The Best Tech Sales of the Week

SPY aims to make sure nobody has to buy anything at full price, and each week hunts down the best tech deals out there, no matter what’s on the shopping list. This week has a few worthwhile sales on Amazon including a sale of up to 40% off streaming devices, and up to 53% off various Samsung memory cards and SSDs.

Amazon Fire TV Streaming Devices: Streaming hubs are a huge boon for those without consoles, or just anyone looking to save a bit of power. These ones are 40% off this week.

Echo Dot Devices: The Echo Dot smart speakers are excellent for a lot of purposes, and they’re 30% off.

Cricut Machines & Extensions: Cricut machines are excellent for those who love to craft things, and are up to 48% off in this sale.

Samsung Drives & Memory Cards: Everyone needs a bit more storage these days, and with 53% off, grabbing one of these just makes sense.

Amazfit Smartwatches: A good fitness watch is always worth it, especially as these ones are 22% off at the moment.

LG TVs: If a new TV is one the menu, then save up to $1,000 by grabbing an LG one from Best Buy.

LG Audio Devices: The audio side of any home theater needs love to, so get on these speakers and soundbars with up to 50% off.

$34.99 $54.99 36% off This streaming device can access nearly every streaming service in one easy-to-use and easy-to-access place. It can also manage 4K streaming and has a voice remote.

$49.99 $59.99 17% off The Echo Dot Kids is cute, has all of the usual features of an Echo Dot, but comes with excellent parental controls, and is great for helping with homework.

$44.99 $59.99 25% off A smart speaker with a clock is such a simple idea, but not having to shout at Alexa to find out the time is truly wonderful.

$169.34 $249.99 32% off This lamp can be used for crafting, in an office, or just as a lamp in general. It has adjustable brightness and color, and the saving is sizeable.

$99.00 $179.00 45% off This little cutting machine is ideal for turning small ideas into a reality. It’s a great gift for crafters, or those with small businesses.

$79.99 $99.99 20% off A portable SSD is useful whether it’s used for work, moving around music and videos, or just as an easy upgrade to a home PC. This one has excellent speeds, a big capacity, and doesn’t look bad either.

$259.99 $429.99 40% off A 40% saving on this is excellent, and the sheer size of the storage it offers is well worth it.

$39.99 $84.99 53% off Nearly every modern device has an SD slot now, so having a convenient 512GB one around is great, especially with 53% off.

$124.95 $159.99 22% off This smartwatch is built for the outdoors. It’s water-resistant, has an 18-0day battery life, and can track enough of your health stats that you’ll start to worry.

$1,799.99 $2,799.99 36% off This TV is massive, has a stunning image thanks to 4K visuals, and has plenty of smart TV features as well.

$129.99 $279.99 54% off With over half off, this soundbar and wireless subwoofer are sure to upgrade any home theater to new levels.

If grabbing a full audio setup at once, with 50% off, sounds good, then this set up has pretty much everything one could need.

$149.99 $249.99 40% off A good vacuum is worth its weight in gold. This vacuum is actually quite light, so it’s actually worth a lot more than that too. It can handle all floor types, is great for pet hair, and is easy to use.

$91.96 $149.95 39% off This speaker is waterproof, has a battery life of up top twenty hours, and sounds amazing.

$34.99 $49.99 30% off The perfect doorbell for knowing who’s knocking, and adding a bit of security to the home.

$179.00 $274.99 35% off With wi-fi connectivity, the the ability to work on all floor types, and easy control thanks to voice instructions or the app, this robot vacuum is excellent.

$129.99 $189.99 32% off This tablet can be sued to access Alexa, make video calls, play games, or just chill out and read books or watch TV shows in the evening.

These excellent earbuds are IPX4 splash and sweat-proof, comfortable, have incredible sound, and can even be used for phone calls.

$14.99 $19.99 25% off This Logitech mouse has a 1,000 DPI, a 12-month battery, and works easily with laptops, Macs, and PCs.