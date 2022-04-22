Ditch the Cables With the Best Wireless Mouse

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Tired of dealing with a cluttered work area full of various papers and cumbersome cables? Your home office desk already has enough cords; your mouse doesn’t have to add one more into the mix.

Comparing wireless mice to regular computer mice is like comparing apples to older, less convenient apples. Sure, you might need to use a battery or two, but most models are designed to work for months or years on a single charge. Many modern mice include rechargeable internal batteries. Even gamers can find use with some of these wireless mice that have low latency.

From budget options to ergonomic models and more, we’ve rounded up the best wireless mice for sale online. Take a look below.

How We Chose the Best Wireless Mice

It’s not easy picking the best option in any product category, especially one with as much range as the computer mouse. In our selection process, we examine all the factors that matter: price, comfort, usability, lifespan, features and user reviews. Wireless mice that are too expensive, lack features or are just too niche were eliminated immediately, and then we dove deeper into those that remained.

Each wireless mouse on this list has a standout feature about it, whether it’s the mouse’s overall usability, its price, its range of features or another feature. If we have the opportunity to review the mouse, we take that hands-on experience into account; if not, we read user reviews to find out the general consensus of the device.

Something that looks great on paper might not live up to expectations. Most people don’t need a high-end wireless mouse, but everyone needs a comfortable, usable mouse. Working from home has become the norm, and if you spend hours at your desk, then you need a way to interact with your computer that won’t result in wrist pain and discomfort throughout the workday.

1. Logitech MX Master 3 Wireless Mouse

BEST OVERALL

If you’re spending half of your waking life in front of a computer, a full-featured wireless mouse with good ergonomics should be a top priority. The Logitech MX Master 3 not only comes equipped with an ultra-fast scroll wheel and the ability to switch between three devices (even with different operating systems) on the fly, but it’s also a mouse designed to ensure your hands and wrists remain intact over the course of the workday.

You can use the MX Master 3 to transfer files, text and more between different computers, even if one is a Mac and one is a PC. It’s versatile, given that it’s compatible with a USB wireless receiver or Bluetooth connection. At $100, it’s one of the more expensive wireless mice on this list, but given how much you’ll be using it, splurging on the Logitech MX Master 3 is justified.

2. Apple Magic Mouse

BEST FOR APPLE USERS

If you’re an avid Apple user, you can end your search for the best wireless mouse here. Sitting somewhere in between a trackpad and a mouse, this sleek mouse will ratchet up your efficiency to something fierce thanks to gesture controls and touch capabilities. While we’ve never understood why Apple is so keen on putting the charger outlet on the bottom of the mouse, it’s hard to complain too much when the device can last for nearly a month on a single charge.

3. Logitech MX Anywhere 3 Wireless Mouse

MOST PORTABLE MOUSE

For those who work from coffee shops and hotel rooms as much as they do from their home or office, a more portable wireless mouse may be in order. The Logitech MX Anywhere 3 offers much of the same functionality as its full-sized, aforementioned sibling, but trades some of the ergonomics for a lighter and more compact form factor. That said, it’s still able to work with a USB wireless receiver or Bluetooth connection. And with a scroll wheel that can move through 1,000 lines of text per second, it’s also just as functional as its bigger counterpart. To sweeten the deal, this wireless mouse promises 70 days of battery life before it needs to be recharged, making this an accessory that won’t let you down at the worst possible moment.

4. Microsoft Wireless Mobile Mouse

BEST VALUE

It’s hard to find a decent wireless mouse for only $15, which is why this option is such a steal. Available in seven vibrant colors, this Microsoft Wireless Mobile Mouse features a slim design and comes with a built-in storage unit for its nano receiver. Promising a six-month battery life, it runs on AA batteries and is designed for both left- and right-handed users. It does lack a Bluetooth connection, but there’s a built-in docking station for the USB wireless receiver, so it’s still pretty convenient to use on the go. And while it may not have some of the customization options and advanced features as Logitech’s top mice, this is still great as a no-frills wireless mouse for occasional or daily use. Just note that some colors cost a few dollars more than others!

5. Logitech MX Vertical Wireless Mouse

BEST ERGONOMIC MOUSE

If you’re looking for a top-notch ergonomic mouse, there might not be a better option than the Logitech MX Vertical. With a design that reduces wrist strain and emphasizes comfort above all else, your arms will thank you for using this. This wireless mouse will let you connect to a computer via Bluetooth or a USB wireless. That said, if you’re not already used to this form factor, it will likely take a little bit of time before you reach peak productivity.

6. Apple Magic Trackpad

BEST FOR MAC USERS WHO LOVE TRACKPADS

Nobody (and we mean absolutely nobody) does trackpads better than Apple. And if you’re someone who loves the trackpad on their MacBook, but wants to be able to comfortably use it as part of a proper desk setup, the Apple Magic Trackpad is a godsend. Like its laptop counterparts, the Magic Trackpad is fully configurable with multitouch gestures, which make browsing the internet, editing documents, and managing files a breeze. But there are two caveats here: It’s not designed to work with non-Apple devices, and at $129, this is very much a luxury purchase. The most recent iteration is technically the Magic Trackpad 3, but Apple has dropped the number for a more streamlined naming scheme.

7. Logitech M570 Wireless Trackball Mouse

BEST TRACKBALL MOUSE

For those who were raised on trackball mice in the ’90s and just can’t let them go, the Logitech M570 is a tried-and-true wireless mouse that will last for years and minimize wear and tear on your hands. Battery life is astounding with the M570, as a single AA battery promises up to 18 months of use, and the sculpted design is made to help support your hand and keep your mouse movements in check. Logitech offers other trackball models with more bells and whistles, but you’d be hard-pressed to find an ergonomic mouse that hits the same sweet spot of performance and price that the M570 provides for under $30.

8. Microsoft Surface Mobile Mouse

BEST LOOKING

As important as functionality is when it comes to a good wireless mouse, there are some who will want something that doesn’t look like it would be at home on the USS Enterprise. In that case, the Surface Modern Mobile Mouse will help aesthetes maintain an Instagram-worthy workspace. Combining clean lines and an array of attractive colors to choose from, this mouse uses a Bluetooth connection, promises up to 12 months of battery life from two AAA batteries and has a scroll wheel that has been designed for a comfortable and natural feel. Despite its streamlined looks, the Microsoft Surface Mobile Mouse has still been designed to minimize the amount of strain it puts on your hands and wrists, and it will look great next to your Microsoft Surface laptop.

9. Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Mouse

BEST WIRELESS GAMING MOUSE

The Logitech Pro G502 is not only a great option for a gaming mouse, but it’s also just a flat-out great wireless mouse thanks to its ergonomic design. Using the HERO optical sensor which is capable of tracking at 25,600 DPI, this is a mouse built for extreme precision while also providing 60 hours of battery life on a single charge. Since this is a gaming mouse, it utilizes a USB wireless receiver to keep lag as low as possible, and with 11 fully programmable buttons, you can customize it to your heart’s content even if you’re just blowing through spreadsheets.