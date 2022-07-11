Walmart Is Aggressively Going After Prime Day With Its Latest Rollbacks on TVs, Tablets and Vacuums

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

The next few days are going to be the busiest time for online shopping until Black Friday, and Walmart just announced thousands of price rollbacks to rival Amazon’s Prime Day. This year, Walmart is hoping to lure shoppers away from the jungle-named giant, and on Monday, July 11, the company launched sizable rollbacks on some of their highest-rated, most-popular items including tech gadgets, outdoor gear, kids supplies and more.

Prime Day alternatives like this are a great way to take advantage of the hype around Amazon’s sales event while supporting other retailers. The competition breeds savings for you, and Walmart’s prices are particularly advantageous this year. In many cases, the best Walmart deals drop prices lower than what you can find on Amazon.

To help SPY readers maximize their savings during Prime Day 2022, we’ve gathered the very best deals Walmart is offering right now. The biggest rollbacks are only going to be online for a couple of days (or until the items sell out), so don’t procrastinate!

The Best Walmart Deals: Electronics and Gadgets

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 12.4″ Tablet

CHEAPER THAN AMAZON

Now’s the time to save on a Samsung Galaxy tablet from Walmart. This S7 comes with a battery to last the entire workday as well as a minimal lag S-pen so you can journal, present, stream, game and video chat with the touch of a button. Right now, this same tablet is $50 more expensive at Amazon, so take advantage of this competitive discount while you can!

onn. 50″ QLED 4K UHD Roku Smart TV

SAVE $140

It wouldn’t be a Walmart rollback if there wasn’t a super affordable TV in the mix. Case in point: these super-affordable smart TVs from onn., Walmart’s house line of electronics. This Roku smart TV was just discounted to just above $200 and comes with everything you want in a cheap smart TV. It’s got QLED smart contrast and a 120hz refresh rate, for quick responses even during fast-action scenes. It’s equipped with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for top-notch sound and comes with all the streaming capability of Roku built-in.

RCA 480P LCD Home Theater Projector

JUST $19

Bring the big screen home to you with this home theater projector from RCA that comes with an HD projector as well as a 100″ projector screen. It’s designed for indoor and outdoor use, and can project images up to 150″ on any flat surface. The machine and screen are small and portable, and now you can snag both for just $19, an incredible bargain on this machine rated 4 stars after over 400 reviews.

Samsung 2.1 Channel Soundbar

SAVE $50

Walmart is offering $50 off this top-rated Samsung soundbar as part of their rollback pricing. It’s designed with a DTS 2.0CH upgraded audio experience, multi-connection access and the option to connect other Bluetooth Samsung speakers for surround sound.

2020 Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air

SAVE $90

This 2020 iPad Air is also on sale during Walmart’s summer rollback season, and comes with a 10.9 inch retina display and their latest A14 Bionic ship for powerful 4K video editing and gaming. It also comes with a 12MP back camera and 7MP front-facing camera, as well as 10 hours of battery life. Discounts like this on Apple products are rare, so if you’re in the market we recommend jumping on it!

Chromecast With Google TV

20% OFF

Chromecast is also discounted 20%, making this smart streaming solution from Google even more affordable. Get fast streaming in 4K of all your favorites with this simple plug-in solution, and manage your viewing through voice search with Google Assistant. Consolidate all your subscriptions into one place, so you don’t have to switch between apps mid-viewing, and get personal recommendations based on your viewing habits.

HP 11.6″ 32GB Chromebook

56% OFF

Walmart is also offering steep discounts on some of their most affordable laptops, including this HP Chromebook computer. This one is designed with students in mind, and comes with protective features like metal-reinforced keys to avoid damage from spills and a tough exterior that’s 122 centimeter drop-tested — which is higher than many school desks. It’s got long battery life, fast recharging and comes with the entire G Suite of apps.

Lenovo OS Chromebook with Headset Bundle

54% OFF

This Chromebook bundle adds even more value to the price with a headset and all the Chromebook features you want in a slim, Lenovo casing. This laptop has a 180 degree hinged chassis and a Chrome OS that starts up in just a few seconds. It’s powered by an Intel processor and the battery lasts for up to 10 hours.

TCL 32″ Class 720P LED Roku Smart TV

26% OFF

Another cheap TV deal is this one from TCL, discounted 26% further for a price tag just above $100. This TV is only 32″, so it won’t fill up a whole wall in your home, but it’s perfect for a room where you’d want a smaller TV like the bathroom or kitchen. It has an HD Screen and Roku functionality for seamless integration of all your streaming and gaming apps.

Best Walmart Deals: Kitchen & Home

Ninja Nutri-Blender 600-Watt Personal Blender

LESS THAN $30

A personal blender from Ninja definitely comes in handy for morning smoothies, protein shakes, juices, sauces and even soups for small households. This one is discounted 40% and has a 600-watt motor and pro extractor blades for crushing ice and pulverizing fruits and vegetables for a smooth blend each time. You can blend directly into Ninja’s 20 ounce portable cups that come with a Spout Lid so you can enjoy spill-free on the go.

Shark IQ Self-Empty Robot

CHEAPER THAN AMAZON

This Shark deal is one of the best we’ve found on Walmart’s site so far. Right now, you can save over $300 off one of their best self-emptying robot vacuums complete with home mapping and smart assistant compatibility. It has a deep-cleaning powerful suction, a row-by-row home navigation software and can be commanded using your voice or phone through Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

X Rocker Nemesis Pedestal Gaming Chair

$50 OFF!

This gaming chair comes with headrest-mounted Bluetooth speakers and Neo Motion Technology so LED diodes in the fabric can light up while you play. It has a cross-functional design that tilts and swivels for full support during long gaming sessions, and it folds down for storage between uses.

Braun Series 7 Flex Electric Razor

$70 OFF

Walmart has also rolled back the price of this Braun electric razor by $70, giving you a high-value price point for this highly-rated grooming device. It comes with a plethora of beard trimmer attachments as well as a Li-Ion battery that can last three weeks on a single charge. It has AutoSense technology that senses and adapts based on the length of your beard, and it’s 100% waterproof.

Outdoor Gear & Kids

Little Tikes Slam ‘n Curve Inflatable Water Slide

SAVE $100

An inflatable water slide is basically an essential backyard item if you have kids, and this one is made with young children in mind. It’s made of puncture-resistant material and has an inflatable rock wall up the back that leads to the slippery slide, that ends in a refreshing pool. The slide also comes with an inflatable basketball hoop and a ball, as well as stakes and an anchor for planting it firmly in place.

Pit Boss Pellet Grills

UNDER $200

Upgrade your grill game wit this top-rated pellet grill, now under $200 as part of Walmart’s new slate of rollbacks. In addition, this Pit Boss Portable Tailgate Grill is also on sale, and it’s a work of beauty that will make you the envy of all your friends.