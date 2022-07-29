This Feels Personal: Target Is Undercutting Amazon on Blink Security Cameras — $35 Video Doorbells, BOGO Deals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Target is having a stellar savings event on Amazon’s Blink Security Cameras and video doorbells, with prices so low it almost feels personal. For obvious reasons, we expect Amazon to offer the lowest prices on Blink products. After all, Blink is one of Amazon’s house brands, but through Friday, July 29, you can get BOGO discounts. These deals are so good it feels like Target is practically giving them away.

We obsessively covered Amazon Prime Day 2022, and these Blink device deals are actually better than the prices available during Prime Day.

If you’ve been considering a home security system or camera, this is your opportunity to get them at one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen. We regularly keep our eye on Blink security devices and deals. and even by Amazon’s standards, these prices are low. Better yet, our tech reviewers have personally tested and approved all of the Blink products featured below, so you can purchase them with confidence. In the time it took to write this post, some of the top deals have already sold out, including a BOGO deal that was truly too good to last.

With these deals, you’ll be able to save big on easy-to-install home security systems, offering peace of mind regarding the safety of your family and possessions. We’ve got all of the details for you below.

Blink Video Doorbell for $34.99

LOWEST EVER PRICE

Our product reviewers recently rated the Blink Video Doorbell, finding that it’s a solid and reliable budget offering. Most video doorbells are priced at $100-$300, and even at its full retail price of $49.99, this is a great product. We’re not sure why Target is offering such a steep discount on an Amazon product while Amazon sells it at full price, but you can wonder about that while you wait for it to be delivered.

Courtesy of Amazon

Buy One, Get One: Amazon Blink Mini 1080p Wireless Security Camera

Editor’s Note: This deal was so popular that it’s already sold out! Keep checking back in case new supplies become available, and shop additional Blink deals below.

The Blink Mini is a great home security option for any dwelling. It offers high resolution with a motion detection sensor that will ping you if it deems anything or anyone a threat. SPY editors have reviewed the Blink Mini and named it one of the best security cameras of the year. Normally priced at $34.99, this 2-pack is temporarily priced at just $29.99 at Target, which makes this a two-for-one deal. This sale is scheduled to end on Friday, July 29, so act fast.

Courtesy of Target

Blink Indoor WiFi Camera (2-Pack) for $83.99

PRIME DAY PRICING

The only time we’ve seen prices on Blink Indoor Cameras drop this low is during Prime Day, which is how you know this is a genuinely good deal. Right now, Amazon has this same bundle priced at $139.99.

Courtesy of Amazon

Blink Outdoor WiFi Camera (2-Pack) for $99.99

1080P RESOLUTION

These weather-resistant outdoor cameras are discounted by a whopping 44% at Target, while Amazon Prime shoppers shave to pay full price. If your home could do with a security upgrade, this bundle is a perfect place to start. We recently named the Blink Outdoor one of the best outdoor security cameras of the year.

Courtesy of Amazon

Amazon Blink 1080p WiFi Outdoor Camera Systems

Like the Blink Mini, these affordable and reliable wireless outdoor camera systems are easy to set up and use. Blink Outdoor cameras have an impressive battery life, giving you up to two years with just two AA batteries. They provide a 110-degree field of view, 1080p resolution, and infrared HD night vision for clear images even in the dark. Keep in mind this 5-pack deal is only available for store pick up, but it allows you to save 50% on a great Blink bundle.

Courtesy of Target

Reviews: The Best Outdoor Security Cameras Protect Your Home 24/7/365