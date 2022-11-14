The Best Black Friday Tech Deals Arrived Early — Save Big on TVs, Laptops & Headphones

Table of Contents
Now that the holidays nearing, many are looking to start their early holiday shopping. Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend is always a great time to buy tech, as products across a wide variety of categories are often sharply discounted. But if you spent the whole weekend napping off the turkey and Pinot Noir and you’re worried that you missed out on the best tech deals, fret not. Cyber Monday is now Cyber Week, meaning you can still pick up excellent technology deals. Sure, some deals have ended and others are out of stock, but there are still plenty of deals to be had.
Retailers are constantly updating their deals right now, so keep checking back for new updates and discounts. We’ll update these prices and deals as often as we can, but prices are subject to change. Below is everything you need to know about this year’s best Cyber Week tech deals. And for the last remaining best overall sales, be sure to check out our overall guide to the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals before everything is gone.
Amazon Cyber Week Tech Deals
Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 500
Sony WH-100MX4 Noise Canceling Headphones
Bose QC45 Headphones
Vitamix 5200 Blender
2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop
Echo Show 5
Samsung 34 Inch Ultrawide Gaming Monitor
Logitech Brio 4K Webcam
Sony X90J 75 Inch TV
Theragun Prime
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
iRobot Roomba Vacuum Cleaner
Apple AirPods with Charging Case (3rd Gen)
Sceptre 25 Inch Gaming Monitor
Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3
MYNT3D Super 3D Pen
LG 65-Inch C1 OLED TV
Beats Studio Buds
SteelSeries Aerox 5 Lightweight Gaming Mouse
Pokémon Violet – Nintendo Switch
Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Blue Yeti Nano USB Microphone
SteelSeries Arctis 7
GoPro HERO8 Camera
Apple AirPods Max Headphones
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen)
SAMSUNG 49-Inch CRG9 Curved Gaming Monitor
Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen)
Bose Sport Wireless Earbuds
JBL Live 460NC Wireless On-Ear Headphones
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
Amazon Blink Outdoor HD Security Camera
ecobee Smart Thermostat
Microsoft Arc Touch Mouse
Walmart Cyber Week Tech Deals
Lenovo Legion 5 17″ AMD Ryzen 5 5600H GTX 1650 Laptop
Google Nest Thermostat
TCL 43-Inch 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV
iRobot Roomba i1 (1152) Robot Vacuum
Google Nest Mini
FUJIFILM Instax Mini 7 + Bundle
Lenovo Smart Clock + Smart Color Bulb
RCA 720p LCD/LED Projector
Hisense 58 Inch 4K Roku Smart TV
Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook
Ninja Air Fryer XL
Beats Solo Pro Wireless Headphones
Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base
11-in-1 Instant Pot Duo Crisp
Contixo F30 4K UHD Drone
Bower 12-Inch RGB Ring Light Studio Kit
Tineco PWRHERO 11 Cordless Vacuum
Samsung Cyber Week Tech Deals
Samsung Q80A 50-Inch 4K TV
Samsung QN900A NEO 65 Inch 8K TV
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live
Samsung Tab A8 Tablet
Samsung G5 Odyssey Gaming Monitor
Samsung Galaxy Watch4
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3
Target Cyber Week Tech Deals
EcoTank ET-2803 Inkjet Printer
SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker
Razor Hovertrax Lux Hoverboard
Turtle Beach Recon 500 Wired Gaming Headset
Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro Premium Percussion Massage Device
Beats Solo³ Wireless Headphones
Roku 4K Streaming Stick
Wayfair Tech Deals
Cuisinart 14-Cup Perfectemp Coffee Maker
PowerXL 5.3 Quart Power Air Fryer
Oster Jussimple Centrifugal Juicer
Barton 14000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner
Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum
Home Depot Tech Deals
RIDGID 18V Brushless Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit with Batteries and Charger
Ryobi ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Cordless 8-Tool Combo Kit
Ryobi ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Cordless 3-Tool Combo Kit with 2 Batteries, Charger, and Bag
Husky 10-Drawer Mobile Workbench Tool Chest with Solid Wood Work Top
Quick Survival Tips for Black Friday & Cyber Monday
Black Friday is pretty much a holiday in itself, and you can be sure everyone wants in on the bargains. If you aren’t prepared for some of the shopping madness that ensues on Black Friday, you could easily miss out on huge savings. Here are a handful of helpful tips to help you not only survive, but thrive on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
1. Like Car Shopping, Don’t Buy New Products
If you are looking for deals on the newest products available, you probably won’t find many. Black Friday helps stores clear out inventory, so the best deals are usually on last year’s products.
2. Be Quick
Some deals don’t last long because there is limited inventory. If you see something you want at a discount that deems worthy, jump on it. Some of the deals on this page are already on a countdown.
3. Broaden Your Search
Amazon might be your go-to, but don’t let it be the only place you look. Depending on what you are looking for, places like Best Buy or Walmart might have a better deal running on the same product. Costco and Kohl’s are not often thought of during Black Friday, but tend to have some pretty epic discounts during the shopping bonanza.
4. Know Which Brands to Bookmark
Large tech companies like Apple, Bose and Sonos don’t tend to have many sales throughout the year, so Black Friday is a great time to finally find that equipment on a discount. Keep in mind you may have to buy an older product to score a deal but buying last year’s iPad instead of the latest version is worth it in order to score the savings if you ask us!
5. Shop Early!
Below we’ve listed the best deals we have seen so far that are active right now. Some of these deals may expire, so act quickly when you find the product you’ve been searching for. Avoid Black Friday madness altogether armed with this list of deals, which we’ll continue updating.