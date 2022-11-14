The Best Black Friday Tech Deals Arrived Early — Save Big on TVs, Laptops & Headphones

Now that the holidays nearing, many are looking to start their early holiday shopping. Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend is always a great time to buy tech, as products across a wide variety of categories are often sharply discounted. But if you spent the whole weekend napping off the turkey and Pinot Noir and you’re worried that you missed out on the best tech deals, fret not. Cyber Monday is now Cyber Week, meaning you can still pick up excellent technology deals. Sure, some deals have ended and others are out of stock, but there are still plenty of deals to be had.

Retailers are constantly updating their deals right now, so keep checking back for new updates and discounts. We’ll update these prices and deals as often as we can, but prices are subject to change. Below is everything you need to know about this year’s best Cyber Week tech deals. And for the last remaining best overall sales, be sure to check out our overall guide to the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals before everything is gone.

Amazon Cyber Week Tech Deals

Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 500

Courtesy of Amazon

Sony WH-100MX4 Noise Canceling Headphones

Amazon

Bose QC45 Headphones

Amazon

Vitamix 5200 Blender

Courtesy of Amazon

2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop

Courtesy of Amazon

Echo Show 5

SAVE 59%

Amazon

Samsung 34 Inch Ultrawide Gaming Monitor

Amazon

Logitech Brio 4K Webcam

$50 OFF!

Amazon

Sony X90J 75 Inch TV

Courtesy of Amazon

Theragun Prime

Courtesy of Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

OVER $300 OFF!

Courtesy of Amazon

iRobot Roomba Vacuum Cleaner

Courtesy of Amazon

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (3rd Gen)

Courtesy of Amazon

Sceptre 25 Inch Gaming Monitor

Amazon

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3

SAVE 42%

Courtesy of Amazon

MYNT3D Super 3D Pen

Courtesy of Amazon

LG 65-Inch C1 OLED TV

40% OFF

LG

Beats Studio Buds

Courtesy of Best Buy

SteelSeries Aerox 5 Lightweight Gaming Mouse

Courtesy of Amazon

Pokémon Violet – Nintendo Switch

TOP NEW RELEASE

Courtesy of Amazon

Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds

Amazon

Blue Yeti Nano USB Microphone

20% OFF

Amazon

SteelSeries Arctis 7

Courtesy of Amazon

GoPro HERO8 Camera

Courtesy of Amazon

Apple AirPods Max Headphones

18% OFF

Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen)

Amazon

SAMSUNG 49-Inch CRG9 Curved Gaming Monitor

$200 OFF!

Courtesy of Amazon

Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen)

Amazon

Bose Sport Wireless Earbuds

Amazon

JBL Live 460NC Wireless On-Ear Headphones

23% OFF

Amazon

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

HALF PRICE

Amazon

Amazon Blink Outdoor HD Security Camera

Amazon

ecobee Smart Thermostat

SAVE 13%

Amazon

Microsoft Arc Touch Mouse

30% OFF

Amazon

Walmart Cyber Week Tech Deals

Lenovo Legion 5 17″ AMD Ryzen 5 5600H GTX 1650 Laptop

FOR GAMING

Courtesy of Walmart

Google Nest Thermostat

Walmart

TCL 43-Inch 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV

Walmart

iRobot Roomba i1 (1152) Robot Vacuum

Courtesy of Walmart

Google Nest Mini

OVER HALF OFF

Walmart

FUJIFILM Instax Mini 7 + Bundle

Walmart

Lenovo Smart Clock + Smart Color Bulb

Walmart

RCA 720p LCD/LED Projector

Walmart

Hisense 58 Inch 4K Roku Smart TV

Walmart

Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook

Courtesy of Walmart

Ninja Air Fryer XL

Walmart

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Headphones

Walmart

Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base

OVER $200 OFF

Walmart

11-in-1 Instant Pot Duo Crisp

Walmart

Contixo F30 4K UHD Drone

Walmart

Bower 12-Inch RGB Ring Light Studio Kit

Courtesy of Walmart

Tineco PWRHERO 11 Cordless Vacuum

Walmart

Samsung Cyber Week Tech Deals

Samsung Q80A 50-Inch 4K TV

$300 OFF

Samsung

Samsung QN900A NEO 65 Inch 8K TV

SAVE $2,000

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

Samsung

Samsung Tab A8 Tablet

Courtesy of Samsung

Samsung G5 Odyssey Gaming Monitor

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Watch4

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3

OVER $700 OFF!

Courtesy of Samsung.

Target Cyber Week Tech Deals

EcoTank ET-2803 Inkjet Printer

Courtesy of Target

SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker

Courtesy of Target

Razor Hovertrax Lux Hoverboard

Courtesy of Target

Turtle Beach Recon 500 Wired Gaming Headset

Target

Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro Premium Percussion Massage Device

Courtesy of Target

Beats Solo³ Wireless Headphones

Target

Roku 4K Streaming Stick

Target

Wayfair Tech Deals

Cuisinart 14-Cup Perfectemp Coffee Maker

SAVE $85

Courtesy of Wayfair

PowerXL 5.3 Quart Power Air Fryer Courtesy of Wayfair

Oster Jussimple Centrifugal Juicer

Courtesy of Wayfair

Barton 14000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner OVER $400 OFF Courtesy of Wayfair

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum Courtesy of Wayfair

Home Depot Tech Deals

RIDGID 18V Brushless Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit with Batteries and Charger

SAVE $150

Courtesy of Home Depot

Ryobi ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Cordless 8-Tool Combo Kit

SAVE $150

Courtesy of Home Depot

Ryobi ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Cordless 3-Tool Combo Kit with 2 Batteries, Charger, and Bag

$350 OFF

Courtesy of Home Depot

Husky 10-Drawer Mobile Workbench Tool Chest with Solid Wood Work Top

Courtesy of Home Depot

Quick Survival Tips for Black Friday & Cyber Monday

Black Friday is pretty much a holiday in itself, and you can be sure everyone wants in on the bargains. If you aren’t prepared for some of the shopping madness that ensues on Black Friday, you could easily miss out on huge savings. Here are a handful of helpful tips to help you not only survive, but thrive on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

1. Like Car Shopping, Don’t Buy New Products

If you are looking for deals on the newest products available, you probably won’t find many. Black Friday helps stores clear out inventory, so the best deals are usually on last year’s products. 2. Be Quick

Some deals don’t last long because there is limited inventory. If you see something you want at a discount that deems worthy, jump on it. Some of the deals on this page are already on a countdown. 3. Broaden Your Search

Amazon might be your go-to, but don’t let it be the only place you look. Depending on what you are looking for, places like Best Buy or Walmart might have a better deal running on the same product. Costco and Kohl’s are not often thought of during Black Friday, but tend to have some pretty epic discounts during the shopping bonanza. 4. Know Which Brands to Bookmark

Large tech companies like Apple, Bose and Sonos don’t tend to have many sales throughout the year, so Black Friday is a great time to finally find that equipment on a discount. Keep in mind you may have to buy an older product to score a deal but buying last year’s iPad instead of the latest version is worth it in order to score the savings if you ask us! 5. Shop Early!

Below we’ve listed the best deals we have seen so far that are active right now. Some of these deals may expire, so act quickly when you find the product you’ve been searching for. Avoid Black Friday madness altogether armed with this list of deals, which we’ll continue updating.

