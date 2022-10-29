The Best Black Friday Video Game Deals Are Coming: Get a Jumpstart With These 17 Deals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday savings are always a great time of year for those patient shoppers who want to wait out for a deal, and video games are typically among some of the best savings. In addition, everything from games themselves to accessories typically gets a discount, making it well worth exploring what’s around to see how much you can save. Already we are reading the tea leaves to keep you on top of the best gaming deals to search for on Black Friday 2022. (That’s November 25 this year.)

Already, SPY.com has been hard at work collecting the very best deals of the year:

Retailers always bring out the big guns for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and this year is no exception. Some of the Top Black Friday Tech Deals of 2021 are in the gaming category, with plenty of deals on some of the year’s hottest games (Far Cry 6, Forza Horizons 5) and the best accessories to take your gaming experience up a level. If you’ve been meaning to pick some modern classics or are just ready to take the dive on that fancy headset you’ve been eying for a while, now is the time.

Below, you’ll find some early predictions for Black Friday 2022 video game deals. There are already great discounts on gaming accessories, video games, and tons of headsets and controllers. We expect the video game deals to get even better as we approach Black Friday/Cyber Monday/Cyber Week, so keep checking back for more savings!

Microsoft Xbox Series S Fortnite and Rocket League Bundle

The latest Xbox console is still going to be a big Black Friday mover and shaker, with the potential added bonus of great bundle deals like this one currently available on Amazon. This one comes with the all-digital versions of two of the hottest games, Fortnite and Rocket League, with added bonuses like 1,000 V-Bucks for Fortnite and 1,000 Rocket League credits. Is this a prelude to even bigger and better bundle deals for Black Friday? Stay tuned.

Courtesy of Microsoft

Buy an Meta Quest 2, Get a Free Beat Saber Game

For Black Friday 2021 Meta offered new customers a $50 game credit with an Oculus Quest 2, the best VR headset for gamers. They’ll be sure to push deals like this again this time around as the tech giant drives home its rebrand from Oculus Quest to Meta Quest. The early deal right now is a free copy of the ultra-fun game Beat Saber with each new Quest 2, which is a great entry point if you’ve been itching to try virtual reality gaming for yourself. This headset is also one of the year’s best tech gifts.

Courtesy of Target

Dell Curved Gaming Monitors

Gaming monitors will be moving fast and furious on Black Friday from a variety of sources. One to keep an eye on is Dell, which is getting an early start with a $50-off deal on its 34-inch curved gaming monitor. With VESA Display HDR 400 and a 144Hz refresh rate, the gaming experience on this large, clear, panoramic gaming experience. Amazon and the big boxes will full of monitor deals, but Dell is another big name to stash away for the big shopping week.

Courtesy of Dell

Save on Select Games at GameStop

Some of the biggest game discounts on Black Friday 2021 were at GameStop, with discounts of up to 65% on many of the newest and best titles around. It’s a fair bet GameStop will be back at it this year. One to watch? FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition for the Xbox Series X, because this year’s holiday shopping season will coincide with the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. This is likely to be just one of many games flying off the virtual shelves at GameStop for Black Friday 2022.

Courtesy of GameStop

God of War Ragnarok

One of the hottest late-2022 games will undoubtedly be God of War Ragnarok, the 11th installment of the ultra-popular series which has been running strong since 2005. It’s the first new God of War game since the God of War PlayStation 4 release in April 2018, making this one of the most highly anticipated new releases in years. The November 9 release date is perfectly positioned for maximum Black Friday impact and potential deals. Right now you can pre-order the Launch edition at GameStop, but this could be a stunning Black Friday deal waiting to happen.

Courtesy of GameStop

Get an Exclusive Intel Gamer Days Bundle Y22 With Razer Blade 15 Base Model

The Razer Blade 15 is one of the most coveted gaming laptops in the world, and Razer is known for offering some serious savings for Black Friday and Cyber Week. Last year Razer gave customers a $200 gift card with a purchase of the Razer Blade 15 base model. This year the early deal includes an exclusive Intel Gamer Days Bundle, including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and two additional games.

Courtesy of Amazon

Nintendo Switch Pro Gaming Controller

For those gamers who enjoy playing their Nintendo Switch at home in docked mode, investing in a Switch Pro controller is a must. The unit feels so much better and responsive in your hands than the Joy-Con controllers and really elevates the home gaming experience. It also allows you a now third controller for multiplayer, which is also where the Switch excels. Walmart has the Pro for $42.69; considering Nintendo rarely marks down their accessories, this is a great time to jump in on picking one up.

Walmart

Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Earbuds

These wireless earbuds from Razer are a couple of years old at this point, but that doesn’t make them any less impressive. If you prefer mobility to a wired gaming headset, then this is an excellent way to upgrade your gaming setup.

SAVE 50% NOW

Courtesy of Razer

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

The Mario franchise has almost too many games to count, but the latest one is a crossover with the insane and hilarious Rabbids franchise. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope releases on Oct. 20, which will undoubtedly make it one of the hottest Black Friday items, particularly for the Nintendo Switch. Pre-orders are already moving fast, with Best Buy offering a free $10 gift card with purchase.

Courtesy of Best Buy

SteelSeries Arctis 7+ Gaming Headset

SteelSeries is the best maker of PC gaming accessories, full stop. Their headsets are among the crown jewel of their offerings. The updated Arctis 7+, released in 2021, will be a hot buy for Black Friday 2022. This headset is the update to the Arctis 7, our 2020 pick for the best headset on the market, so the odds are excellent these will be among the best-rated gaming headsets of the year, and one of the hottest Black Friday gaming deals.

Courtesy of Amazon

Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller

Compatible across the Xbox One, Series X, and PC, the Elite Series 2 controller is a serious gamepad for those gamers who want serious control over their games. The unit is fully customizable, down to the thumbsticks, the d-pad, and even the triggers. However, our favorite feature is the included paddles underneath the controller, which are mapped to each of the face buttons and make it so you don’t have to move your hands from the thumbsticks to the buttons. If you’re trying to make sure you’re not the reason why your squad lost a Warzone game, this controller is for you. It’s 14% off at Amazon right now.

Amazon

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Pokémon is one of those enduring franchises that manages to stay fresh even decades into its run. The Pokémon GO craze reintroduced the game to legions of fans, and the latest release — Pokémon Legends: Arceus — mixes action and role-playing to create one of the most promising Pokémon releases in years.

Gamestop

Razer BlackShark V2 Gaming Headset

With 50mm drivers, 7.1 Surround Sound, memory foam cushions, ear cups, and full compatibility across PC, PS5, Switch, and Series X, Razer‘s BlackShark V2 Gaming Headset is a great entry-level headset if you’re looking to get a second headset for console use or any other online gaming needs. While it is a wired connection, it still provides fantastic audio input and output. It’s $10 off on Amazon right now, down from $60 to $50.

Amazon

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Not every Black Friday gaming deal is going to involve massive combat and first-person-shooter mayhem. Here’s a great find for the younger crowd — Disney Dreamlight Valley borrows inspiration from Animal Crossing, adds in some fun questing, and tops the package with all of your favorite Disney characters. It’s available on virtually every gaming console as well as PC.

Courtesy of Disney

Xbox Stereo Headset

Prefer your gaming console accessories to come directly from the source? Xbox offers plenty of first-party accessories, including this stereo headset that’s comfortable, supportive, light, and should fit just about everyone. Plus, it supports Windows Sonic spatial sound for an enhanced sound experience. It was available for under $40 at the Microsoft store for Black Friday ’21, and is a fair bet to dive again this year.

Microsoft

Razer Huntsman Elite Gaming Keyboard

The best Black Friday deals usually include huge savings on gaming keyboards, and Razer is one of the best sources. So before you start adding items to your card, be sure to check out Razer’s latest deals. The Huntsman Elite Gaming Keyboard was 30% off last year, and it’s still among the best gaming keyboards on the market, so expect another big sale this year.

Courtesy of Razer

Samsung Odyssey Gaming Monitors

Samsung makes some of the best curved gaming monitors in the world, and the company’s famous Odyssey line was heavily discounted via Amazon on Black Friday 2021. The premium Samsung G9 Odyssey monitor nearly sold out during Cyber Week ’21. It’s currently on sale on Amazon for 14% off, which is a good deal. But the great deal may yet to come.

Amazon

