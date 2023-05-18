This Black+Decker Electric Screwdriver Is An Essential Tool, Especially For Under $20

This is one of the best electric screwdrivers around and one of the best power tools as well, because it’s just so immensely useful in so many situations. The Black+Decker Cordless Electric Screwdriver is normally $32.99, but thanks to a 41% reduction on Amazon, it’s only $19.38 at the moment, which is an absolute bargain on what could end up being anyone’s new best friend.

This thing has three different handle positions for more functionality, because the user can hit screws with this that other screwdrivers might struggle with. It’s also very light, which means building a wardrobe or anything else using it won’t be too taxing. Plus, it has an LED light built-in which makes it way easier to see what’s going on, and makes it even more functional when in awkward positions trying to put things together.

Any electric screwdriver offers a good quality of life boost for people who build furniture or like to tinker, but this is one of the best ones out there, and grabbing it for under $20 is a chance that shouldn’t be missed. It goes especially well when using some of the best cordless drills too, because nobody wants to have to worry about wires.