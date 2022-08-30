Keep All Your Devices Powered With the Best Deals on Surge Protectors, Power Strips and Outlet Extenders

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Our lust for tech gadgets keeps growing. Like seriously, it seems like some cool new gadget is being released every week that we’re drooling over. It’s a vicious cycle made worse, knowing that you’ll need yet another outlet or port to accommodate charging. Two outlets are not enough.

They’re in short supply. You know it, we know it, which is why it’s a good investment to supplement your current setup with a good surge protector power strip. Here at SPY, however, we want to make sure you’re not just getting the best surge protectors or best desktop power strips but also the best deals on them.

Belkin 6-Outlet Power Strip

Why We Chose It: It’s the simplest way to gain additional outlets on the cheap.

Coolest Feature: The price. It’s ultra-affordable, and you effectively transform one outlet into six.

Total Outlets and USB Ports: 6 outlets.

Baseus PowerCombo Gan3 Charging Station

Why We Chose It: You’ll travel light, and we love how it’s perfect for coffee shops because you’ll be able to share outlets with others.

Coolest Feature: The 65W USB-C charging it offers because that’s enough to power and charge most laptops like the MacBook Air.

Total Outlets and USB Ports: 2 outlets, 2 USB-A ports, 1 USB-C port.

Epicka Surge Protector

Why We Chose It: You gain a total of 12 outlets, which is more than most of the other options you’ll find out there.

Coolest Feature: Two outlets offer wider spacing to accommodate those awkwardly shaped power adapters.

Total Outlets and USB Ports: 12 outlets, 4 USB-A ports, 1 USB-C port.

One Beat Power Strip Surge Protector

Why We Chose It: We like its space-saving 3-side design, which maximizes space to keep everything confined into a tight area.

Coolest Feature: You can wall mount it because of the two mounting holes on its back, so you keep your desk uncluttered and still have it desk-level.

Total Outlets and USB Ports: 6 outlets, 2 USB-A ports, 1 USB-C port.

Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip HS300

Why We Chose It: Since it’s a smart power strip, you can individually control each outlet. That means you can turn on/off something remotely through the app.

Coolest Feature: There’s an energy monitoring feature that you can access through the Kasa app to see how much power is being consumed daily.

Total Outlets and USB Ports: 6 outlets, 3 USB-A ports.

Hanycony Surge Protector Power Strip

Why We Chose It: Far-reaching outlets are no problem with the Hanycony Surge Protector Power Strip because it features an extra long 4.5-feet braided extension cord.

Coolest Feature: You’ll never have to worry about unused outlets because of wider power adapters connected to it because of its 3-sided design.

Total Outlets and USB Ports: 8 outlets, 4 USB-A ports.

Anker PowerExtend USB 2 mini

Why We Chose It: We love its compact size, which is perfect as a tabletop-friendly option when you need spare outlets.

Coolest Feature: The 12W PowerIQ charging means that charging will be optimized regardless of what fast charging technology the connected device uses.

Total Outlets and USB Ports: 2 outlets, 2 USB-A ports.

CyberPower CP1500AVRLCD Intelligent LCD UPS System

Why We Chose It: Not only does it protect against power surges, but its battery backup will kick in whenever there are power outages — so you can keep on working without interruption.

Coolest Feature: Built-in LCD display can show how much battery is left and the total load capacity.

Total Outlets and USB Ports: 12 outlets with ethernet and coaxial cables connections.

Powrui Multi Plug Outlet

Why We Chose It: Not only does it protect against power surges, but its battery backup will kick in whenever there are power outages — so you can keep on working without interruption.

Coolest Feature: There’s an integrated night light that can automatically turn on when it gets dark, but it also offers three brightness levels that can be cycled through by just touching it.

Total Outlets and USB Ports: 6 outlets, 2 USB-A ports.

Mifaso USB Outlet Extender Surge Protector

Why We Chose It: You can swivel this wall outlet extender a full 180 degrees, so it can be accessible and doesn’t block nearby furniture.

Coolest Feature: There is better power surge protection thanks to its 1800 Joules surge protection.

Total Outlets and USB Ports: 6 outlets, 2 USB-A ports, 1 USB-C port

APC Desk Mount Power Station

Why We Chose It: The U-shaped design allows it to clamp down along desk edges and stands, so it’s not cluttering up floors.

Coolest Feature: The clip used to fasten it will keep it in place if someone trips over the extension cable to the wall.

Total Outlets and USB Ports: 6 outlets, 2 USB-A ports, 1 USB-C port

Surge protectors, power strips, outlet extenders, uninterruptible power supplies: What’s the difference?

This is a valid question because there’s a lot of overlap, which can confuse. For example, power strips and outlet extenders function in almost the same manner because they transform the single outlet on your wall you’d be using into many more. Some can be rectangular-shaped and fit over the entire outlet on the wall, while others have short expansion cables with a strip of outlets.

Meanwhile, not all power strips are surge protectors. Most people think a power strip is automatically a surge protector, but that’s not the case. It has to explicitly say that it’ll protect connected devices in the event of a high-voltage power surge. If not, it’s just a power strip that provides additional outlets.

And finally, there are uninterruptible power supplies. They combine the functions of a surge protector, power strip, and outlet extender. However, they’re differentiated by the fact that they offer battery backup supply in the event of a power outage — so your devices will continue to work on backup power.

