend looking into these Brightown Solar String Crystal Globe Lights. They’ll jazz up any patio or porch with ease!

For a pretty reasonable price, you get 60 LED lights on a 35.6-foot wire that can run for 8-10 hours a night on a full charge. We really like it that you can also pick up these lights in a multicolor variety or in multiple individual colors, though we dig the warm white bulbs that look like mini suns. But there are two possible downsides to be aware of:

First, these bulbs look like they’re the size of billiard balls at first glance, but they’re actually closer to the size of golf balls, which does affect how much light they actually cast into a given space. And we also found that these solar lights are questionable when it comes to surviving cold and windy weather. If your home regularly faces severe weather you might want to look elsewhere.

Pros Available in multiple color options

IP65 weather-rated

35.6 foot strand with 60 bulbs

Eight different lighting modes Cons Can’t attach multiple strands together

Courtesy of Amazon Best hook-hanging lights $43.99 Why we chose it: For some fancy outdoor decor, we stand by the BOAER Hanging Solar Lights. (Just don’t expect anything too bright).

Key Specs:

5.11 x 5.11 x 16.9-inches

6-8 hours of battery life

Decorative lighting

For solar lights that are more beautiful than a practical illumination solution, we think that the BOAER Hanging Solar Lights are perfect.

These LED solar lights are made from stainless steel and cast light for 6-8 hours on an 8-10 hour charge, turning on and off automatically at dusk and dawn.

That being said, these solar lights are much more useful for their looks than their illumination by BOAER’s own admission. The metal encasing only lets so much light out to begin with and the light itself is only about 8 lumens. For a basic comparison, an average 4-watt LED light bulb produces around 250 lumens of light. In short, let us say that these solar lights shouldn’t be considered your primary light source, as they’ll only light up the areas in their immediate short radius.

But if you don’t mind that (and don’t mind picking up your own wall or stake-style hooks) and just want some pretty solar lights, then the BOAER lights will be the best solar lights for you.

Pros Intricate design

Easy installation

Waterproof

No wiring required Cons Not the strongest lighting

A little expensive

Courtesy of Amazon best stake-style lights $36.54 Why we chose it: We love that these LITOM Solar Landscape Spotlights are simple to install and offer some pretty top-notch illumination for a great price.

Key Specs:

4 x 3.5 x 12.5-inches

3.70 watts

6-8 hours of battery life

Wall-mounted solar lights and string solar lights are awesome and all, but it’s our belief that nothing truly beats the simplicity of a stake-style solar light that just pushes into the ground.

The LITOM Solar Landscape Spotlights use 12 LEDs and cast light at a 120-degree angle. In terms of survivability, we’re also big fans of the ABS design, meaning these lights will survive in both hot and cold weather.

And that’s about all there is to this six-pack of landscape lights. They’re simple and they’ll cast a ton of light close to the ground where you actually need it. But one potential downfall we’d like to point out is the fact that these LITOM lights don’t include motion detection. They turn on and off automatically at dusk and dawn, but they’re either on at full blast, on with a dim light or they need to be turned off altogether. That can be a bummer because the full blast setting only works for about six hours, which is majorly inconvenient if you need to be able to count on light all night.

But if always-on solar lights are what you’re looking for or at least not a dealbreaker, we think that the LITOM lights will be the best solar lights for your walkways and yards.

Pros Great value

Casts light at a 120-degree angle

Strong ABS design

Three different lighting modes

Comes in a 6-pack or a 2-pack Cons No motion detection

Could be brighter

Courtesy of Amazon Another great stake-style option $29.99 $45.99 Why we chose it: If you’re looking to add a touch of floral eloquence to your garden, we give these KOOPER Solar Garden Lights two thumbs-up.

Key Specs:

‎0.35 x 0.35 x 29.5-inches

0.30 watts

8-10 hours of battery life

We’ve hit most of the basic types of solar lights, but here’s a great alternative to consider: the incredible KOOPER Solar Garden Lights.

Not only are these solar lights in the form of lilies, but they’re also pretty functional too. They work 8-10 hours on a full charge, about 4-6 hours in direct sunlight, and turn on at night and off in the morning automatically. And the stems and leaves are adjustable so you can pose these lights however you like.

But you do get what you pay for here: These solar lights don’t cast too much light and though they might fool people from a distance they don’t look very flower-like up close. But at the same time, these flower-like solar lights are designed to look pretty and aren’t meant to illuminate a whole backyard, so if you’re looking for something more pretty than useful and not too pricey these KOOPER lights will be the best solar lights.

Pros Unique solar lighting product

Fairly inexpensive

Adjustable stems and leaves

Solid battery life Cons Not the strongest lighting

Courtesy of Amazon Best torch style lights $69.99 Why we chose it: Tiki torches are an awesome eye-grabber for your home, but why risk getting burned when you can invest in these Ollivage Solar Torch Lights instead?

Key Specs:

9 x 5 x 5-inches

0.88 watts

5-12 hours of battery life

Forget tiki torches with their flammable oil and seemingly never functional wicks! These Ollivage Solar Torch Lights give the same flame effect as a great tiki product with a tenth of the required maintenance, and we feel much safer operating them, too.

These solar lights charge in about 6-8 hours and light up for up to 12 hours in summer and five hours in the winter, with about 35 lumens of light. They’re made from, you guessed it, ABS material for long-term durability and claim an IP65 waterproof rating.

Just plant the stakes in the ground (at either 32.6- or 43-inch heights thanks to accompanying extension pipes) and the torch will take care of the rest.

Pros Excellent value

Safer alternative to traditional tiki torch lighting

Strong ABS design

Can be mounted at two different heights Cons Not the best battery life come wintertime

How We Chose the Best Solar Lights

When creating this roundup of the best solar lights, we adhered to strict criteria to ensure our readers are getting the best recommendations possible. One of the most important considerations we adhered to was overall ease-of-use, from installation to any after-setup maintenance that may be required. Luckily, most solar lights are designed for quick DIY install, but there are a number of devices on the market that are a little more complicated (and you won’t find them on our list).

Another important standard is pricing. In most cases, the solar lights we recommended aren’t any more than $50, with items like the Ring Wall Light Solar being noteworthy exceptions. No one should have to spend hundreds of dollars to outfit their yard with solar tech — plain and simple.

Power and battery life is another critical factor. Most of the solar lighting entries in our roundup include products that collect and store energy throughout the day, while providing solar cell-powered illumination at night. This means the device you buy should be equipped with the right-sized battery for the job, as well as manual recharging options for when the clouds block out the sun’s UV rays.

