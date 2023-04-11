Bluetti’s Easter Sale Will Have You Springtime Ready With Up to $1,600 Savings on Its Power Stations

Spy.com may receive financial compensation from affiliate and advertising partnerships on this page and/or when you make a purchase after clicking through partnership links.

Soon enough we’ll all be relishing on backyard barbecues, sunny beach days, and outdoor camping trips with the weather continually becoming warmer. That’s why we can’t stress enough about the utility we’ve seen from Bluetti’s line of portable power stations. For a limited time, you can snag up to $1,600 off its power stations during its Easter sale going on right now and running until April 16, 2023.

Whether it’s one you can single handedly carry with one hand, or more substantial to power smaller sized appliances, there’s a Bluetti portable power station that’s equipped for your springtime excursions. Besides charging your favorite tech gadgets, we’ve used them to power small space heaters whenever the temperature dropped at night, along with gaining outlets in areas around the home where they’re nowhere to be found.

Seriously, you can’t appreciate them until you try one and discover all the little ways they add convenience.

Courtesy of Amazon $4,799.00 Coolest Feature: Ability to fully charge in under an hour using dual recharging via solar and grid.

Key Specs:

5,000W rated power

6 x 120V AC Output

66.2 pounds

This is what we call the ultimate power combination for any event, trip, or outdoor activities you have lined up. The Bluetti AC500 is the main component of this setup with the B300S acting as the backup, so it’s best suited for RV trips where you’ll be staying in a remote place for an extended period of time.

In addition to all the usual outlets and USB ports you’ll find, the Bluetti AC500 has a 50A NEMA 14-50r RV plug that you can directly connect to an RV to power just about everything inside. If you’re able to somehow install a washer, this combo has enough juice to power a 500W washer for upwards of 5.2 hours.

Courtesy of Amazon $299.00 $349.00 14% off Coolest Feature: It’s super portable and even has an LED lamp to light up an area or SOS emergencies.

Key Specs:

600W rated power

2 x 120V Outlets

1 x 120V/30A NEMA TT-30

10.14 pounds

When it comes to camping, packing light is critical mainly for the amount of walking and hiking you may end up doing. Your shoulder won’t be burdened by the Bluetti EB3A portable power station since it tips the scales at 10.14 pounds. That’s incredibly light in comparison the the 50+ pounds you’d be lugging around with the Bluetti AC500.

Its portability is undeniably its most attractive quality, but you’ll still have extra features like a handy 15W wireless charging pad where you can plop your smartphone on top of it to recharge. Furthermore, you can worry less about recharging because if you pick up the Bluetti PV200 Solar Panel, the EB3A only takes about two hours to recharge. Now you really won’t have an excuse to find a power source to recharge it.

Courtesy of Amazon $1,959.00 Coolest Feature: You’ll be able to power a 60W fridge for about 28 hours consecutively.

Key Specs:

2,200W rated power

4 x 120V/20A Outlets

1 x 120V/30A NEMA TT-30

61.9 pounds

Call this power station the all-around option, one that can be used for all sorts of situations. We’re fans of the Bluetti AC200MAX for its ability to instantly provide power for your next outdoor gathering, or during emergencies during inclement weather. We love how its LCD screen displays all the details about consumption, along with the remaining time left before its battery is depleted.

When it comes to conveniences, you have your usual set of 120V AC outlets, 12V DC outlets, dual 15W wireless charging pads, and 100W max USB-C port. The latter’s worthy to note because it’s more than enough to provide power to MacBooks, Chromebooks, and even some gaming laptops. For emergencies, you can get more out of the Bluetti AC200MAX by connecting battery modules like the Bluetti B230 or B200 for extended use.