Take It to the Pool or Beach: One of the Best Waterproof Bluetooth Speakers Around Is 33% Off Right Now

The JBL Boombox 2 is a mighty portable Bluetooth speaker that’s 33% off today, putting it at $299.95, down from $449.95. Needless to say, the sound quality here is sublime, especially as it boasts some incredible gut-wrenching bass notes, but it’s not just a good speaker because it sounds good. In fact, the other features it has might even be the stars of the show for a lot of people.

With party season rapidly approaching, knowing that there’s one of the best waterproof speakers within grasp is a great boost to any vibe. Pool parties are especially enticing, as is the beach as things heat up. That’s why it’s such a good job that this boombox speaker is IPX7 waterproof, because it can hang out with everyone else at the pool or by the sea without worry.

It can comfortably measure up to some of the best waterproof speakers, and if the party ends up getting to a point where people are using the best champagne gun shooters, then it’s nice to know that this speaker will be fine. Well, it’ll be more than fine, because the sound quality is still going to be pumping, and the battery can last up to 24 hours on a single charge.