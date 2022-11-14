Skip to main content
The Best Black Friday Tech Deals Arrived Early — Save Big on TVs, Laptops & Headphones

By
William Goodman, Jonathan Knoder, Nina Bradley
tech deals
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Retailers Below

Table of Contents

Now that the holidays nearing, many are looking to start their early holiday shopping. Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend is always a great time to buy tech, as products across a wide variety of categories are often sharply discounted. But if you spent the whole weekend napping off the turkey and Pinot Noir and you’re worried that you missed out on the best tech deals, fret not. Cyber Monday is now Cyber Week, meaning you can still pick up excellent technology deals. Sure, some deals have ended and others are out of stock, but there are still plenty of deals to be had.

Retailers are constantly updating their deals right now, so keep checking back for new updates and discounts. We’ll update these prices and deals as often as we can, but prices are subject to change. Below is everything you need to know about this year’s best Cyber Week tech deals. And for the last remaining best overall sales, be sure to check out our overall guide to the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals before everything is gone.

  

Amazon Cyber Week Tech Deals

 

Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 500

Lazy loaded image
Courtesy of Amazon

Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 500

$499.00 $599.99 17% Off
Buy Now On Amazon

  

Sony WH-100MX4 Noise Canceling Headphones

Lazy loaded image
Amazon

Sony WH-100MX4 Noise Canceling Headphones

$348.00
Buy Now On Amazon

  

Bose QC45 Headphones

Lazy loaded image
Amazon

Bose QC45 Headphones

$329.00
Buy Now On Amazon

  

Vitamix 5200 Blender

Lazy loaded image
Courtesy of Amazon

Vitamix 5200 Blender

$479.95
Buy Now On Amazon

  

2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop

Lazy loaded image
Courtesy of Amazon

2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop

$799.99 $999.00 20% Off
Buy Now On Amazon
  

Echo Show 5

SAVE 59%

Lazy loaded image
Amazon

Echo Show 5

$84.99
Buy Now On Amazon

  

Samsung 34 Inch Ultrawide Gaming Monitor

Lazy loaded image
Amazon

Samsung 34 Inch Ultrawide Gaming Monitor

$299.99 $329.99 9% Off
Buy Now On Amazon

  

Logitech Brio 4K Webcam

$50 OFF!
Lazy loaded image
Amazon

Logitech Brio Webcam

$137.95 $199.99 31% Off
Buy Now On Amazon

  

Sony X90J 75 Inch TV

Lazy loaded image
Courtesy of Amazon

Sony X90J 75 Inch TV

$798.00
Buy Now On Amazon

  

Theragun Prime

Lazy loaded image
Courtesy of Amazon

Theragun Prime

$293.32
Buy Now On Amazon

  

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

OVER $300 OFF!
Lazy loaded image
Courtesy of Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

$1,302.98 $1,879.98
Buy Now On Amazon

  

iRobot Roomba Vacuum Cleaner

Lazy loaded image
Courtesy of Amazon

iRobot Roomba Vacuum Cleaner

$233.00 $299.99 22% Off
Buy Now On Amazon

  

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (3rd Gen)

Lazy loaded image
Courtesy of Amazon

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (3rd Gen)

$159.99 $169.00 5% Off
Buy Now On Amazon

  

Sceptre 25 Inch Gaming Monitor

Lazy loaded image
Amazon

Sceptre 25 Inch Gaming Monitor

$139.97 $169.97 18% Off
Buy Now On Amazon

  

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3

SAVE 42%
Lazy loaded image
Courtesy of Amazon

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 11-inch Laptop

$172.00 $319.99 46% Off
Buy Now On Amazon
  

MYNT3D Super 3D Pen

Lazy loaded image
Courtesy of Amazon

MYNT3D Super 3D Pen

$39.99
Buy Now On Amazon

  

LG 65-Inch C1 OLED TV

40% OFF

Lazy loaded image
LG

LG 65-Inch C1 OLED TV

$1,646.99 $2,499.99
Buy Now On Amazon

  

Beats Studio Buds

Lazy loaded image
Courtesy of Best Buy

Beats Studio Buds

$99.95 $149.95 33% Off
Buy Now On Amazon

  

SteelSeries Aerox 5 Lightweight Gaming Mouse

Lazy loaded image
Courtesy of Amazon

SteelSeries Aerox 5 Lightweight Gaming Mouse

$79.99
Buy Now On Amazon

  

Pokémon Violet – Nintendo Switch

TOP NEW RELEASE
Lazy loaded image
Courtesy of Amazon

Pokémon Violet - Nintendo Switch

$59.88
Buy Now On Amazon

  

Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds

Lazy loaded image
Amazon

Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds

$199.00
Buy Now On Amazon

  

Blue Yeti Nano USB Microphone

20% OFF
Lazy loaded image
Amazon

Blue Yeti Nano USB Microphone

$79.99 $99.99 20% Off
Buy Now On Amazon

  

SteelSeries Arctis 7

Lazy loaded image
Courtesy of Amazon

SteelSeries Arctis 7

$198.73
Buy Now On Amazon

  

GoPro HERO8 Camera

Lazy loaded image
Courtesy of Amazon

GoPro HERO8 Camera

$279.99
Buy Now On Amazon

  

Apple AirPods Max Headphones

18% OFF
Lazy loaded image
Amazon

Apple AirPods Max Headphones

$469.00 $549.00 15% Off
Buy Now On Amazon

  

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen)

Lazy loaded image
Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen)

$229.99 $249.00 8% Off
Buy Now On Amazon

  

SAMSUNG 49-Inch CRG9 Curved Gaming Monitor

$200 OFF!

Lazy loaded image
Courtesy of Amazon

Samsung 49-Inch CRG9 Curved Gaming Monitor

$999.99 $1199.99
Buy Now

  

Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen)

Lazy loaded image
Amazon

Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen)

$69.99 $119.99 42% Off
Buy Now On Amazon

  

Bose Sport Wireless Earbuds

Lazy loaded image
Amazon

Bose Sport Wireless Earbuds

$129.00 $149.00 13% Off
Buy Now On Amazon

  

JBL Live 460NC Wireless On-Ear Headphones

23% OFF
Lazy loaded image
Amazon

JBL Live 460NC Wireless On-Ear Headphones

$99.95 $129.95 23% Off
Buy Now On Amazon

  

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

HALF PRICE
Lazy loaded image
Amazon

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

$19.99 $39.99 50% Off
Buy Now On Amazon

  

Amazon Blink Outdoor HD Security Camera

Lazy loaded image
Amazon

Amazon Blink Outdoor HD Security Camera

$99.99
Buy Now On Amazon

  

ecobee Smart Thermostat

SAVE 13%
Lazy loaded image
Amazon

ecobee Smart Thermostat

$214.99
Buy Now On Amazon

  

Microsoft Arc Touch Mouse

30% OFF
Lazy loaded image
Amazon

Microsoft Arc Touch Mouse

$41.00 $59.95 32% Off
Buy Now On Amazon

  

Walmart Cyber Week Tech Deals

 

Lenovo Legion 5 17″ AMD Ryzen 5 5600H GTX 1650 Laptop

FOR GAMING
Lazy loaded image
Courtesy of Walmart

Lenovo Legion 5 17-Inch AMD Ryzen 5 5600H GTX 1650 Laptop

$749.49 $909.99
Buy Now
  

Google Nest Thermostat

Lazy loaded image
Walmart

Google Nest Thermostat

$93.00 $129.98
Buy Now

  

TCL 43-Inch 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV

Lazy loaded image
Walmart

TCL 43-Inch 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV

$218.00 $258.00
Buy Now

  

iRobot Roomba i1 (1152) Robot Vacuum

Lazy loaded image
Courtesy of Walmart

iRobot Roomba i1 Smart Vacuum

$249.99 $399.99
Buy Now
  

Google Nest Mini

OVER HALF OFF

Lazy loaded image
Walmart

Google Nest Mini

$19.98 $49.99
Buy Now

  

FUJIFILM Instax Mini 7 + Bundle

Lazy loaded image
Walmart

FUJIFILM Instax Mini 7 + Bundle

$48.00 $85.00
Buy Now

  

Lenovo Smart Clock + Smart Color Bulb

Lazy loaded image
Walmart

Lenovo Smart Clock + Smart Color Bulb

$39.99 $47.98
Buy Now
  

RCA 720p LCD/LED Projector

Lazy loaded image
Walmart

RCA 720p LCD/LED Projector

$92.24 $139.00
Buy Now

  

Hisense 58 Inch 4K Roku Smart TV

Lazy loaded image
Walmart

Hisense 58 Inch 4K Roku Smart TV

$298.00 $339.00
Buy Now

  

Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook

Lazy loaded image
Courtesy of Walmart

Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook

$159.00 $249.00
Buy Now

  

Ninja Air Fryer XL

Lazy loaded image
Walmart

Ninja Air Fryer XL

$69.00 $98.00
Buy Now

  

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Headphones

Lazy loaded image
Walmart

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Headphones

$238.99 $299.95
Buy Now

  

Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base

OVER $200 OFF
Lazy loaded image
Walmart

Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base

$285.00 $549.99
Buy Now

  

11-in-1 Instant Pot Duo Crisp

Lazy loaded image
Walmart

11-in-1 Instant Pot Duo Crisp

$159.95 $199.99
Buy Now

  

Contixo F30 4K UHD Drone

Lazy loaded image
Walmart

Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base

$159.99 $259.99
Buy Now

  

Bower 12-Inch RGB Ring Light Studio Kit

Lazy loaded image
Courtesy of Walmart

Bower 12-Inch RGB Ring Light Studio Kit

$19.94 $39.98
Buy Now

  

Tineco PWRHERO 11 Cordless Vacuum

Lazy loaded image
Walmart

Tineco PWRHERO 11 Cordless Vacuum

$149.00 $199.00
Buy Now

  

Samsung Cyber Week Tech Deals

 

Samsung Q80A 50-Inch 4K TV

$300 OFF
Lazy loaded image
Samsung

Samsung Q80A 50 Inch 4K TV

$899.99 $1199.99
Buy Now

  

Samsung QN900A NEO 65 Inch 8K TV

SAVE $2,000
Lazy loaded image
Samsung

Samsung QN900A NEO 65 Inch 8K TV

$2999.99 $4999.99
Buy Now

  

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

Lazy loaded image
Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

$109.99 $169.99
Buy Now

  

Samsung Tab A8 Tablet

Lazy loaded image
Courtesy of Samsung

Samsung Tab A8 Tablet

$84.99 $229.99
Buy Now

  

Samsung G5 Odyssey Gaming Monitor

Lazy loaded image
Samsung

Samsung G5 Odyssey Gaming Monitor

$319.99 $379.99
Buy Now

  

Samsung Galaxy Watch4

Lazy loaded image
Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Watch4

$199.99 $249.99
Buy Now

  

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3

OVER $700 OFF!
Lazy loaded image
Courtesy of Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3

$644.99 $999.99
Buy Now

  

Target Cyber Week Tech Deals

 

EcoTank ET-2803 Inkjet Printer

Lazy loaded image
Courtesy of Target

EcoTank ET-2803 Inkjet Printer

$229.99 $249.99
Buy Now

    

SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker

Lazy loaded image
Courtesy of Target

SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker

$99.99 $99.99
Buy Now

    

Razor Hovertrax Lux Hoverboard

Lazy loaded image
Courtesy of Target

Razor Hovertrax Lux Hoverboard

$148.99 $169.99
Buy Now

  

Turtle Beach Recon 500 Wired Gaming Headset

Lazy loaded image
Target

Turtle Beach Recon 500 Wired Gaming Headset

$49.99 $79.99
Buy Now

  

Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro Premium Percussion Massage Device

Lazy loaded image
Courtesy of Target

Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro Premium Percussion Massage Device

$349.00 $399.99
Buy Now

  

Beats Solo³ Wireless Headphones

Lazy loaded image
Target

Beats Solo³ Wireless Headphones

$99.99 $199.99
Buy Now

  

Roku 4K Streaming Stick

Lazy loaded image
Target

Roku 4K Streaming Stick

$49.99
Buy Now

  

Wayfair Tech Deals

 

Cuisinart 14-Cup Perfectemp Coffee Maker

SAVE $85
Lazy loaded image
Courtesy of Wayfair

 

Cuisinart 14-Cup Perfectemp Coffee Maker

$99.95 $185.00
Buy Now
  

PowerXL 5.3 Quart Power Air Fryer

Lazy loaded image
Courtesy of Wayfair

PowerXL 5.3-Quart Power Air Fryer

$127.78 $179.99
Buy Now
  

Oster Jussimple Centrifugal Juicer

Lazy loaded image
Courtesy of Wayfair

 

Oster Jussimple Centrifugal Juicer

$129.99 $159.99
Buy Now
  

Barton 14000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

OVER $400 OFF
Lazy loaded image
Courtesy of Wayfair

Barton 14000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

$558.28 $999.95
Buy Now
  

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum

Lazy loaded image
Courtesy of Wayfair

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum

$349.99 $499.99
Buy Now
  

Home Depot Tech Deals

 

RIDGID 18V Brushless Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit with Batteries and Charger

SAVE $150
Lazy loaded image
Courtesy of Home Depot

RIDGID 18V Brushless Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit

$499.00 $649.00
Buy Now
  

Ryobi ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Cordless 8-Tool Combo Kit

SAVE $150
Lazy loaded image
Courtesy of Home Depot

Ryobi ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Cordless 8-Tool Combo Kit

$499.00 $649.00
Buy Now
  

Ryobi ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Cordless 3-Tool Combo Kit with 2 Batteries, Charger, and Bag

$350 OFF
Lazy loaded image
Courtesy of Home Depot

Ryobi ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Cordless 3-Tool Combo Kit

$249.00 $599.00
Buy Now
  

Husky 10-Drawer Mobile Workbench Tool Chest with Solid Wood Work Top

Lazy loaded image
Courtesy of Home Depot

 

Husky 10-Drawer Mobile Workbench Tool Chest with Solid Wood Work Top

$548.00 $648.00
Buy Now
  

Quick Survival Tips for Black Friday & Cyber Monday

Black Friday is pretty much a holiday in itself, and you can be sure everyone wants in on the bargains. If you aren’t prepared for some of the shopping madness that ensues on Black Friday, you could easily miss out on huge savings. Here are a handful of helpful tips to help you not only survive, but thrive on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

1. Like Car Shopping, Don’t Buy New Products
If you are looking for deals on the newest products available, you probably won’t find many. Black Friday helps stores clear out inventory, so the best deals are usually on last year’s products.

2. Be Quick
Some deals don’t last long because there is limited inventory. If you see something you want at a discount that deems worthy, jump on it. Some of the deals on this page are already on a countdown.

3. Broaden Your Search
Amazon might be your go-to, but don’t let it be the only place you look. Depending on what you are looking for, places like Best Buy or Walmart might have a better deal running on the same product. Costco and Kohl’s are not often thought of during Black Friday, but tend to have some pretty epic discounts during the shopping bonanza.

4. Know Which Brands to Bookmark
Large tech companies like Apple, Bose and Sonos don’t tend to have many sales throughout the year, so Black Friday is a great time to finally find that equipment on a discount. Keep in mind you may have to buy an older product to score a deal but buying last year’s iPad instead of the latest version is worth it in order to score the savings if you ask us!

5. Shop Early!
Below we’ve listed the best deals we have seen so far that are active right now. Some of these deals may expire, so act quickly when you find the product you’ve been searching for. Avoid Black Friday madness altogether armed with this list of deals, which we’ll continue updating.

  

The Best Black Friday Deals of 2021 Are Already Underway

