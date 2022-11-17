Skip to main content
Run, Don’t Walk: The Best Tablet Deals Are as Low as $39.99 Right Now

fire hd 10 tablet, best tablet deals on amazon
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

This year, we’ve covered a range of tablets for all budgets, but it’s no secret that this tech accessory can definitely be on the pricier side. That’s why we had to share this jaw-dropping price slash on Amazon’s Fire HD line, with many discounts of up to 50% off. As well as different sizes and features, tablets for kids are also at a record-low price.


While we’ve written about this tablet in the past with some money-saving opportunities, the price of the Fire 7 tablet has now dropped to a record low of $39.99, which is a ridiculously low cost for a tablet with way more functions than your average e-reader.

Given that gifting season is coming up, it seems like a no-brainer to stock up on these HD tablets before they sell out – especially if you’re a Prime member.  Here are our top picks for the whole family. 

The Best Amazon Fire Tablet Deals Right Now

Here are the most impressive Amazon Fire Tablet deals this week:

Fire HD 7 Tablet

Although it’s not Amazon’s latest release, the latest version of the Fire 7 Tablet has now dropped to an insanely low price tag that’ll make you do a double take. For just $39.99, shoppers can get access to this portable, lightweight entertainment center which features 16 gigs of storage and 10 hours of battery life with a 7-inch display screen. It’s also up to 30% faster than the previous generation, so you can say goodbye to lagging. 

Courtesy of Amazon

Fire 7 tablet, 7” display, 16 GB, 10 hours battery life, light and portable for entertainment at home or on-the-go, (2022 release), Black

$39.99 $59.99 33% Off
Buy Now On Amazon

Fire HD 7 Kids Tablet

The Fire 7 for kids is a great starter tablet that won’t put a dent in your budget. Ideal for kids ages three to seven, this tablet is filled with ad-free content and parental controls, with the same 16 gigs of storage that the adult version comes with. Buyers also receive a free year of Amazon Kids+ on this model, which is the cheapest children’s tablet at just $54.99. Sold in red, blue and purple for a pop of color. 

Fire 7 Kids tablet, 7

$54.99 $109.99 50% Off
Buy Now On Amazon

Fire HD 10 Tablet

If you’re willing to spend just a few more bucks, you can get your hands on the 2021 Fire HD 10, featuring a larger display screen and premium visual quality. While the 10 Plus is also currently available for a discounted price, the 50% slash on this product has buyers swooning and stocking up ASAP. If you’re willing to splurge and spend $30 more on the upgraded version, you can grab the 10 Plus, which is getting rave reviews on Amazon, for 42% off.

BUY NOW:

$74.99 $149.99 50% Off
Buy Now On Amazon

